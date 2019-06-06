Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Teams have had their hands full since the timing stopped ticking in Fort William on Sunday... Bikes and tents were hurriedly packed away so they could crack on with the 2000km drive to Leogang, Austria, before they could then repeat the process of building pits and stripping down bikes before the on-track action starts tomorrow. Rebuilds and general maintenance was the name of the game today, but we did manage to spot a few more interesting details that slipped our eyes in Fort William:
...She seems to be gelling well with her new bike and team.
Troy Brosnan wheel details.
Different shock mount positioning in the Commencal pit.
Wheel weights and an e-bike tire... A combination that won in Fort William last week.
Marshy starting afresh.
Bedding in brake pads in the Santa Cruz pits.
Atherton bikes' details
Mix-matching pads in the Norco pits.
Brake bleed time for the Hope crew.
Mick Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH with a Fast Suspension Coil shock.
Complete with Renthal bars and flat pedals.
Also Hope kit lookin blingy as hell.
#lookfastgofast
Nice!
