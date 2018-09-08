Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

PINKBIKE TECH

It was a short morning of downhill action today before the main show kicks off tomorrow. Here's what was going on in the pits while the downhill racers enjoyed the afternoon off and the XC guys and girls got stuck into their fight for the rainbow jerseys.

The custom colour ways aren t just for the racers in Lenzerheide this weekend.
The custom colorways aren't just for the racers in Lenzerheide this weekend.

Kaos Seagrave has got himself a custom frame for Hardline next week.
Kaos Seagrave has got himself a custom frame for Hardline next week.

Chromed Chris King hubs and Aussied out ENVEs in the Intense pits.
Chromed Chris King hubs and Aussied out ENVEs in the Intense pits.

Jack Moir is one of the tallest riders on the circuit and his cockpit certainly reflects that.
Jack Moir is one of the tallest riders on the circuit and his cockpit certainly reflects that.

The wild suspension layout on the Kellys Noid.
The wild suspension layout on the Kellys Noid.

Jacob Dickson s DVOs get a pre-race strip down.
Jacob Dickson's DVO get a pre-race strip down.

Vergier s and Shaw s V10s sitting pretty after practice.
Vergier's and Shaw's V10s sitting pretty after practice.

Greg Minnaar with a pretty sizeable stack this weekend.
Greg Minnaar with a pretty sizeable stack this weekend.
A red shock colourway for Greg Minnaar this weekend.
His shock has been given a splash of red for the big race.

All the speculation is over. The now branded TRP mech of Aaron Gwin.
All the speculation is over. The now branded TRP mech of Aaron Gwin.

Gwin has of course moved to a 29er but has raken his signature Onza Aquila rubber with him too.
Gwin has of course moved to a 29er but has taken his signature Onza Aquila rubber with him too.

Henry Kerr s silver steed for the weekend.
Henry Kerr's silver steed for the weekend.

The coating of Angel Suarez s FOX 40s looks to be more like the darker copper colour seen on their shocks.
The coating of Angel Suarez's FOX 40 looks to be more like the darker copper colour seen on their shocks.

straya.
'straya.

Thibaut Daprela is running a slammed stem this weekend.
Thibaut Daprela is running a slammed stem this weekend.

It s not just a home race for some of the riders DT Swiss are making people well aware it s their home event too.
It's not just a home race for some of the riders, DT Swiss are making people well aware it's their home event too.

Wyn Master s GT Fury gets a spruce up.
Wyn Master's GT Fury gets a spruce up.

Caitlin Fielder provided Wyn Masters with these one of a kind Shimano AM9 s.
Caitlin Fielder provided Wyn Masters with these one of a kind Shimano AM9's

No mistaking who this bike belongs to. Martin Maes is flying the flag for Belgium and has a strong shot at the medal positions.
No mistaking who this bike belongs to. Martin Maes is flying the flag for Belgium and has a strong shot at the medal positions.

Formula have gone for purple lowers at World Champs.
Formula have gone for purple lowers at World Champs.

Remi Thirion s French inspired HTs.
Remi Thirion's French inspired HTs.

Dakotah Norton running some pretty steep brake levers and shifter positions.
Dakotah Norton running some pretty steep brake levers and shifter positions.

Dakotah Norton opting for air...
Dakotah Norton opting for air...
...whilst teammate Jure Zabjek goes for coil
...while teammate Jure Zabjek goes for coil

The World Cup overall winner will hope to take this to the top spot tomorrow.
The World Cup overall winner will hope to take this to the top spot tomorrow.

No yellow Ohlins coil this weekend for Adam Brayton.
No yellow Ohlins coil this weekend for Adam Brayton.

You can always rely on Hope to pull out all the stops on a wild World Champs build.
You can always rely on Hope to pull out all the stops on a wild World Champs build.

The detail on the worlds bikes this weekend are crazy. Props to the painters.
There are plenty of little frame details throughout the pits.

Laurie Greenland s Mondraker Summum gets some after practice TLC.
Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum gets some after practice TLC.

Cushcore in the back of Finn Iles Demo.
Cushcore in the back of Finn Iles' Demo.
Finn Iles Magura levers get a splash of Canadian.
Finn Iles' Magura levers get a splash of Canadian.

Specialized s Candian duo will go for gold aboard the same frame colourway.
Specialized's Candian duo will go for gold aboard the same frame colourway.

Says all that needs to be said. Jared has been in everyone s thoughts this weekend.
Says all that needs to be said. Jared has been in everyone's thoughts this weekend.

Loic Bruni has some pretty pimp looking chromed out Ohlins DH38s.
Loic Bruni has some pretty pimp looking chromed out Ohlins DH38s.

Charlie Harrison s BoXXers get the American treatment.
Charlie Harrison's BoXXer gets the American treatment.

Gold Trickstuff s stopper in the Polygon pits.
Gold Trickstuff stopper in the Polygon pits.

Kade Edwards Session is pretty stunning up close.
Kade Edwards' Session is pretty stunning up close.

The Hope components on Kade s bike got the GB treatment too.
The Hope components on Kade's bike got the GB treatment too


