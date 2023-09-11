Tech Randoms: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 11, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Tech Randoms
Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
from Les Gets France
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

We headed out around Les Gets to see what we could find in the XC pits

Some privateers were working out the back of their cars on the roadside

It was a full strip and service happening through the resilience of privateers just to make it work wherever they are. It's so amazing to see

One beautiful custom-painted Santa Cruz again with Flight Attendant fitted

Martina Berta's custom blue paint looks so good

The Rockrider Ford pit always looks so good and it's amazing to see big brands at the World Cup!

All the colours going on

The Rockrider enduro bike was sat in their pit this weekend too

Plenty of wheels hanging around

Fresh cassettes going on a Lapierre

It's not just lefty forks that make the Cannondale unique. They are one of the few teams still running a non-electric drive train

I love the paint on the BH Lynx bikes

One very clean freehub ready to go on

Quick pressure check before heading out for practice

Not all mechanics go for foam cut tool boxes, some times simple is best

Flight Attendant is appearing on more and more bikes in the XC field

The performance gains must be worth it given it must add weight

The paint on these SIDs looks so good

A little extra carbon reinforcement around the brake mount on this raw Specialized. It's really cool to be able to see the carbon

Everyone loves a super clean toolbox

One Liv almost ready for the track

Nino's Scott Spark looks ready to go for training. I'm a big fan of the new colours on this bike

A dry, fast track means out come the super slick tyres

Plates ready to go on at KMC

Nino has the new SRAM shifter fitted to his race bike

He also uses the standard shifter pod on the other side, with the top button working his suspension lockout and the bottom button controlling his dropper

An aptly very orange tent for KTM and a fresh build going together

Custom-painted bikes really are the best

The CubeAMS ZERO99 is a really clean-looking XC bike

Simple but effective electrical tape cable management on this Cube

Another roadside pit from a small team

The Rockrider Ford race team has some prototype Hutchinson tyres this weekend in Les Gets

They also had one of TRP's new rotors on their bike too

They are an updated version of an existing tyre and that's all the team could say

The BiXS pace BPRT is the race bike used by the BiXS performance race team with 110mm of travel front and rear

With a full set of DT Swiss suspension

Plenty of work to be done for the Fox team

A full rebuild of a transfer SL in Fox

The rear shock got some love too

Full suspension service going on in the Manitou pit

The fork got fully stripped, rebuilt and re-torqued up

Even the team bikes get some love

Early morning work going on at Liv


3 Comments
  • 1 0
 How does flight attendant actually work? Is everything automatic or does it require an electronic remote?
  • 1 0
 Lots of beefy brakes on those XC rigs
  • 1 0
 was just thinking that, awfully heavy brakes for an XC rig. Stopping power really does allow you to go faster though.





