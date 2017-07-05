Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

The teams have had little respite after a brutal weekend last time out in Andorra and mechanics have been focusing on rebuilds prior to the first practice session in Lenzerheide tomorrow morning. The sun is baking down, the track looks rough, and we've been for a snoop around the lengthy lakeside pits here in Lenzerheide. Here's what we found…
| The sun is beating down here with the pits offering little shelter for the mechanics.
Norco preparing for some F1 style pit stops this weekend.
A small lead weight on the wheels in the Norco pits.
| Gee Atherton is back in business this weekend, mechanic Pete gets to work on a fresh rebuild.
| What comes off must go back on... The teams have a long day ahead of them after setting up the pits late last night and early this morning.
| Rachel Atherton's Session getting a little loving in the Lenzerheide sun.
| A fresh rear end on the Saracen Myst of Matt Walker.
There are three positions of adjustability to lengthen the wheelbase...
... and coincidentally on the longest setting they fit 29" wheels, we'll see whether Walker opts for them further down the line.
| The axle. The rear end is not production despite being carbon, they are still testing options but are enjoying the improved stability and efficiency from the suspension.
| Adam Brayton has gone back to the standard Hope V4s after last week.
The monstrous six-pot brakes have been dropped with less of an emphasis on braking here.
The team were surprised with just how well the brakes dealt with the long and brutal Andorran track. Not even reaching the lowest reading on the temperature gauge.
| Vibration dampeners dotted throughout the frames in the Commencal pits.
| Smaller rotors waiting to be strapped onto Marcelo Gutierrez's Glory after last week's brutal test of brakes on the steep and long Andorran track.
| A stiffer tune on the shock of Eliot Jackson to help deal with the high speed nature of the Lenzerheide track.
Plenty of deliveries arriving into the pits this weekend.
[PI=14906354]A new range on an e*13 cassette for the Polygon crew. A 10–20T compared to the old 9–21T for those interested...[/PI]
| Fresh HT pedals in the Propain pits with a chunky plastic body.
| No other details but Phil Atwill said he was loving them.
| Harder compound rubber going on in the Transition pits to eek out a little more rolling speed from the faster Lenzerheide course.
| Danny Hart's mechanic Christian making sure everything is millimeter perfect.
Fresh decals ready for Danny Hart's 40s.
A fresh delivery of Maxxis rubber in the Canyon pits.
| The winning bike from last weekend, Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender, ready to go again.
| Miranda Miller's shifter is cooler than yours.
