Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024

Neko Mulally's fresh steel front triangle.

Asa Vermette is still running an aluminum front triangle in all its raw glory.

There was plenty of wheel building going on during track walk.

Fresh brake bleed on Troy Brosnan's bike.

The MS Intense pits are a bit fancy.

Some nice bike stands in the Rogue Racing pits

The new Protaper stem in the wild.

Frame change for Danny Hart this weekend - he's going to a medium frame from a large.

Freshly serviced forks for Ryan Pinkerton

No often you see the SRAM Service closed, but with enduro and DH this weekend the guys at SRAM were flat out.

Lots of work in the Zerode pits with both Taylor Vernon and Sam Blenkinsop racing Hardline last weekend.

Will a belt drive bike win a World Cup?

Fresh paint for Saracen.

Out with the green bikes and in with these blue ones.

Cut mud spikes could be the one for the weekend with the changing weather

Some new suspension in the Crestline pits.

What's not to like about shiny tools?

There's a slight modification to Manitou's DH shocks for teams here at Leogang. They have done some machining to increase the surface area for the seal to engage in the main piston, allowing the seal to engage further too.

Manitou shocks in for service.

This new Protaper stem.

The golden fork stack.

Roger Vieira is back at the World Cup and has to put plenty of work in on the bike this weekend after smashing tons of laps in Schladming in the rain.

Roger also has started adding weight to the bottom of his GT; he says around 500g but it didn't look too scientific when it went on.

Prototype Kenda's in the NS pit

Not all pits are the same. There are plenty of privateers still alive and kicking at the World Cup.

The Kellys bike is a little different.

A bit of rubber hose and some heat shrink just to quiet down the brake hoses

Some fresh mineral oil on its way in.

Shimano's new pro bleed kit with a little addition from Bernard Kerr's mechanic: he added a bit of wire to hold the hose just that little bit tighter on the caliper.

Bernard's bike had a full rebuild after Hardline.

Bearings minus their seals in the Pivot pits.

The Gamux DH bike really has some of the most beautiful machining out there.

On some of the smaller teams riders have to pitch in on the tools too. Dan Slack just putting the finishing touches to his brakes.

The TRP gold looks so good in the sun.

Fresh clean fluid

Not all toolboxes are equal.

More Hardline rebuilds in the Forbidden pits.

They had the frames stripped right down... ...and then placed all over the work bench.

Final tweaks to get settings back to where they should be

Buttercups ready to go

Service cards keep everything on track at SRAM.

Rear shocks get plenty of love too.

Moar shimz.