Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

The dust has barely settled from last weekend's epic World Champs in Val di Sole with the World Cup circus already rolling into the Swiss mountain town of Lenzerheide. The pits were busy today as mechanics stripped and rebuilt bikes from last weekend with some fresh frames and paintwork appearing, our photographers have gone for a lap of the pits and track to see what was happening:
Detail shots of that new paintwork on Luca Shaw's V10.
Gold for the World Champ.
Loris Vergier's mechanic P.A really sweats the details. He has multiple wheel setups with different spoke thicknesses that they tailor to each track.
Bits and bobs in the Trek Factory Racing pits.
Brake bleeds aplenty.
New colourways for the SCOTT team.
Joe Breeden's office.
Suntour clickers in the NS pits.
Andreas Kolb has been running thinner tubing on parts of his Atherton bike that has made the ride more compliant.
