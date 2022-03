Old faithful, the Pic du Jer funicular. Beautiful rustic scenes from the start gate.

Snow free to the top, a great result for the earliest northern hemisphere World Cup in recent memory.

The final touches to a bike build in the Commencal 100 pits.

The Commencal 100 race bikes sitting pretty.

Tahnee Seagrave's fresh Canyon Sender.

Complete with pink Crankbrothers Mallets.

Commencal going the extra mile for rider customisation.

Myriam's bright white Commencal build coming together.

MacDonald's idler-equipped Summum taking shape.

Pinkbike Racing. You know it.

There were a few interesting looking unmarked TRP mechs lurking around the pits today.

The idler on Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme.

The bridge on the new Supreme's seatstay can be swapped to help tune flex and stiffness characteristics. Another seatstay bridge option in the Commencal Muc-Off pits.

MTB royalty Camille Balanche and Vali Hoell heading out for a spin together

John Hall recounting tales of Gwin's Lourdes wins. 2 out of 3 belong to AG here in Lourdes.

A satisfying box of brake spares in the Commencal Muc-Off pits.

Finn Iles' shock ready to be put through its paces.

Loic Bruni is the one who carries the number one plate into Lourdes. Will he keep it after this weekend?

Junior World Champ Izabela Yankova's fresh paint job for the opening round of the season.

The number 1 plate sitting pretty on Izabela Yankova's Demo.

The first sighting of the new Raaw DH bike in the World Cup pits.

It shares the same silhouette as the Madonna and Jibb. It'll be interesting to see the Raaw up on track tomorrow.

A stack of Pirelli rubber in the Rogue Racing pits.

A prototype linkage getting fitted in the Santa Cruz pits.

Finn Iles' Specialized Demo getting a brake bleed.

There looks to be some TRP cranks coming.

Aaron Gwin's prototype high pivot Intense in front of the formidable Pyrenees.

A closer look at Gwin's raw sled.

Gwin, Sherlock and the two new additions to the IFR squad - Dakota Norton and Joe Breeden.

Motion Instruments telemetry on Joe Breeden's Intense will bring all the data straight to his phone.

The first rule of Syndicate; always look professional. The job's on here in Lourdes.

One of the few significant changes to the track is the somewhat soft 'Hollywhoops' section right before the finish drop. Tired riders will have this brutal test of grip strength at the end of their runs.

Mark Wallace's fresh threads and rig.

Bernard Kerr's Phoenix and in the background the school bus he shipped back from the states after Snowshoe.

Greg the Goat's fresh paint.

Phoebe Gale's rig coming along at the FMD pit.

Hot pink and orange for Tahnee Seagrave.

The rising star signing at MS Mondraker, Tuhoto Ariki-Pene, will have to sit this one out after puncturing a lung a few weeks back at the Portuguese national.

Luca Shaw under new management will be one to watch this season.

Jackson Goldstone will be looking to crush the junior competition this season, but it'll be no walk in the park with Jordan Williams among a few others still to contend with.

Loic Bruni starts the season on home soil with the number one plate. Expect some ludicrous fan behaviour for the big show.

Mark Wallace's all SRAM big-rig with some beautiful paint.

Remi Thirion is a one-man-band for the foreseeable future at Giant. A new bike should be on the way very soon.

Dan the man.

Max Hartenstern's Cube with new idler configuration and a telemetry set-up.

The 2022 Propain team set-up that will piloted by the Meier-Smith bros.

New kid on the Atherton block, Dominic Platt, will get his World Cup baptism of fire on the gnarly course tomorrow.

Seems legit.

The 2022 Downhill World Cup race season has sprung into life here in Lourdes with teams and riders busy prepping bikes and bodies as the steep and challenging slopes of the Pic du Jer lay in wait. We've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season: