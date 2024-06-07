Powered by Outside

Enduro Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024

Jun 7, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Tech Randoms
Enduro World Cup
from Leogang, Austria
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley


A pretty solid tool and tube wrap
A pretty solid tool and tube wrap

It was a muddy practice day for the Enduro riders.
It was a muddy practice day for the enduro racers.

these Ancillotti s are a work of art.
Ancilloti didn't hold back on the head tube gussets for this frame.

Running formula forks to to keep it as Italian as they can
Running a Formula forks to to keep it as Italian as they can.

They really are unique bikes.
They really are unique bikes.

If you are a fan of raw aluminum and beautiful lines then an Ancillotti is for you.

More Flight Attendant shocks under the mud at Specialized.
More Flight Attendant shocks under the mud at Specialized.

It was a tough day for the DT Swiss mechanics. This was their pile of dead rims at 13 00 just over halfway through the day.
It was a tough day for the DT Swiss mechanics. This was their pile of dead rims at 13:00, just over halfway through the day.

Fresh washers ready to go
Fresh washers ready to go

Some shiny DT-swiss parts
Some shiny DT Swiss parts

Everything you could need to rebuild their hubs
Everything you could need to rebuild their hubs.

All neatly stored away
All neatly stored away.

Every bearing too
Every bearing too.

A rare moment the truing stand wasn t in use at DT-Swiss. There have been a lot of riders for the service teams to work with this weekend.
A rare moment: the truing stand wasn't in use at DT Swiss. There have been a lot of riders for the service teams to work with this weekend.

A mini compressor for Martin Maes instead of a pump or a cartrage
A mini compressor for Martin Maes instead of a pump or a cartridge

Its all about gold for Orbea
It's all about gold for Orbea.

There was a queue for the work stand at Rocky Mountain
There was a queue for the workstand at Rocky Mountain.

The mud was pretty bad on enduro practice day and with rain overnight race day could be tough too.
The mud was pretty bad on enduro practice day, and with rain overnight race day could be tough too.

Nothing to see here.
A RockShox SuperDeluxe Flight Attendant shock in for a rebuild.

Sprindex is fitted for some of the Specialized riders to allow them to get the exact spring rate they need and by the look of it a cable-run remote lockout too.
Sprindex is fitted for some of the Specialized riders to allow them to get the exact spring rate they need, and by the look of it, a cable-actuated remote lockout too.

Good to see some pumps on bikes amongst all the air canisters and mini compressors people are using now.
Good to see some pumps on bikes amongst all the air canisters and mini compressors people are using now.

but also a CO2 canister to.
But also a CO2 canister too.

Enduro is home to the most Rider Mechanics of any world cup discipline
Enduro is home to the most rider mechanics of any World Cup discipline

Not everyone is running crazy electric gears.

A quick brake leaver adjustment
A quick brake lever adjustment

The enduro guys were hard at work sorting wheels too after practice.
The enduro guys were hard at work sorting wheels out after practice.

There is plenty of Srams T-type AXS to be found in the enduro pits.
There are plenty of SRAM T-type AXS drivetrains in the enduro pits.

This Forbidden was missing a few parts after practice.
A Forbidden getting rebuilt after practice.

Srams Green mineral oil ready to go
SRAM's green mineral oil ready to go

These Saint brakes may be old but there still holding strong
These Saint brakes may be old but they're still holding strong

Custom paint to for Richie
Custom paint to for Richie.

Also Richie has the Fox RAD system on his suspension.
Also, Richie has the Fox RAD system on his suspension.

and is running a Pademelon steering damper.
And is running a Pademelon steering damper.


Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Edr Leogang 2024 Enduro World Cup


16 Comments
  • 6 1
 That Ancilloti is running the coil version of the Formula Selva Fork - for those interest Matt over at Alba told me they sell more of the coil and S version of the Selva than the fancy R version with the adjustable negative air chamber.
  • 5 0
 Kind of ironic, a hand pump on an e-bike.......
  • 1 0
 hate to be an internet dickhead but ain't that more of a paradox?
  • 2 0
 I've wanted to run a steering damper for a long time. Mainly cause I'm a weak POS dad that likes chunk. I'll have to check that out. Doesn't appear to be compatible with OneUp carrier though... Hopey 2.0!
  • 1 0
 re: "Enduro is home to the most rider mechanics of any World Cup discipline"

This makes me a bit sad. If not for the wrenching/engineering aspect, I might have lost interest in bikes at a young age. It's always seemed part of the intent of the bicycle...it's a tinker's thing first and foremost.
  • 1 0
 Anyone want to talk about the green mineral oil for Sram brakes????
Are they finally swapping over? It would make sense after the release of the DB8s.

If that is the case, 10 to 1 says they will find a way to make sure the oil is not compatible with anyone else’s.
  • 4 1
 Someone tell me about these mini compressors..
  • 3 1
 They work, but they’re really, really loud and it’s another battery to charge. Personally, I’d stick with a mini-pump.

m.pinkbike.com/news/check-out-a-tiny-electric-pump-chain-tools-sunglasses-and-more.html
  • 1 0
 You can find few models usually around 50 bucks, Xiaomi, HDeye air for example
  • 1 0
 I got a $50 dollar one of amazon that's not bad, but you def don't want to be riding with it but perfect for your riding bag:
www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLTTB86X?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
  • 3 1
 "They really are unique bikes."

Nice way to say those welds look like silver poop
  • 3 1
 Really want that red ZEB...
  • 2 0
 Damn! Those Kashima Foxes with the black lowers look amazing!
  • 1 0
 Got to give it to Ancilloti,staying true to their original frame design after 25 years. And still looks awesome!
  • 2 4
 Why do they call these Tech "Randoms?" Seems to be anything but random to the riders and mechanics.
  • 2 0
 I feel like "Random pictures I took in the pits" would be a better title.
A picture of a mechanic adjusting a brake lever and a bike waiting to go into a work stand aren't exactly tech... They are random though







