Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

Jun 10, 2023
by Nick Bentley  
With the Downhill racing well under way we took a trip round the XC pits to check out some of the best XC bikes and tech we could find. With plenty of exotic carbon bikes around if light weight super fast XC bikes are you thing your in for a treat!

The Bike Ahead Composite wheels are really hard to ignore

Last minute bolt check before the Ghost team headed out for practice

It's hard to ignore this Specialized S-works Epic with this paint job

Full shock rebuilds and custom tunes going on all day in the SR Suntour pits

SR Suntour's Kevin Allemand working his magic

Nino Schurter is running RockShox's new Flight Attendant equipped fork

The new Flight Attendant SID looks to use the same kind of design as the rest of the new RockShox forks when it comes to the lowers and crown

Linda Indergand's custom-painted Liv Pique

Although the standard paint isn't too bad either!

Fresh drivetrains for the Trek Factory Racing Team and one very nice toolbox

A quick dropper service and re-fit

Cannondale Scalpel ready to go for practice

There is always something special about a lefty fork
There is always something special about a lefty fork

Some Continental prototypes on one of the many Pinarello Dogma's in the SR Suntour pits

A clean bike is a fast bike

A nice Miche Pirelli combination
A nice Miche Pirelli combination

Just a few parts missing from this Santa Cruz Blur

Thömus Maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing's Thömus Lightrider Worldcup is one clean looking bike

Interesting cable routing on the Thömus

DT Swiss' carbon D 232 ONE dropper post is just a little bit different

Some more first ride Schwalbe tyres

One half built Superior

Brake adjustments happening in the JBBrunex Superior Factory racing pit

Plenty of RockShox Blackbox SID forks around this weekend

A good view of the Procaliber shock

I'm really just adding this so you can all say how it's crazy they are not Bontrager tyres

Fresh Pirellis on Evie Richard's bike before practice

Some SID's getting some love at Trek

A quick wheel change in the Trek Future racing pits

A stealth Trek Supercaliber

The new SRAM Level brakes look so clean

Big car manufacturers returning to be title sponsors of teams is a good sign for the sport, and we get some cars to look at in the pits too

Full suspension bikes don't fully rule the roost just yet in World Cup XC. There are still some hardtails out there

It's good to see so many Manitou forks in the XC pits

SRAM Transmission Groupsets for Ford Rockrider

Along with TRP brakes

Seems like the XC mechanics really go in for the rifle case toolboxes

Final pressure checks before heading out

Some interesting details on the Rockrider

Savilia Blunk's custom-painted Rockrider looks amazing

When you're National Champion you get some special treatment

Even the training bikes get some love at a World Cup

Rebuild time in the Manitou pits

The support offered to riders really is top-notch with all the big suspension companies on hand to keep riders running

The new Ohlins XC suspension fitted to the BMC team bikes

Red Pirellis to match the BMC colours

Some of the new Ohlins XC suspension

Damper change for these Rockshox SIDs

One fresh damper ready to go

Hammer time

The Simplon look so clean. Well, other than the dust from the prime track here in Lenzerheide

Every gram counts right?

DT Swiss' remote lockout

A neat, tucked-away DT Swiss shock

It's great to see so many brands out racing at the World Cup


