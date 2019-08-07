Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019

Aug 7, 2019
by Ross Bell  
Todd tests the rebound performance of Kade Edwards rear shock.
An invaluable tool: the hand-powered shock dyno at the SRAM pit. Todd tests the rebound of Kade Edwards' shock.


Only a matter of days after finals in Val di Sole we find ourselves once again in familiar territory but in unfamiliar conditions. We've arrived into the Swiss Alps and the town of Lenzerheide in some rather cold and damp conditions with mechanics busy rebuilding bikes and prepping them for a wet track tomorrow morning...



Zabjek and Jamieson's forks, next in the RockShox queue after a tough week in Val Di Sole.
Fast and famous names in the Boxxer rack awaiting service at SRAM.

Evan Warner has been a key player in the Sram technical team for more seasons than you shake a shock at.
Trek Factory Racing shocks among others await cleaning and tuning.
Trek Factory Racing shocks, among others, await cleaning and tuning.

Polygon's data acquisition bike ready to go tomorrow.

Rubber hits the greasy dirt tomorrow.

Canyon Factory Racing's Senders sitting pretty in the pits.

Nigel Reeve gets the Stendec data acquisition setup on Mark Wallace's bike.

Matteo Nati finishes off a brake bleed on George Brannigan's GT Fury.

Spotted in the Saracen pits: Luring any lingering air in the system to the lever by strapping the lever in place for an hour or so.

Cut spikes seem to be the tire of choice in the pits.

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 getting prepped for the slop tomorrow.

Old school wheel stiffening methods at the Santa Cruz pit.

The Atherton DH bike has won in the hands of both Rachel Atherton and Mille Johnset.

Time for a trim: Tire knobs taken down to find speed in the wet conditions.

Jack Moir's Intense M29.
TRP mech on the back of Moir's M29.

Two Cannondales for the price of one. Matt Simmonds is back, and Kenta Gallagher will be alongside him this weekend.
Kenta Gallagher will be trying a new linkage and Cannondale's twin shock system for the first time.

Hope tech goodness on Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent.

Loic's bike is feeling blue with all this rainfall.

Another fresh paint job for Bruni.

Top tube showing off Bruni's three World Champs titles.

A full rebuild on Reece Wilson's Trek Session.

Prototype Pepi's Tire Noodles spotted: They have a different rebound feel and there's no cover, as they no longer absorb sealant.

Faustin Figaret's Commencal.

Kona's Alex Presant tidying up Jackson Frew's rig.

Good looking socket from Abbey Bike Tools.
Tool boxes and pouches rolled out for another week of problem solving.

Plenty of cleaning and checking to do after last weekend's mess over at Fox.


