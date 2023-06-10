Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

With the Downhill racing well under way we took a trip round the XC pits to check out some of the best XC bikes and tech we could find. With plenty of exotic carbon bikes around if light weight super fast XC bikes are you thing your in for a treat!
The Bike Ahead Composite wheels are really hard to ignore
Last minute bolt check before the Ghost team headed out for practice
It's hard to ignore this Specialized S-works Epic with this paint job
Full shock rebuilds and custom tunes going on all day in the SR Suntour pits
SR Suntour's Kevin Allemand working his magic
Nino Schurter is running RockShox's new Flight Attendant equipped fork
The new Flight Attendant SID looks to use the same kind of design as the rest of the new RockShox forks when it comes to the lowers and crown
Linda Indergand's custom-painted Liv Pique
Although the standard paint isn't too bad either!
Fresh drivetrains for the Trek Factory Racing Team and one very nice toolbox
A quick dropper service and re-fit
Cannondale Scalpel ready to go for practice
There is always something special about a lefty fork
Some Continental prototypes on one of the many Pinarello Dogma's in the SR Suntour pits
A clean bike is a fast bike
A nice Miche Pirelli combination
Just a few parts missing from this Santa Cruz Blur
Thömus Maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing's Thömus Lightrider Worldcup is one clean looking bike
Interesting cable routing on the Thömus
DT Swiss' carbon D 232 ONE dropper post is just a little bit different
Some more first ride Schwalbe tyres
One half built Superior
Brake adjustments happening in the JBBrunex Superior Factory racing pit
Plenty of RockShox Blackbox SID forks around this weekend
A good view of the Procaliber shock
I'm really just adding this so you can all say how it's crazy they are not Bontrager tyres
Fresh Pirellis on Evie Richard's bike before practice
Some SID's getting some love at Trek
A quick wheel change in the Trek Future racing pits
A stealth Trek Supercaliber
The new SRAM Level brakes look so clean
Big car manufacturers returning to be title sponsors of teams is a good sign for the sport, and we get some cars to look at in the pits too
Full suspension bikes don't fully rule the roost just yet in World Cup XC. There are still some hardtails out there
It's good to see so many Manitou forks in the XC pits
SRAM Transmission Groupsets for Ford Rockrider
Along with TRP brakes
Seems like the XC mechanics really go in for the rifle case toolboxes
3 Comments
*shows us a full XTR group*