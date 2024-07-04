Pinkbike.com
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
Jul 4, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
3 Comments
Tech Randoms
Les Gets DH World Series 2024
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We headed out into the Downhill pits at Les Gets to see what we could find
The toolboxes are open, it must mean it's track walk day at Les Gets
A classic Mavic colourway for the FMD racing team
The SRAM guys were flat out today
Red, Black or Red how do you like your Boxxer?
Plenty of forks waiting service
This one might not be a rush though
Foam rings ready to go
Toy Story style marking for Dante
This pile of foam rings won't last long at SRAM
That's a big old pile of shocks
An organised workbench is a happy workbench
Got to have the right tools for the job
Dial changes
Some fresh RSP Oil for these Fox foam rings
There is an extra special tune in these 40s
The Fox service team were just as busy as SRAM
This is one dirty top cap
Mmm Kashima
Complete shock rebuilds are happening in the truck at Fox
Each shock was fully stripped down
Then cleaned ready for rebuild
Countless Morzine laps have been put in over the last few weeks by most of the World Cup riders who have been camped out here over the previous few weeks
A quick brake bleed and freshen up after plenty of Pleney laps for this bike
With practice day looming, the data acquisition kits were being fitted across the pits
205mm Galfer rotors waiting to go back on the world champs bike
Lead weight under the bottom bracket is now commonplace for many riders. The Atherton bikes were running around 500g when we did our DH weigh in and I'd expect the same here on Charlie's bike
Some purple Hayes hanging around waiting for a bike to be rebuilt
Charlie Hatton is running a bit of stack height
Andreas Kolb's Atherton has some suspiciously silver Hayes hanging from his bike
It looks like Hayes could have some new Dominions on the way
3D printed brake stops to stop any accidental lever pulls
It was a chilled-out morning of wheel building for the Atherton mechanics
With a full strip-down of the hubs too
It is interesting to see there is an indent on the opposite side of the valve hole on the new E13 carbon rim
A tiny bit of sound-deadening tape for the NS Fuzz pulley wheel
Green light for Ethan Craik's gambler
The Junior World Champ's bike is getting some work done
Every part is getting cleaned, checked, and re-fitted ready for Erice Van Leuven to send it this weekend
Lubricating brake pistons was happening across the pits today
Some tuning happening in Austin Dooley's shock
Ti bolts are always a nice touch
It's all about the attention to detail when prepping a World Cup race bike
Custom I9 hubs for Austin
A new rear triangle appearing on some of the Pivot prototypes
Like many teams, wheel builds were the order of the day for Pivot
Shimano's XTR brakes have become a common site at the DH World Cup
Some very heavily used enduro bearings
Joe Breeden's handlebar doughnuts are catching on
Fresh headsets were going in at Canyon
Mille Johnset TLD sender is pretty in pink
More wheel building at Cube
And some grinding on their Idler set up too
Fresh paint again for Trek
A new build and new colourway for Crestline
One of the many Pivot pulleys
I hope that hammer wasn't used to remove these rebound dials
A swap from white to green for YT this week
Another Manitou Dorado Pro service done
Commencal Supreme parts everywhere
An entire strip down and another rebuild for Luke Williamson's trusty Commencal Supreme, this bike has seen some action
Fresh grease
The colourful insides of a Manitou Dorado Pro
It's all about the little details
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
DH Racing
Randoms
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
295 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Apoxual
(6 mins ago)
Tech Randoms are my favorite part of World Cup weekends, great pics as always.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
FL
(3 mins ago)
"An organised workbench is a happy workbench"
It seems like mine must be either ecstatic or suicidal, there never seems to be a middle ground.
[Reply]
1
0
Charlotroy
(8 mins ago)
Just wanted to be the first to comment while sitting in the bike park chairlift
[Reply]
It seems like mine must be either ecstatic or suicidal, there never seems to be a middle ground.