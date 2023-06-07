Watch
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
Jun 7, 2023
by
Andy Vathis
18 Comments
The long visors are ready if the weather decides to turn over at Specialized.
Pivot's prototype complete with two chains, carbon, and gussets.
One of these things is not like the other - service queue over at SRAM.
A look at the floating brake on the Cube bikes.
Rear shock rebuilds and tunes in the SRAM trailer.
Fresh dust wiper ripe with oil.
Kashima gold on standby.
The good stuff stowed away for special occasions.
Describe the Lenzerheide track in three words.
Sam Blenkinsop's yellow Crestline being freshly built.
A look at Aaron Gwin's rig.
The new Giant paint job is looking proper.
Data acquisition and steering stabilizer on Troy Brosnan's Canyon.
Rachel Atherton's bike being reassembled.
Telemetry being mounted in the Santa Cruz tent.
Racer and mechanic, Jackson Goldstone.
Myriam Nicole's bike on display in the Commencal bikes. She's out indefinitely, taking her time with concussion symptoms.
Finn Iles' bike sporting polished Ohlins crowns.
Loic Bruni's bike, uncovered..sort of.
Proto Pirelli's in the Trek pits.
The Pinion gear system that belongs to the Gamux frame.
A bare Gamux frame.
Ohlins rear shocks with different settings ready to test on Iles' bike.
Saracen's prototype race bike starting to take shape.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
18 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
KingPooPing
(1 hours ago)
It would be cool if ol Gwinner could kick some ass this season. The bike looks properly rad!
[Reply]
8
0
Jvhowube
(1 hours ago)
I have so many questions.
[Reply]
4
0
dorkmire
(56 mins ago)
Lets talk about those Saint cranks on the pivot.
[Reply]
1
0
senorbanana
(26 mins ago)
ahhh atlas cranks with decals
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(11 mins ago)
I never really noticed before. But does it seem like we’re seeing more and more shock tunnels lately?
The canyon, intense, specialized, crestline and Saracen are all sporting shock tunnels.
[Reply]
3
0
avg-roadie
(57 mins ago)
That yellow Crestline!!! Blenki is going to look fast and go fast!
[Reply]
2
0
jojotherider1977
(55 mins ago)
On Bruni's bike, what are the Red/Blue/Green buttons for? wrong answers only...
[Reply]
2
0
Fix-the-Spade
(41 mins ago)
RGB lighting controls, obviously.
[Reply]
1
0
lognar
(32 mins ago)
stop/cruize/turbo modes. hold em all down to go plaid.
[Reply]
2
1
allbiker
(44 mins ago)
Jackson , what are you screwing there? Shock mounting bolt is placed little bit more back and up from the place you scratching your frame...
[Reply]
1
0
thenotoriousmic
(9 mins ago)
Are we just going to ignore the fact that Sam Hill has just announced his return?
www.instagram.com/p/CtNT5pPy92_/?img_index=4&igshid=YmQ5MjYyNzNkNQ=
[Reply]
1
0
Blownoutrides
(40 mins ago)
Nobody walks to see a 240lb man on a Pole, but can verify that chainstayless moto-style rear ends can indeed work very well.
[Reply]
1
1
moroj82
(1 hours ago)
so what's the deal w/ canyon? When are they going to release the new sender color schemes?
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
(56 mins ago)
Some wild stuff going on with Loics left control. 3 compression settings?
[Reply]
1
0
stormracing
(38 mins ago)
Right
Wild!
Ohlins is on another level at this point. No ones suspension on the circuit looks as properly good as Finn and Loics (prob Jordan’s too)
[Reply]
1
1
clappedbikeenthusiast
(40 mins ago)
When is pivot gonna catch on and start selling their bikes with sponges and rubber gloves pre mounted in the headtube
[Reply]
1
0
Grady-Harris
(12 mins ago)
Hopefully very soon
[Reply]
1
0
JXN1
(1 mins ago)
Pivot "Terminator" DH
[Reply]
