Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Sep 1, 2021
by Ross Bell  
The dust has barely settled from last weekend's epic World Champs in Val di Sole with the World Cup circus already rolling into the Swiss mountain town of Lenzerheide. The pits were busy today as mechanics stripped and rebuilt bikes from last weekend with some fresh frames and paintwork appearing, our photographers have gone for a lap of the pits and track to see what was happening:


Deep dark clouds hanging over the venue as the pits went up yesterday evening.
Big service day for the Kashima Crew.
TRP brakes and a prototype linkage at the Intense pit.
Luca Shaw s fresh-look V10 awaits some allen key action.
Detail shots of that new paintwork on Luca Shaw's V10.


The new Shimano 6 bolt Ice Tech rotors that were launched last week.

Lyle getting into the build of Greg s new gold-fleck V10 after Worlds.
Gold for the World Champ.

Linkage on Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10.

Remember last weekend It was kind of epic.
Another closer look at those finned Galfer rotors in the Commencal pits.

A fresh wheel build going down for one of the Commencal riders.

Norco s Lewis getting everything sorted for the first day on track.
Request accepted Myriam Nicole will be racing her Worlds bike this weekend.
Slightly soft and sticky after a lot of rain.
The Straitline DH course is mostly unchanged except for a couple of unhelpful rock piles to block the inside line.
Kade for the olympics circus.
The significantly tuned up scrub jump should be interesting for practice tomorrow.
Camille Balanche no longer bears the stripes but is a definite threat for the win here on home soil.
Loris Vergier's mechanic P.A really sweats the details. He has multiple wheel setups with different spoke thicknesses that they tailor to each track.

A special potion conjured up for Sam Blenkinsop
A lightweight tube ready for Luca Shaw s bike.
Freshies and overhaul s everywhere and the Intense pits are no different.
Naked carbon linkage on the Cube bikes.
Bits and bobs in the Trek Factory Racing pits.

Brake bleeds aplenty.

3D Fox 40s ready to go on to Brook and Laurie s Summums.
Benoit has extended Brook s reach after taking a set up tip from best bud Blenki.
3mm is the order of the day.
Tahnee is back to her old tricks like pink on pink and maybe winning.
Troy Bronzenan headed out for a post trackwalk spin.
Orange and white for the remaining races for Troy and the CLTV.
Gee Atherton is back at the races as an Team Atherton helper heckler.
Chicks do dig em.
Jack dials in Loic Bruni s rig for the week of Swiss sending.
New colourways for the SCOTT team.

What's going on inside those Saint cranks then?

Data acquisition ready to go on Finn Iles' Specialized Demo.

Joe Breeden's office.

Suntour clickers in the NS pits.

Suntour coil shock.

Andreas Kolb has been running thinner tubing on parts of his Atherton bike that has made the ride more compliant.

World Champs left overs on Troy Brosnan's race bike.

Monika Hrastnik's Commencal Supreme getting some TLC.

Danny Hart s new paint scheme.
Army green colorway over at Cube.
What s this from Fox
Various Buzzworks cups in the Syndicate pits to fine tune the optimal configuration.
Greg Minnaar checking out the new build.
A mostly blue sky day this afternoon moody skies and cold temps still threaten the action in the next days.
16 Comments

  • 15 0
 That lightweight tube looks like a horse condom
  • 4 0
 #bikeporn
  • 1 0
 New syndicate rider. Don Kiedick
  • 9 0
 Good to see Gee back out there! Not racing yet but after that crash most of us would be bedridden for months, props to him!
  • 2 0
 I assume they’ve possibly put weights in the cranks on the Scott. It’s a pretty light bike anyway and a few people have tested adding weight to bikes (Chris Porter seemed to think it made a difference). And you can’t get a lot lower and centred on the bike than there.
  • 4 1
 YOU get a custom bike and YOU get a custom bike....CUSTOM PAINT JOBS FOR EVERYONE!!! No wonder none of us get get bikes haha. Everyone got custom rigs 5 days ago and...SURPRISE new custom rigs again!
  • 1 0
 I know World Champion bike builds are typically one off's. But why is it always a mad dash to get forks serviced/rebuilt at every World Cup? Cannot this be done in between races? Surly qualified World Cup mechanic can rebuild a fork as good as someone from the Fox tent...
  • 4 0
 Greg deserves way more Gold on that bike!
  • 3 0
 Man, Gregs V10 paint job is nice!
  • 1 0
 What's with those blue backed decals on the black fork. That looks terrible. Almost as bad as the black backed ones on orange forks. Definitely not in the style guide. Ha!
  • 3 0
 NSFW
  • 2 0
 Tube for Luca? someone help me understand
  • 2 1
 Troy 'Bronzenan' - That's Gold!
  • 1 0
 Troy 'Bronzenan' is freaking savage!
  • 1 2
 Never noticed how ugly the NDS of the Santa Cruz rear triangle is.... now I never won't notice it.
  • 1 1
 Just scrolled down and saw that the drive side is the same...at least there is a chain ring to hide it.

