Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Something new inside Adam Brayton's Ohlins fork? There'd normally be an air valve here... Looks like it could be a new coil sprung damper in there.

Marine Cabirou's Scott Gambler...

...She seems to be gelling well with her new bike and team. ...She seems to be gelling well with her new bike and team.

Phil Atwill's Cube Two15 nearing completion after a rebuild.

Atwill raising his bars up.

Troy Brosnan wheel details. Troy Brosnan wheel details.

The linkage on the Canyon Sender of Mark Wallace getting a little bit of TLC.

Plate no.2 on Vali Holl's bike is something we are definitely not used to seeing. Let's see if she has something to say about it on Sunday.

Different shock mount positioning in the Commencal pit. Different shock mount positioning in the Commencal pit.

Remi Thirion's Commencal Supreme, he has made the switch back to 27.5" after a lot of time spent on the 29er over the last few years. He feels the smaller wheels suit his riding style better.

Wheel weights and an e-bike tire... A combination that won in Fort William last week. Wheel weights and an e-bike tire... A combination that won in Fort William last week.

A little extra purchase on those levers with a strip of grip tape.

This cassette in the GT pits is a fairly wide range by downhill standards. They don't use the top two rings, however, with Mechanic Matteo explaining that this range helps give them a slightly straighter chain line, helping with both reliability and a little better suspension performance.

Marshy starting afresh. Marshy starting afresh.

Loris Vergier and his mechanic P.A on the weight saving program, swapping from a Saint BB to an XTR BB. A grand saving of over 20g.

They're also looking for a little more stiffness from that rear end.

Bedding in brake pads in the Santa Cruz pits. Bedding in brake pads in the Santa Cruz pits.

Out with the old, in with the new... Neko Mulally and a heap of reduntant M29 frames.

John Hall with the end in sight on Aaron Gwin's bike build with the new color-way.

New racing color-ways for the M29 at Intense Factory Racing. No such thing as too much velcro tape at the World Cup.

Jack Moir and the crew will be running Kenda prototypes for the weekend ahead.

MS Mondraker have been enjoying running the prototype Michelin DH 22 tyres.

Gee Atherton on prototype number 7.

Atherton bikes' details Atherton bikes' details

Grant Sides ain't got time to waste on tightening rotor bolts by hand.

Henry Fitzgerald simply cannot decide between organic or metallic pads so he runs them both simultaneously.

Mix-matching pads in the Norco pits. Mix-matching pads in the Norco pits.

Darren over at Norco has a nifty pad spacing tool made from an old six in rotor.

The Hope riders' bikes certainly have their own unique look and build.

Brake bleed time for the Hope crew. Brake bleed time for the Hope crew.

Mick Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH with a Fast Suspension Coil shock. Mick Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH with a Fast Suspension Coil shock.

Alex Marin has joined teammate Danny Hart on the mullet Myst, moving from a full 27.5" setup to a 29" on the front.

Jack Roure gets ready to complete Loic's Specialized build with his unique yellow Ohlins lowers.

The Pivot Phoneix 29er is a thing of beauty.

P.A. on tire duty. Loris Vergier is swapping over from a 2.5" front and 2.4" rear wide combo with ZK housing to 2.4" wide all around without ZK. The likelihood of punctures and tears is minimal here, so he's opting for a lighter tire, and the 2.4 will fold a bit less while railing high speed berms.

Loris Vergier getting on the tuning train at Fox. He says his main difference from last week's race is to have the bike behave more like a BMX to tackle the bike park track. There are jumps as well as rhythm sections that, if done properly, can save you lots of time here.

Leogang, although fast, is characteristically different than Fort William. Racers are anticipating a stiffer, more responsive set up than that of last weekend. Low speed compressions will be set up better suited to negate any chattering in the bike park sections. Fork cleaning services are so hot right now.

Cleat check with Marcelo Gutierrez.

Faustin Figaret went for the less-is-more approach with his cassette. He only needs these fours cogs for this track, so why bother with the rest? The Gamux team have been hard at work perfecting their 3D printed components. Pulley wheels on Faustin Figaret's bike ready to roll.

New hoops being laced left, right, and center in the pits. Fort William wasn't at all kind to equipment.

Track walk gave enough clues for some to predetermine what settings will be changed on their suspension setups. Last week's bog in Fort William had many riders opting for softer bikes and slower rebounds to help plant the bike for added grip.

"Rog" might not run at the moment but still takes pride of place in the Pivot pits...

Complete with Renthal bars and flat pedals. Complete with Renthal bars and flat pedals.

Teams have had their hands full since the timing stopped ticking in Fort William on Sunday... Bikes and tents were hurriedly packed away so they could crack on with the 2000km drive to Leogang, Austria, before they could then repeat the process of building pits and stripping down bikes before the on-track action starts tomorrow. Rebuilds and general maintenance was the name of the game today, but we did manage to spot a few more interesting details that slipped our eyes in Fort William: