Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 8, 2017
by Ross Bell  
Race season is in full swing now with the World Cup reaching the Alps for the first time in Leogang for the third round of the season. Bikes and bodies took a beating last week in Fort William, meaning there was plenty of work to keep the mechanics busy today, including, full rebuilds, cutting tires, and fitting new Rock Shox remote lockouts... Scroll below for more:

Fresh colourways for Nik Nestoroff and Charlie Harrison.
Fresh colourways for Nik Nestoroff and Charlie Harrison.

Intense have been running a new link which allows them to run metric shocks.
Intense have been running a new link which allows them to run metric shocks.
Pressing bearings on Nik's build.
Pressing bearings on Nik's build.

The winning chain from last week's elite women's race. You know you've made it when your chain color matches the rest of your bike.
The winning chain from last week's elite women's race. You know you've made it when your chain color matches the rest of your bike.

The Trickstuff brakes getting a bleed in the Polygon pits.
The Trickstuff brakes getting a bleed in the Polygon pits.
Plenty of riders are feeling the effects from Fort William, not just their bikes.
Plenty of riders are feeling the effects from Fort William, not just their bikes.

Claudio Caluori's course run tire of choice. A Magic Mary minus the center knob, which, according to Claudio, is a good intermediate tire.
Claudio Caluori's course run tire of choice. A Magic Mary minus the center knob, which, according to Claudio, is a good intermediate tire.

Rock Shox have brought their remote to the lockout party this weekend, available just for the air at the moment but with the coil version coming soon.
Rock Shox have brought their remote to the lockout party this weekend, available just for the air at the moment but with the coil version coming soon.

The shock can be locked out on the fly via the OneLoc remote.
The shock can be locked out on the fly via the OneLoc remote.
Remi Thirion's mechanic Damien Bideau preps the remote after a switch to air after running coil in Fort William.
Remi Thirion's mechanic Damien Bideau preps the remote after a switch to air after running coil in Fort William.

Pete Michaliszyn prepping the data acquisition.
Pete Michaliszyn prepping the data acquisition wiring and unit for tomorrow.
Ready to go for Graeme Mudd.
Ready to go for Graeme Mudd.
Leogang DH World Cup
Leogang DH World Cup

Will this be the winning bike of the weekend
Aaron Gwin took the win at Leogang in 2015 and 2016 - can he make it three in a row on Sunday?

Aaron Gwin's mechanic John Hall gets stuck into the apres Fort William rebuild.
Aaron Gwin's mechanic John Hall gets stuck into the apres Fort William rebuild.
Stack height on Neko Mullaly's YT Tues.
Stack height on Neko Mullaly's YT Tues.

Best of both worlds. Additional pins on the clips of Matt Simmonds.
Best of both worlds. Additional pins on the clips of Matt Simmonds.

The wheel hangover from Fort William continues down in the Saracen pits.
The wheel hangover from Fort William continues down in the Saracen pits.

The Bergamont going through their typical race weekend motions with a service of their Manitou Dorados.
The Bergamont going through their typical race weekend motions with a service of their Manitou Dorados.
No change of settings for the moment, they'll wait to see how the track rides with the Fort William base settings.
No change of settings for the moment, they'll wait to see how the track rides with the Fort William base settings.

Eddie Masters swapped back to 27.5 mid way through practice in Fort William last week and team mate Reece Wilson might be joining him with rubber and rims hard to come by.
Eddie Masters swapped back to 27.5 mid way through practice in Fort William last week and team mate Reece Wilson might be joining him with rubber and rims hard to come by.

#Kashima
#Kashima
Not a single 49 in sight.
Not a single 49 in sight.

The TLD / Truvativ CoLab bars sitting pretty, apparently there's a chance we will see these on the Intense builds at some point.
The TLD / Truvativ CoLab bars sitting pretty, apparently there's a chance we will see these on the Intense builds at some point.

The Antidote Darkmatter is far from a common sight at the World Cups.
The Antidote Darkmatter is far from a common sight at the World Cups.

Bike porn?
Bike porn?
The Darkmatter uses an idler pulley to try and minimize pedal feedback.
The Darkmatter uses an idler pulley to try and minimize pedal feedback.

Charlie Harrison's forks getting the treatment from the SRAM support boys.
Charlie Harrison's forks getting the treatment from the SRAM support boys.

Charlie was apparently nearly maxed out on rebound and has gone for a stiffer tune this weekend given the high speed nature of the Leogang track.
Charlie was apparently nearly maxed out on rebound and has gone for a stiffer tune this weekend given the high speed nature of the Leogang track.
Thursdays are the support team's busiest days with most riders wanting a service.
Thursdays are the support team's busiest days with most riders wanting a service.

Laurie Greenland has been running these cups for a while which gives him an extra 12mm of reach.
Laurie Greenland has been running these cups for a while which gives him an extra 12mm of reach.

He is in between frame sizes so the cups paired with a medium frame give him the perfect fit.
He is in between frame sizes so the cups paired with a medium frame give him the perfect fit.

Plenty of semi-slicks getting dug out from the back of the vans.
Plenty of semi-slicks getting dug out from the back of the vans.

A tiny cassette with an 11-19 range... Minnaar has some horsepower.
A tiny cassette with an 11-19 range... Minnaar has some horsepower.

It didn't take Greg long to get back to the top after the Lourdes nightmare.
It didn't take Greg long to get back to the top after the Lourdes nightmare.
Bladed spokes are a recent addition to Minnaar's build.
Bladed spokes are a recent addition to Minnaar's build.

Chris King hub from Greg Minnaar's V10.
Chris King hub from Greg Minnaar's V10.

Faustin Figaret is running a 10mm stem spacer for the moment...
Faustin Figaret is running a 10mm stem spacer for the moment...
...but has plenty of option to change up if the track demands it. Here's a 20mm version.
...but has plenty of option to change up if the track demands it. Here's a 20mm version.

Manon Carpenter's mechanic getting arty with the greasing.
  Manon Carpenter's mechanic getting arty with the greasing.

A little velcro to keep the noisy chain slap to a minimum.
A little velcro to keep the noisy chain slap to a minimum.
There's plenty of solutions through the pits for keeping mud at bay.
There's plenty of solutions through the pits for keeping mud at bay.

The NS Fuzz of Noel Niederberger is one of the brightest bikes on the circuit.
The NS Fuzz of Noel Niederberger is one of the brightest bikes on the circuit.
Leogang DH World Cup
Leogang DH World Cup

It's all in the details, some Aussie spoke nipples for Connor Fearon and Josh Button.
It's all in the details, some Aussie spoke nipples for Connor Fearon and Josh Button.
Fresh rim decals on Jack Moir's ENVE's
Fresh rim decals on Jack Moir's ENVE's

The Leogang track is a completely different beast than Fort William, mechanics are prepping tires to increase rolling speeds.
The Leogang track is a completely different beast than Fort William, mechanics are prepping tires to increase rolling speeds.


@rossbellphoto


