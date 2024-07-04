Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

The toolboxes are open, it must mean it's track walk day at Les Gets

A classic Mavic colourway for the FMD racing team

The SRAM guys were flat out today

Red, Black or Red how do you like your Boxxer?

Plenty of forks waiting service

This one might not be a rush though

Foam rings ready to go

Toy Story style marking for Dante

This pile of foam rings won't last long at SRAM

That's a big old pile of shocks

An organised workbench is a happy workbench

Got to have the right tools for the job

Dial changes

Some fresh RSP Oil for these Fox foam rings

There is an extra special tune in these 40s

The Fox service team were just as busy as SRAM

This is one dirty top cap

Mmm Kashima

Complete shock rebuilds are happening in the truck at Fox

Each shock was fully stripped down

Then cleaned ready for rebuild

Countless Morzine laps have been put in over the last few weeks by most of the World Cup riders who have been camped out here over the previous few weeks

A quick brake bleed and freshen up after plenty of Pleney laps for this bike

With practice day looming, the data acquisition kits were being fitted across the pits

205mm Galfer rotors waiting to go back on the world champs bike

Lead weight under the bottom bracket is now commonplace for many riders. The Atherton bikes were running around 500g when we did our DH weigh in and I'd expect the same here on Charlie's bike

Some purple Hayes hanging around waiting for a bike to be rebuilt

Charlie Hatton is running a bit of stack height

Andreas Kolb's Atherton has some suspiciously silver Hayes hanging from his bike

It looks like Hayes could have some new Dominions on the way

3D printed brake stops to stop any accidental lever pulls

It was a chilled-out morning of wheel building for the Atherton mechanics

With a full strip-down of the hubs too

It is interesting to see there is an indent on the opposite side of the valve hole on the new E13 carbon rim

A tiny bit of sound-deadening tape for the NS Fuzz pulley wheel

Green light for Ethan Craik's gambler

The Junior World Champ's bike is getting some work done

Every part is getting cleaned, checked, and re-fitted ready for Erice Van Leuven to send it this weekend

Lubricating brake pistons was happening across the pits today

Some tuning happening in Austin Dooley's shock

Ti bolts are always a nice touch

It's all about the attention to detail when prepping a World Cup race bike

Custom I9 hubs for Austin

A new rear triangle appearing on some of the Pivot prototypes

Like many teams, wheel builds were the order of the day for Pivot

Shimano's XTR brakes have become a common site at the DH World Cup

Some very heavily used enduro bearings

Joe Breeden's handlebar doughnuts are catching on

Fresh headsets were going in at Canyon

Mille Johnset TLD sender is pretty in pink

More wheel building at Cube

And some grinding on their Idler set up too

Fresh paint again for Trek

A new build and new colourway for Crestline

One of the many Pivot pulleys

I hope that hammer wasn't used to remove these rebound dials

A swap from white to green for YT this week

Another Manitou Dorado Pro service done

Commencal Supreme parts everywhere

An entire strip down and another rebuild for Luke Williamson's trusty Commencal Supreme, this bike has seen some action

Fresh grease

The colourful insides of a Manitou Dorado Pro

It's all about the little details

We headed out into the Downhill pits at Les Gets to see what we could find