Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

The teams have had little respite after a brutal weekend last time out in Andorra and mechanics have been focusing on rebuilds prior to the first practice session in Lenzerheide tomorrow morning. The sun is baking down, the track looks rough, and we've been for a snoop around the lengthy lakeside pits here in Lenzerheide. Here's what we found…









Norco preparing for some F1 style pit stops this weekend. Norco preparing for some F1 style pit stops this weekend. A small lead weight on the wheels in the Norco pits. A small lead weight on the wheels in the Norco pits.





















There are three positions of adjustability to lengthen the wheelbase... There are three positions of adjustability to lengthen the wheelbase... ... and coincidentally on the longest setting they fit 29" wheels, we'll see whether Walker opts for them further down the line. ... and coincidentally on the longest setting they fit 29" wheels, we'll see whether Walker opts for them further down the line.













The monstrous six-pot brakes have been dropped with less of an emphasis on braking here. The monstrous six-pot brakes have been dropped with less of an emphasis on braking here. The team were surprised with just how well the brakes dealt with the long and brutal Andorran track. Not even reaching the lowest reading on the temperature gauge. The team were surprised with just how well the brakes dealt with the long and brutal Andorran track. Not even reaching the lowest reading on the temperature gauge.

















Plenty of deliveries arriving into the pits this weekend. Plenty of deliveries arriving into the pits this weekend. [PI=14906354]A new range on an e*13 cassette for the Polygon crew. A 10–20T compared to the old 9–21T for those interested...[/PI]























Fresh decals ready for Danny Hart's 40s. Fresh decals ready for Danny Hart's 40s. A fresh delivery of Maxxis rubber in the Canyon pits. A fresh delivery of Maxxis rubber in the Canyon pits.













