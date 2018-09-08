Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

The custom colorways aren't just for the racers in Lenzerheide this weekend.

Kaos Seagrave has got himself a custom frame for Hardline next week.

Chromed Chris King hubs and Aussied out ENVEs in the Intense pits.

Jack Moir is one of the tallest riders on the circuit and his cockpit certainly reflects that.

His shock has been given a splash of red for the big race.

All the speculation is over. The now branded TRP mech of Aaron Gwin.

Gwin has of course moved to a 29er but has taken his signature Onza Aquila rubber with him too.

The coating of Angel Suarez's FOX 40 looks to be more like the darker copper colour seen on their shocks.

It's not just a home race for some of the riders, DT Swiss are making people well aware it's their home event too.