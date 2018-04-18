PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 18, 2018
by Ross Bell  
It's finally time to start World Cup Downhill racing in 2018! The riders and teams have rolled into the new coastal venue of Lošinj, Croatia where a fresh challenge lays in wait. Talk of wheel and tire torture has been abundant - will mechanicals play a part in the out come of the race? After a long winter of team changes in regards to both riders and components, there was plenty to snoop at in the pits of Lošinj. Scroll down and wet your appetite for racing on Sunday.


The YT of up and coming ripper Vali Holl who is one to keep an eye on this weekend and beyond!
  The YT of up and coming ripper Vali Holl who is one to keep an eye on this weekend and beyond!

There are plenty of the new Boxxers kicking around the pits!
  There are plenty of the new Boxxers kicking around the pits!

The SRAM factory riders all have a set of custom brake levers this weekend - including EWS champ Cecile Ravanel who is racing her second downhill world cup.
The SRAM factory riders all have a set of custom brake levers this weekend - including EWS champ Cecile Ravanel who is racing her second downhill world cup.
Brake spares in the SRAM pits.
Brake spares in the SRAM pits.

Red calipers to match the red lowers of the new Boxxers.
  Red calipers to match the red lowers of the new Boxxers.

Rachel Atherton's Trek Session. Will she be back to winning ways this year?
  Rachel Atherton's Trek Session. Will she be back to winning ways this year?

Trek has welcomed Renthal on to their bikes, taking care of the cockpit duties.
  Trek has welcomed Renthal on to their bikes, taking care of the cockpit duties.

Hope has also joined the Trek Factory Racing's roster this year...
Hope has also joined the Trek Factory Racing's roster this year...
... Hope brakes, cranks, hubs, and seat clamps are being used by the team.
... Hope brakes, cranks, hubs, and seat clamps are being used by the team.

Plenty of spare wheels are being readied in preparation for the onslaught.
  Plenty of spare wheels are being readied in preparation for the onslaught.

Propain has a plethora of new partners.
  Propain has a plethora of new partners.

Formula's Nero R fork is being utilized by a couple of teams, including Propain, pictured, and UNNO.
Formula's Nero R fork is being utilized by a couple of teams, including Propain, pictured, and UNNO.
Formula's Cura brakes are also being used.
Formula's Cura brakes are also being used.

The team is also running Extreme shocks on the back of their bikes.
  The team is also running Extreme shocks on the back of their bikes.

As well as Sixpack for a host of components on the bikes.
  As well as Sixpack for a host of components on the bikes.

Vee tires are yet another fresh addition to Propain's specs.
Vee tires are yet another fresh addition to Propain's specs.

Another new component manufacturer joining the WC circuit is Promax who is supplying Polygon UR with bars.
Another new component manufacturer joining the WC circuit is Promax who is supplying Polygon UR with bars.
Polygon UR team is also running SR Suntour shocks on their downhill bikes this year.
Polygon UR team is also running SR Suntour shocks on their downhill bikes this year.

A fresh Radon Swoop coming together.
  A fresh Radon Swoop coming together.

2.6" Schwalbe rubber on the Radon of Faustin Figaret.
  2.6" Schwalbe rubber on the Radon of Faustin Figaret.

NS has also been working on a 29" frame...
  NS has also been working on a 29" frame...

It's great to see Devinci back in the game.
  It's great to see Devinci back in the game.

The team was racing last weekend at the IXS in Maribor, full strip downs for the bikes were in the cards today.
The team was racing last weekend at the IXS in Maribor, full strip downs for the bikes were in the cards today.
The new Wilson 29er is making it's WC debut.
The new Wilson 29er is making it's WC debut.

Commencal has fresh colorways for the season.
  Commencal has fresh colorways for the season.

Making sure the setup is exactly perfect, down to the millimeter.
Making sure the setup is exactly perfect, down to the millimeter.
Serious stack height on Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal.
Serious stack height on Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal.

Looks like that Maxxis tire spotted last year has entered production - the name has been blacked out.
  Looks like that Maxxis tire spotted last year has entered production - the name has been blacked out.

Custom insert in the tire of Loris Vergier...
Custom insert in the tire of Loris Vergier...

How many of these wheels will survive the rocks of Croatia?
How many of these wheels will survive the rocks of Croatia?

Cushcore going in the tire of Reece Wilson of the 100 Commencal team.
Cushcore going in the tire of Reece Wilson of the 100% Commencal team.

Data acquisition on the V10 of Greg Minnaar.
Data acquisition on the V10 of Greg Minnaar.

The Syndicate has been joined by Burget who are taking care of the stem bars and seatpost duties.
  The Syndicate has been joined by Burgtec, taking care of the stem, bars, and seatpost duties.

Loris running XTR levers...
Loris running XTR levers...
...paired with Saint calipers.
...paired with Saint calipers.

A big change for the Giant team with a switch to DVO this year.
  A big change for the Giant team with a switch to DVO this year.


Canyon mechanic Lukas gets to work on Aussie junior Kye's Sender.
  Canyon mechanic Lukas gets to work on Aussie junior Kye's Sender.

Mark Wallace's Ergon saddle.
  Mark Wallace's Ergon saddle.

Canyon are running their own G5 bars and stem this season.
Canyon is running their own G5 bars and stem this season.


  • + 27
 So nice to see Devinci back on the WC!.... #LONGLIVECHAINSAW
  • + 5
 For a niche sport, it’s a good thing that there are a lot of brands coming in to introduce world cup level gear. With competition and innovation, the consumer always wins.
  • + 5
 Ergon “Ribbed for pleasure”
  • + 5
 i am happy that the orange lowers are gone from the fox gear.
  • + 3
 it's now replaced by the RockShox red
  • + 3
 I liked the orange, but I'm certainly not going to miss everyone wingeing about them constantly.
  • + 4
 I wish I had someone to install my Cushcores
  • + 2
 More info on the blacked out Maxxis tire: www.pinkbike.com/news/maxxis-shows-off-new-downhill-tires-news.html
  • + 1
 Just found out that the tire will be called the "Assegai", named after a type of spear used by the Nguni and Zulu tribes in South Africa. It makes sense since this was developed with lots of input from Greg Minnaar.
  • + 1
 @Verbl-Kint:

information source??
  • + 2
 @Verbl-Kint: The latest DirtRag has a full page Ad. for the new Assegai tire. Only DH casing for now it seems, 2.5WT 27.5 & 29er.
  • + 2
 i've never noticed the wilson's NDS stays. why hasn't specialized sued them yet?
  • + 3
 Jefe, do you know what a plethora is?
  • + 3
 DH WORLD CUP SEASON IS HERE YIEEEEEEEEW!
  • + 2
 That Ergon saddle does not look comfy Smile
  • + 2
 Long balls Larry might enjoy it.
  • + 2
 That DVO fork is just throbbing.
  • + 0
 Those red Boxxers have been showing up on every DH team bike the past few months but they look more at home on those Devinci Wilsons than any other bike!!
  • + 2
 Wow those Extreme Racing Shox rear shocks are a work of art.
  • + 1
 Circus has arrived. Let's get it on! Yeeaaahhh!
  • + 2
 Whet
  • + 1
 Let's go Phil Atwill!
  • + 1
 Im giddy!
  • + 1
 EXTREME SHOCKS!!!

