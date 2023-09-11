Watch
Tech Randoms: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
Sep 11, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
3 Comments
Tech Randoms
Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
from Les Gets France
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We headed out around Les Gets to see what we could find in the XC pits
Some privateers were working out the back of their cars on the roadside
It was a full strip and service happening through the resilience of privateers just to make it work wherever they are. It's so amazing to see
One beautiful custom-painted Santa Cruz again with Flight Attendant fitted
Martina Berta's custom blue paint looks so good
The Rockrider Ford pit always looks so good and it's amazing to see big brands at the World Cup!
All the colours going on
The Rockrider enduro bike was sat in their pit this weekend too
Plenty of wheels hanging around
Fresh cassettes going on a Lapierre
It's not just lefty forks that make the Cannondale unique. They are one of the few teams still running a non-electric drive train
I love the paint on the BH Lynx bikes
One very clean freehub ready to go on
Quick pressure check before heading out for practice
Not all mechanics go for foam cut tool boxes, some times simple is best
Flight Attendant is appearing on more and more bikes in the XC field
The performance gains must be worth it given it must add weight
The paint on these SIDs looks so good
A little extra carbon reinforcement around the brake mount on this raw Specialized. It's really cool to be able to see the carbon
Everyone loves a super clean toolbox
One Liv almost ready for the track
Nino's Scott Spark looks ready to go for training. I'm a big fan of the new colours on this bike
A dry, fast track means out come the super slick tyres
Plates ready to go on at KMC
Nino has the new SRAM shifter fitted to his race bike
He also uses the standard shifter pod on the other side, with the top button working his suspension lockout and the bottom button controlling his dropper
An aptly very orange tent for KTM and a fresh build going together
Custom-painted bikes really are the best
The CubeAMS ZERO99 is a really clean-looking XC bike
Simple but effective electrical tape cable management on this Cube
Another roadside pit from a small team
The Rockrider Ford race team has some prototype Hutchinson tyres this weekend in Les Gets
They also had one of TRP's new rotors on their bike too
They are an updated version of an existing tyre and that's all the team could say
The BiXS pace BPRT is the race bike used by the BiXS performance race team with 110mm of travel front and rear
With a full set of DT Swiss suspension
Plenty of work to be done for the Fox team
A full rebuild of a transfer SL in Fox
The rear shock got some love too
Full suspension service going on in the Manitou pit
The fork got fully stripped, rebuilt and re-torqued up
Even the team bikes get some love
Early morning work going on at Liv
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
XC Bikes
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
237 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
martinaasa
(13 mins ago)
How does flight attendant actually work? Is everything automatic or does it require an electronic remote?
[Reply]
1
0
Borealwoods
(20 mins ago)
Lots of beefy brakes on those XC rigs
[Reply]
1
0
dsciulli19
(1 mins ago)
was just thinking that, awfully heavy brakes for an XC rig. Stopping power really does allow you to go faster though.
[Reply]
