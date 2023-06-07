Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 7, 2023
by Andy Vathis  
The long visors are ready if the weather decides to turn over at Specialized.


Pivot's prototype complete with two chains, carbon, and gussets.

One of these things is not like the other - service queue over at SRAM.

A look at the floating brake on the Cube bikes.


Rear shock rebuilds and tunes in the SRAM trailer.

Fresh dust wiper ripe with oil.

Kashima gold on standby.

The good stuff stowed away for special occasions.

Describe the Lenzerheide track in three words.

Sam Blenkinsop's yellow Crestline being freshly built.

A look at Aaron Gwin's rig.

The new Giant paint job is looking proper.

Data acquisition and steering stabilizer on Troy Brosnan's Canyon.

Rachel Atherton's bike being reassembled.

Telemetry being mounted in the Santa Cruz tent.

Racer and mechanic, Jackson Goldstone.

Myriam Nicole's bike on display in the Commencal bikes. She's out indefinitely, taking her time with concussion symptoms.


Finn Iles' bike sporting polished Ohlins crowns.

Loic Bruni's bike, uncovered..sort of.

Proto Pirelli's in the Trek pits.

The Pinion gear system that belongs to the Gamux frame.

A bare Gamux frame.

Ohlins rear shocks with different settings ready to test on Iles' bike.

Saracen's prototype race bike starting to take shape.


18 Comments

  • 13 0
 It would be cool if ol Gwinner could kick some ass this season. The bike looks properly rad!
  • 8 0
 I have so many questions.
  • 4 0
 Lets talk about those Saint cranks on the pivot.
  • 1 0
 ahhh atlas cranks with decals
  • 1 0
 I never really noticed before. But does it seem like we’re seeing more and more shock tunnels lately?

The canyon, intense, specialized, crestline and Saracen are all sporting shock tunnels.
  • 3 0
 That yellow Crestline!!! Blenki is going to look fast and go fast!
  • 2 0
 On Bruni's bike, what are the Red/Blue/Green buttons for? wrong answers only...
  • 2 0
 RGB lighting controls, obviously.
  • 1 0
 stop/cruize/turbo modes. hold em all down to go plaid.
  • 2 1
 Jackson , what are you screwing there? Shock mounting bolt is placed little bit more back and up from the place you scratching your frame...
  • 1 0
 Are we just going to ignore the fact that Sam Hill has just announced his return?

www.instagram.com/p/CtNT5pPy92_/?img_index=4&igshid=YmQ5MjYyNzNkNQ=
  • 1 0
 Nobody walks to see a 240lb man on a Pole, but can verify that chainstayless moto-style rear ends can indeed work very well.
  • 1 1
 so what's the deal w/ canyon? When are they going to release the new sender color schemes?
  • 1 0
 Some wild stuff going on with Loics left control. 3 compression settings?
  • 1 0
 Right
Wild!

Ohlins is on another level at this point. No ones suspension on the circuit looks as properly good as Finn and Loics (prob Jordan’s too)
  • 1 1
 When is pivot gonna catch on and start selling their bikes with sponges and rubber gloves pre mounted in the headtube
  • 1 0
 Hopefully very soon
  • 1 0
 Pivot "Terminator" DH





