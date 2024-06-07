Pinkbike.com
Enduro Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
Jun 7, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
16 Comments
Tech Randoms
Enduro World Cup
from Leogang, Austria
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
A pretty solid tool and tube wrap
It was a muddy practice day for the enduro racers.
Ancilloti didn't hold back on the head tube gussets for this frame.
Running a Formula forks to to keep it as Italian as they can.
They really are unique bikes.
More Flight Attendant shocks under the mud at Specialized.
It was a tough day for the DT Swiss mechanics. This was their pile of dead rims at 13:00, just over halfway through the day.
Fresh washers ready to go
Some shiny DT Swiss parts
Everything you could need to rebuild their hubs.
All neatly stored away.
Every bearing too.
A rare moment: the truing stand wasn't in use at DT Swiss. There have been a lot of riders for the service teams to work with this weekend.
A mini compressor for Martin Maes instead of a pump or a cartridge
It's all about gold for Orbea.
There was a queue for the workstand at Rocky Mountain.
The mud was pretty bad on enduro practice day, and with rain overnight race day could be tough too.
A RockShox SuperDeluxe Flight Attendant shock in for a rebuild.
Sprindex is fitted for some of the Specialized riders to allow them to get the exact spring rate they need, and by the look of it, a cable-actuated remote lockout too.
Good to see some pumps on bikes amongst all the air canisters and mini compressors people are using now.
But also a CO2 canister too.
Enduro is home to the most rider mechanics of any World Cup discipline
A quick brake lever adjustment
The enduro guys were hard at work sorting wheels out after practice.
There are plenty of SRAM T-type AXS drivetrains in the enduro pits.
A Forbidden getting rebuilt after practice.
SRAM's green mineral oil ready to go
These Saint brakes may be old but they're still holding strong
Custom paint to for Richie.
Also, Richie has the Fox RAD system on his suspension.
And is running a Pademelon steering damper.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Edr Leogang 2024
Enduro World Cup
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
279 articles
16 Comments
Score
Time
6
1
deiru
(42 mins ago)
That Ancilloti is running the coil version of the Formula Selva Fork - for those interest Matt over at Alba told me they sell more of the coil and S version of the Selva than the fancy R version with the adjustable negative air chamber.
[Reply]
5
0
thelateststandard
(35 mins ago)
Kind of ironic, a hand pump on an e-bike.......
[Reply]
1
0
rocky-x
FL
(1 mins ago)
hate to be an internet dickhead but ain't that more of a paradox?
[Reply]
2
0
iduckett
FL
(30 mins ago)
I've wanted to run a steering damper for a long time. Mainly cause I'm a weak POS dad that likes chunk. I'll have to check that out. Doesn't appear to be compatible with OneUp carrier though... Hopey 2.0!
[Reply]
1
0
thomasjkenney1024
(22 mins ago)
re: "Enduro is home to the most rider mechanics of any World Cup discipline"
This makes me a bit sad. If not for the wrenching/engineering aspect, I might have lost interest in bikes at a young age. It's always seemed part of the intent of the bicycle...it's a tinker's thing first and foremost.
[Reply]
1
0
racerx88
FL
(6 mins ago)
Anyone want to talk about the green mineral oil for Sram brakes????
Are they finally swapping over? It would make sense after the release of the DB8s.
If that is the case, 10 to 1 says they will find a way to make sure the oil is not compatible with anyone else’s.
[Reply]
4
1
geoffcalv
FL
(45 mins ago)
Someone tell me about these mini compressors..
[Reply]
3
1
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(42 mins ago)
They work, but they’re really, really loud and it’s another battery to charge. Personally, I’d stick with a mini-pump.
m.pinkbike.com/news/check-out-a-tiny-electric-pump-chain-tools-sunglasses-and-more.html
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
FL
(39 mins ago)
You can find few models usually around 50 bucks, Xiaomi, HDeye air for example
[Reply]
1
0
deaf-shredder
FL
(14 mins ago)
I got a $50 dollar one of amazon that's not bad, but you def don't want to be riding with it but perfect for your riding bag:
www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLTTB86X?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
[Reply]
3
1
mkul7r4
FL
(43 mins ago)
"They really are unique bikes."
Nice way to say those welds look like silver poop
[Reply]
3
1
wolftwenty1
FL
(50 mins ago)
Really want that red ZEB...
[Reply]
2
0
OceanPhil
(36 mins ago)
Damn! Those Kashima Foxes with the black lowers look amazing!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(16 mins ago)
Got to give it to Ancilloti,staying true to their original frame design after 25 years. And still looks awesome!
[Reply]
2
4
TET1
(51 mins ago)
Why do they call these Tech "Randoms?" Seems to be anything but random to the riders and mechanics.
[Reply]
2
0
richlong28
FL
(16 mins ago)
I feel like "Random pictures I took in the pits" would be a better title.
A picture of a mechanic adjusting a brake lever and a bike waiting to go into a work stand aren't exactly tech... They are random though
[Reply]
