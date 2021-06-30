Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Jun 30, 2021
by Ross Bell  
A fresh track greeted the downhill racers as they arrived in Les Gets for the second round of the 2021 season, making for a busy day in the pits as mechanics got their racer's bikes ready for practice tomorrow. Bike setup will be an interesting prospect this weekend with track and weather conditions looking unpredictable. Here's what was happening today:

There was plenty of tire prep going down in the pits today with lots of mud spikes being readied.

Part of Pivot's foam flooring was sacrificed in the pursuit of silence.

Some big old pins on the DMR Vaults of Brendan Fairclough.

Gwin is trying out the TRP Slate T4 levers with the DH-R caliper.

Every bike should have a proper headtube badge. Chapeau Intense.

Jake Scoynes putting the finishing touches on Tahnee Seagrave's bike.

Details on Tahnee's Canyon Sender.

Wild rotors in the Commencal Muc-Off pits. Check the cooling fins.

Miranda Miller's Kona Operator DH machine.


Looks like there are some new tires coming from Continental.

There are no real details for the moment, but Atherton Bikes had a few different prototypes to choose from.

Testing testing. Another new linkage in the Atherton pits.

The fastest bike last time out in Leogang.

The Commencal 100% are still running the current production Supreme, although it is sporting a different linkage.

Commencal 100% are running a Joystick Components cockpit this week. There's a mix of carbon and alloy bars on their bikes.

Long list of rebuilds at the Fox pits.

It looks like there are some new TRP shifters out there.

Wheel builds and prep at Madison Saracen.

Aaron Gwin is also running a blacked-out mech. It looks like TRP have been busy.

Another shot of that new Commencal, because why the hell not?

Some new SRAM rotors on the way?

Reece Wilson has another fresh paint job this weekend.

The closer you look at this thing the better it looks.

Sneak peak at the new GT rig.
Another peek at the new GT rig.

Spoke checks and tensions will be vital to keeping wheels round as they smash through the new course.

Cut knobs were first on the list for most teams. Some are going as far as trying different cut patterns for the eventual changing conditions

Custom tools in the SRAM pits made from other parts.

The coming together of Ele Farina's race machine.
Ele Farina's telemetry-rigged Fox DHX2 waiting to find its way onto her Summum.

Cut spikes at MS Mondraker, but more rain will be the end of any trimming.

John Hall's clever tool for dialing in the perfect bite point for Aaron Gwin's brakes.

Slicing and dicing of the race plates at the Propain pits.
Mr Brannigan's prototype Rage nears completion.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021


19 Comments

  • 14 1
 I can't be the only one drooling at Reese's paint job
  • 6 0
 Man today's DH bikes look good. Just another reason to not jump on the Enduro only band wagon. Nothing like a dual crown hanging off the front of an absolute work of art frame. Love the high quality pics PB!
  • 1 2
 Pull Shock Schwinn Straight 8's /Yeti DH8's.... sexiest bikes on earth
  • 2 0
 So with all the testing showing wider is better at least up to 30mm and Syntace's diagram being the most copied image on the MTB internet, why are DH racers still running the EX471 with a 25mm inner width?
  • 1 0
 Because they are Bulletproof and get results!
  • 2 0
 Someone tell me more about dialing in the bite point on brakes... I can't get my Codes to be how I want them
  • 1 0
 Step 1 throw them up on pinkbike buy/sell

JK but in all seriousness, I always struggled with bleeding SRAM brakes. When the kids at the shop would bleed them I could get them running decently.
  • 2 1
 The blocks for bleeding are too thick, you could try making them a touch thinner. Makes bent rotors more annoying though.
  • 1 0
 So those rotors... are those future Galfer? Coming from Commencal/Muc Off? Or is this some obscure brand someone on the internet knows.
  • 2 0
 I love the Sharpie markings on the bolts and frame of the Commencal DH prototype! So clever. Did that on my bike right away!
  • 2 0
 So what is that custom tool in the SRAM pits used for?
  • 2 0
 That chain silencer is priceless! Going to have to try that trick.
  • 1 0
 isn't it pretty much what the STFU is?
  • 1 1
 "Another shot of that new Commencal". Nope, that's the only photo of that bike on this article. I sure would like to see more, to figure out what the hell that is.
  • 1 0
 Here you go: www.pinkbike.com/news/commencals-new-dh-race-bike-whats-going-on.html
  • 1 0
 Reece's Trek looks so good, that paintjob is niiice!
  • 1 1
 anybody else having trouble with the new dt swiss hubs? they used to be eternal but now they dont =(
  • 1 0
 Love these - Thanks PB
  • 1 0
 Pedal pins! Yikes.

Post a Comment



