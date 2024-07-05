Powered by Outside

Tech Randoms: Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

Les Gets XC World Series 2024
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

We headed out into the cross-country pits in Les Gets to see what tech we could find for you to enjoy.

Manitou has something new coming soon.

Fresh brakes for this Rockrider.

Manitou has a more tried and true cable lockout.

This BMC is a little different.

It looks like there is some of Öhlins' electronic wizardry going on.

It looks to be controlling the damping on the TXC1AIR shock.

DT Swiss's XRC 1200s are the talk of the XC pits.

At the heart of the XRC 1200s is a 180 hub with Ratchet EXP 54 quick-engaging freehub.

The new XRC 1200 carbon wheels are super light. We are told they can be up to 200g to 400g lighter compared to their predecessors, depending on the build you choose.

DT Swiss has not just made these wheels light. They have also worked on compliance, making the rim more compliant to handle the rougher tracks that riders are now facing.

With a 30mm internal hookless rim to.

Grease, anyone?

Fresh oil makes everything better.

Straight out of a 110mm fork.

Torque wrenches come in all shapes and sizes.

It's all about the little parts.

Service time for DT Swiss.

34mm is the new standard in the XC field.

It's all about the cargo bikes; Cannondale's Cargowagen was packed and ready to go.

It flicks from Fox 40s to 34s in the blink of an eye for the Fox service team.

A rare sight: a set of 32s.

The new Fox reverse arch has been on a serious weight-loss program.

It must be XC time, as the tiny droppers are out.

Droppers take some patience to put together.

Now this is an organised toolbox.

Brake bleeds were at the top of the list for many teams.

Flight Attendant is everywhere, although this doesn't look like the current SID.

It's going to be a wet one this weekend again; tyre choice could be key.

A hardtail is a rare sight in the XC pits these days, but they are still there.

A lower service happening in the stop-and-go pits.

Hidden shocks are popping up everywhere.

Some mechanics work in an almost surgically ordered way, and some do not. Neither way is wrong as long as the job is done.

It looks like it's been a bit of a day for the Manitou service team.

These forks come from the class of '23.

Anyone need a remote lockout?

A nice touch with the colored nipple on these Mavic wheels from the Ford Rockrider team.

There's just something about the simplicity of this Santa Cruz.

The paint on the S-Works is stunning.

It was time for some love for this Lefty.

It's not a massively complex process.

A freshen-up was needed for sure.

Four-pot brakes are now the standard for many XC riders.


