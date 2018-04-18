Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

It's finally time to start World Cup Downhill racing in 2018! The riders and teams have rolled into the new coastal venue of Lošinj, Croatia where a fresh challenge lays in wait. Talk of wheel and tire torture has been abundant - will mechanicals play a part in the out come of the race? After a long winter of team changes in regards to both riders and components, there was plenty to snoop at in the pits of Lošinj. Scroll down and wet your appetite for racing on Sunday.
| The YT of up and coming ripper Vali Holl who is one to keep an eye on this weekend and beyond!
| There are plenty of the new Boxxers kicking around the pits!
The SRAM factory riders all have a set of custom brake levers this weekend - including EWS champ Cecile Ravanel who is racing her second downhill world cup.
Brake spares in the SRAM pits.
| Red calipers to match the red lowers of the new Boxxers.
| Rachel Atherton's Trek Session. Will she be back to winning ways this year?
| Trek has welcomed Renthal on to their bikes, taking care of the cockpit duties.
Hope has also joined the Trek Factory Racing's roster this year...
... Hope brakes, cranks, hubs, and seat clamps are being used by the team.
| Plenty of spare wheels are being readied in preparation for the onslaught.
| Propain has a plethora of new partners.
Formula's Nero R fork is being utilized by a couple of teams, including Propain, pictured, and UNNO.
Formula's Cura brakes are also being used.
| The team is also running Extreme shocks on the back of their bikes.
| As well as Sixpack for a host of components on the bikes.
Vee tires are yet another fresh addition to Propain's specs.
Another new component manufacturer joining the WC circuit is Promax who is supplying Polygon UR with bars.
Polygon UR team is also running SR Suntour shocks on their downhill bikes this year.
| A fresh Radon Swoop coming together.
| 2.6" Schwalbe rubber on the Radon of Faustin Figaret.
| NS has also been working on a 29" frame...
| It's great to see Devinci back in the game.
The team was racing last weekend at the IXS in Maribor, full strip downs for the bikes were in the cards today.
The new Wilson 29er is making it's WC debut.
| Commencal has fresh colorways for the season.
Making sure the setup is exactly perfect, down to the millimeter.
Serious stack height on Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal.
| Looks like that Maxxis tire spotted last year has entered production - the name has been blacked out.
Custom insert in the tire of Loris Vergier...
How many of these wheels will survive the rocks of Croatia?
Cushcore going in the tire of Reece Wilson of the 100% Commencal team.
Data acquisition on the V10 of Greg Minnaar.
| The Syndicate has been joined by Burgtec, taking care of the stem, bars, and seatpost duties.
Loris running XTR levers...
...paired with Saint calipers.
| A big change for the Giant team with a switch to DVO this year.
| Canyon mechanic Lukas gets to work on Aussie junior Kye's Sender.
| Mark Wallace's Ergon saddle.
Canyon is running their own G5 bars and stem this season.
