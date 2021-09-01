Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Deep dark clouds hanging over the venue as the pits went up yesterday evening.

Big service day for the Kashima Crew.

TRP brakes and a prototype linkage at the Intense pit.

Luca Shaw's fresh-look V10 awaits some allen key action.

Detail shots of that new paintwork on Luca Shaw's V10.

The new Shimano 6 bolt Ice Tech rotors that were launched last week.

Lyle getting into the build of Greg's new gold-fleck V10 after Worlds.

Gold for the World Champ.

Linkage on Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10.

Remember last weekend? It was kind of epic.

Another closer look at those finned Galfer rotors in the Commencal pits.

A fresh wheel build going down for one of the Commencal riders.

Norco's Lewis getting everything sorted for the first day on track.

Request accepted: Myriam Nicole will be racing her Worlds bike this weekend.

Slightly soft and sticky after a lot of rain. The Straitline DH course is mostly unchanged except for a couple of unhelpful rock piles to block the inside line.

Kade for the olympics/circus.

The significantly tuned up scrub jump should be interesting for practice tomorrow.

Camille Balanche no longer bears the stripes, but is a definite threat for the win here on home soil.

Loris Vergier's mechanic P.A really sweats the details. He has multiple wheel setups with different spoke thicknesses that they tailor to each track.

A special potion conjured up for Sam Blenkinsop?

A lightweight tube ready for Luca Shaw's bike.

Freshies and overhaul's everywhere and the Intense pits are no different.

Naked carbon linkage on the Cube bikes.

Bits and bobs in the Trek Factory Racing pits.

Brake bleeds aplenty.

3D Fox 40s ready to go on to Brook and Laurie's Summums.

Benoit has extended Brook's reach after taking a set up tip from best bud, Blenki. +3mm is the order of the day.

Tahnee is back to her old tricks like pink on pink and maybe winning.

Troy 'Bronzenan' headed out for a post trackwalk spin. Orange and white for the remaining races for Troy and the CLTV.

Gee Atherton is back at the races as a Team Atherton helper/heckler. Chicks do dig 'em.

Jack dials in Loic Bruni's rig for the week of Swiss sending.

New colourways for the SCOTT team.

What's going on inside those Saint cranks then?

Data acquisition ready to go on Finn Iles' Specialized Demo.

Joe Breeden's office.

Suntour clickers in the NS pits.

Suntour coil shock.

Andreas Kolb has been running thinner tubing on parts of his Atherton bike that has made the ride more compliant.

World Champs left overs on Troy Brosnan's race bike.

Monika Hrastnik's Commencal Supreme getting some TLC.

Danny Hart's new paint scheme. Army green colorway over at Cube.

What's this from Fox?

Various Buzzworks cups in the Syndicate pits to fine tune the optimal configuration.

Greg Minnaar checking out the new build.

A mostly blue sky day this afternoon, however moody skies and cold temps still threaten the action in the next days.

The dust has barely settled from last weekend's epic World Champs in Val di Sole with the World Cup circus already rolling into the Swiss mountain town of Lenzerheide. The pits were busy today as mechanics stripped and rebuilt bikes from last weekend with some fresh frames and paintwork appearing, our photographers have gone for a lap of the pits and track to see what was happening: