Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Back to back World Cups usually only means one thing in the pits on track walk day: rebuilds. Andorra's dust and rough track were tough on equipment, and bikes were in bits today as mechanics did their best to ditch the dirt and have them running sweet in time for tomorrow.
No mistaking who this belongs to.
Greg Williamson has been running some fresh looking UNNO Evers of late. He is running the pink and black this weekend whilst the black and white saw action in Andorra.
P.A (Loris' mechanic) pumps some fresh grease into the linkage of his V10.
A few flashes of raw aluminium in the Atherton pits.
There's no missing the factory Canyon Senders on track or in the pits.
