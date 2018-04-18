Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

It's finally time to start World Cup Downhill racing in 2018! The riders and teams have rolled into the new coastal venue of Lošinj, Croatia where a fresh challenge lays in wait. Talk of wheel and tire torture has been abundant - will mechanicals play a part in the out come of the race? After a long winter of team changes in regards to both riders and components, there was plenty to snoop at in the pits of Lošinj. Scroll down and wet your appetite for racing on Sunday.















The SRAM factory riders all have a set of custom brake levers this weekend - including EWS champ Cecile Ravanel who is racing her second downhill world cup. Brake spares in the SRAM pits.

















Hope has also joined the Trek Factory Racing's roster this year... ... Hope brakes, cranks, hubs, and seat clamps are being used by the team.













Formula's Nero R fork is being utilized by a couple of teams, including Propain, pictured, and UNNO. Formula's Cura brakes are also being used.













Vee tires are yet another fresh addition to Propain's specs.



Another new component manufacturer joining the WC circuit is Promax who is supplying Polygon UR with bars. Polygon UR team is also running SR Suntour shocks on their downhill bikes this year.





















The team was racing last weekend at the IXS in Maribor, full strip downs for the bikes were in the cards today. The new Wilson 29er is making it's WC debut.









Making sure the setup is exactly perfect, down to the millimeter. Serious stack height on Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal.









Custom insert in the tire of Loris Vergier...



How many of these wheels will survive the rocks of Croatia?





Cushcore going in the tire of Reece Wilson of the 100% Commencal team.





Data acquisition on the V10 of Greg Minnaar.







Loris running XTR levers... ...paired with Saint calipers.




















