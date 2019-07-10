Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

The instructions are pretty clear in the Pivot pits.

Blenki's front wheel was off by almost 26g before the weights helped balance it out. Homemade wheel weights by Darren Burns for Blenki's bike.

Tracey Hannah with an all new build this weekend.

No mistaking who this belongs to.

A Box and e*13 drivetrain on Hannah's fresh build.

Greg Williamson has been running some fresh looking UNNO Evers of late. He is running the pink and black this weekend whilst the black and white saw action in Andorra.

Loris Vergier's bike got a deep clean today.

P.A (Loris' mechanic) pumps some fresh grease into the linkage of his V10.

Mix matched pads in the XTR brakes of Vergier.

Finn Iles' data acquisition bike ready for practice tomorrow. An Ohlins shock minus the coil in the Specialized pits.

A few flashes of raw aluminium in the Atherton pits.

Mavic's new Deemax wheel accepts only 7 cogs, not that you'd need much more in downhill.

Patrick Laffey's bike getting an overhaul. The junior has been on the podium more than a few times already this year.

There's no missing the factory Canyon Senders on track or in the pits.

Reece Wilson and Kade Edwards have some new and rather flashy looking Trek Sessions.

Best viewed up close and personal.

Fresh ravioli noise dampers for the Norco team.

Gee Atherton's neutral gear mechanism. The idea here is that on rougher sections of track, he'd shift into the dead gear to eliminate pedal feedback.

You know you've made it when your name is on your hubs. Wheelsets being mounted and checked. Last weekend's track was not playing nice.

Loic's bike getting some love after the trashing it received in Andorra. Jack working his magic on the world's fastest bike.

Only two of three Saracen riders are still using the floating brake arm. Alex Marin's bike has gone back to the original configuration.

Everyone can appreciate a clean and organized pit space. Commencal cuts no corners. No need for adapters on the prototype Commencals.

Fresh seals and other maintenance at Fox after the dust bowl that was Andorra.

Back to back World Cups usually only means one thing in the pits on track walk day: rebuilds. Andorra's dust and rough track were tough on equipment, and bikes were in bits today as mechanics did their best to ditch the dirt and have them running sweet in time for tomorrow.