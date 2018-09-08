Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

It was a short morning of downhill action today before the main show kicks off tomorrow. Here's what was going on in the pits while the downhill racers enjoyed the afternoon off and the XC guys and girls got stuck into their fight for the rainbow jerseys.
Kaos Seagrave has got himself a custom frame for Hardline next week.
Chromed Chris King hubs and Aussied out ENVEs in the Intense pits.
Jacob Dickson's DVO get a pre-race strip down.
Henry Kerr's silver steed for the weekend.
It's not just a home race for some of the riders, DT Swiss are making people well aware it's their home event too.
No mistaking who this bike belongs to. Martin Maes is flying the flag for Belgium and has a strong shot at the medal positions.
Dakotah Norton running some pretty steep brake levers and shifter positions.
You can always rely on Hope to pull out all the stops on a wild World Champs build.
Loic Bruni has some pretty pimp looking chromed out Ohlins DH38s.
Kade Edwards' Session is pretty stunning up close.
The Hope components on Kade's bike got the GB treatment too
