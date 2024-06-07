Powered by Outside

Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024

Jun 7, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Tech Randoms
Round 3 DH World Cup
from Leogang, Austria
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

Nekos new steel front triangle looks ing fresh
Neko Mulally's fresh steel front triangle.

Asa Vermette is still running a aluminium front in all its raw glory
Asa Vermette is still running an aluminum front triangle in all its raw glory.

There was plenty of wheel building going on during track walk day that s for sure
There was plenty of wheel building going on during track walk.

Fresh brake bleed on Troys bike
Fresh brake bleed on Troy Brosnan's bike.

The MS Intense pits are a little bit fancy.
The MS Intense pits are a bit fancy.

Some fancy bike stands in the Rogue Racing pits
Some nice bike stands in the Rogue Racing pits

The new Protaper stem in the wild
The new Protaper stem in the wild.

Frame change for Danny hart this weekend going to a medium frame from a large.
Frame change for Danny Hart this weekend - he's going to a medium frame from a large.

Freshly serviced forks for Ryan Pinkerton
Freshly serviced forks for Ryan Pinkerton

No often you see the Sram Service closed but with enduro and DH this weekend the guys at Sram were flat out.
No often you see the SRAM Service closed, but with enduro and DH this weekend the guys at SRAM were flat out.

Lots of work in the Zerode pits with both Taylor and Sam Racing hardline last weekend.
Lots of work in the Zerode pits with both Taylor Vernon and Sam Blenkinsop racing Hardline last weekend.

Will a belt drive bike win a world cup
Will a belt drive bike win a World Cup?

Fresh paint for Saracen
Fresh paint for Saracen.

out with the green bikes and in with these blue ones.
Out with the green bikes and in with these blue ones.

Cut mud spikes could be the one for the weekend with the changing weather
Cut mud spikes could be the one for the weekend with the changing weather

Some new suspension in the Crestline pits.
Some new suspension in the Crestline pits.

whats not to like about shiny tools
What's not to like about shiny tools?

There s a slight modification to Manitou s DH shocks for teams here at Leogang. They have done some machining to increase the surface area for the seal to engage in the main piston allowing the seal to engage further too.
There's a slight modification to Manitou's DH shocks for teams here at Leogang. They have done some machining to increase the surface area for the seal to engage in the main piston, allowing the seal to engage further too.

Plenty of Manitou shocks in for service to
Manitou shocks in for service.

This new Protaper stem look looks to be alot more robust then the old one.
This new Protaper stem.

and wow was there alot
The golden fork stack.

Roger Vieira is back at the World Cup and has to put plenty of work in on the bike this weekend after smashing tons of laps in Schladming in the rain.
Roger Vieira is back at the World Cup and has to put plenty of work in on the bike this weekend after smashing tons of laps in Schladming in the rain.

Roger also has started adding weight to the bottom of his GT he says around 500g but it didn t look to scientific when it went on
Roger also has started adding weight to the bottom of his GT; he says around 500g but it didn't look too scientific when it went on.

Prototype Kenda s in the NS pit
Prototype Kenda's in the NS pit

Not all pits are the same. There are plenty of privateers still alive and kicking at the World Cup
Not all pits are the same. There are plenty of privateers still alive and kicking at the World Cup.

The Kellys bike is a little different
The Kellys bike is a little different.

A bit of rubber hose and some heat shrink just to quieten down the brake hoses
A bit of rubber hose and some heat shrink just to quiet down the brake hoses

some fresh mineral oil on its way in
Some fresh mineral oil on its way in.

Shimano s new pro bleed kit with a little addition from Bernard s mechanic he added a bit of wire to hold the hose just that little bit tighter on the caliper.
Shimano's new pro bleed kit with a little addition from Bernard Kerr's mechanic: he added a bit of wire to hold the hose just that little bit tighter on the caliper.

Bernards bike had a full rebuild after hardline.
Bernard's bike had a full rebuild after Hardline.

Bearings minus their seals in the pivot pits.
Bearings minus their seals in the Pivot pits.

The Gamax DH bike really has some of the most beautiful machining out there.
The Gamux DH bike really has some of the most beautiful machining out there.

In some of the smaller teams riders have to pitch in on the tools to. Dan Slack just putting the finishing touches to his brakes
On some of the smaller teams riders have to pitch in on the tools too. Dan Slack just putting the finishing touches to his brakes.

The TRP gold looks so good in the sun
The TRP gold looks so good in the sun.

Fresh clean fluid
Fresh clean fluid

Not all toolboxes are equal.
Not all toolboxes are equal.

More hardline rebuilds in the forbidden pits.
More Hardline rebuilds in the Forbidden pits.

They had the frames striped right down
They had the frames stripped right down...
and placed all over the work bench
...and then placed all over the work bench.

Final tweaks to get settings back to where they should be
Final tweaks to get settings back to where they should be

Buttercups ready to go
Buttercups ready to go

Some boxxer insides

Service cards keep everything on track at Sram
Service cards keep everything on track at SRAM.

Rear shocks get plenty of love to.
Rear shocks get plenty of love too.

Shim stacks in parts
Moar shimz.

some well used tools
Some well used tools.


13 Comments
  • 26 0
 These are my favorite articles because there's less words and more pictures and I mostly like looking at pictures
  • 1 0
 I also like crayons.
  • 1 0
 'There's a slight modification to Manitou's DH shocks for teams here at Leogang. They have done some machining to increase the surface area for the seal to engage in the main piston, allowing the seal to engage further too."

Wut?

Interested in what that actually means since I have that shock.
  • 4 2
 While fashionable to dump on the Podium Gold forks...I've finally seen some in person and they really are pretty slick.
  • 2 1
 No
  • 1 0
 I like the Fox gold. But I also liked the Pistachio color. Anything but boring black or red.
  • 1 0
 I saw a load at Morzine last week... Thought the opposite that they just don't really 'go' on any bike I've seen.
  • 1 0
 Knipex all around. After years of cheaping out, I finally bought it. Should have done it years ago.
  • 1 0
 What happened to the frameworks bonded aluminum tubes and lug frames?
  • 1 0
 I think they intended that frame to be a test bed, but were going to be racing welded AL frames this year, except for the new steel frame I guess.
  • 1 0
 eBay? Craigslist? Marketplace?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Oh, right, stolen.
  • 1 0
 Finally, Danny is back on a M frame.
I bet on a top 5 (if it’s wet)







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
