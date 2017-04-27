PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017

Apr 27, 2017
by Ross Bell  
With the dawn of a new season comes fresh anticipation of new bikes and components. Sheltering from the dusting of snow at the top of the track we’ve compiled a selection of tasty tech from the heart of the Lourdes pits as the racers gear up for the first round of the World Cup. The onslaught of 29ers has, for now, yet to materialize… There's a whirlwind of rumors floating through the venue, though, so stay tuned!

The pits nestled at the bottom of the steep Pic du Jer track.

Brendan Fairclough is sporting a fresh Deathgrip-inspired colour scheme this weekend.

Big rotors are a common theme throughout the pits this weekend.
A reach adjust headset ready for SCOTT new boy Gaetan Vige.

He's gone up to a large frame this weekend but with the bigger frame felt the need to bring the bars closer.

Any guesses as to the company behind this rear shock kicking around the Polygon UR Team pits? It's not who you might think...

Trick Stuff - Direttissima lever, now adjustable without needing an allen key.
Trickstuff caliper on the back of Tracey Hannah's bike.

The new Kenda HellKat ready for its World Cup debut.
A bit of a temperature check on Tracey Hannah's rear shock.

Aaron Gwin's YT Tues ready to rock and roll this weekend.

No Fox 49 to be seen here.
On the back is a DHX2 primed and ready for the Lourdes gnar.

Since everyone's talking 29" wheels at the moment, Aaron Gwin's mechanic decided to whip up this "custom" 29'er specific shock just to keep people guessing.
Gwin is running an XL YT Tues.

Mechanic John Hall giving Aaron's bike a strip down.

Finn Iles' and Miranda Miller's new rides going together.
Finn Iles has a beautifully custom painted Specialized Demo in honor of being the current Junior World Champion.

Bruni's new whip ready to finally go after the result he deserves here on home soil.

Laurie Greenland and the MS Mondraker team have a new Summum colorway.

The World Champion's lid, featuring the one and only Ruby the bulldog.

GT are fresh off of testing in San Remo last week, giving the mechanics plenty to do.

Fresh frames for the GT boys.
Tire choice is likely to be a big talking point this weekend with the changeable weather.

Bikes have been getting complete rebuilds so they're in mint condition to do battle this weekend.

The rear triangle off Loris Vergier's V10 29er. After the initial testing on an aluminum rear end, the team are now up and running on the carbon version.
Detail of the bottom linkage complete with some dust from the South of France.

Big wheels need big tires - Santa Cruz have had a busy winter not only producing the V10 29er but pushing partners for new components to go with it.

Fabien Barel is here complete with bike, but only to oversee Troy and Mark. Unfortunately, Ruaridh Cunnigham is starting the season nursing his shoulder back to fitness.

Canyon are entering a milestone weekend with a fresh linkage aboard the Sender which has given slightly more control over bottom outs, but isn't wildly different to the original linkage.

Troy Brosnan has shown up to Lourdes with some rather monstrous 220mm disc rotors.

The fork that's caused quite the stir this week! Jordi Cortes gets to work on the Fox 49 of Luca Shaw.

The tech supports teams have had a busy few days.
The Fox boys have plenty to keep them occupied.

Trek have two new faces this year in Kade Edwards and Graeme Mudd, but when will there be a new bike to go alongside?

Norco aren't wanting to reveal anything about their new frame until, or rather if, it enters production.

Blenki's forks getting a rebuild from the SRAM tech team.
Cleaned of NZ dust.


Connor Fearon's shock getting some TLC. Nothing fancy, just a standard rebuild to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Although there's an air shock bolted in for the moment, it's likely that Connor will try a coil shock this weekend too according to his mechanic.

Unlike Connor, Josh Button already has a coil on the back of his Operator.

Bikes are getting cleaned and polished but it's not likely to last long. Rain has been falling the last two days.

Spares and bikes arriving for the Commencal squad, no 29ers just yet...

SRAM launched the new Code brakes this week and are already plugged onto their factory team bikes.
Remi Thirion is racing the new Codes.

Dean Lucas's Intense M16 in the new IFR team colorway.


MENTIONS: @davetrumpore / @natedh9 / @rossbellphoto


17 Comments

  • + 5
 A temperature checker on the shock? I want that. Just to be even more confused
  • + 5
 Dat tube wrap job on the norco....good god!
  • + 1
 That trek is a new bike. It has the shock mounted to the front triangle instead of linked to the chainstay like the current bike. Looks like the current bike but if you look at the rear triangle and the tubing it's completely different as well.
  • + 3
 I really hope Sam's Norco does well, I'm interested in how it preforms!
  • + 3
 220mm rotors... Called it. Wheres my cookie.
  • + 3
 That Session looks like a V10 29er
  • + 2
 For sure not
  • + 1
 Is that pic a Session or a Slash, because if it's a Session it has no floating shock, so is a new frame?
  • + 2
 I want to see more of that Norco, got my attention..
  • + 1
 So what are the rumours? Surely Trek are bringing 29ers. Guess we'll know tomorrow...
  • + 1
 I think you're correct - check out 17:44 www.facebook.com/DirtMountainbike/videos/1354320807938527
  • + 3
 220 disc...Holly CODE Smile
  • + 2
 I counted the number 29 exactly 29 times.
  • + 2
 220mm?!?
"203aintdead"
  • + 1
 Daaaamn the M16 looks like straight outa Tron Legacy Big Grin
  • + 1
 Big brakes
  • - 2
 Those pics made me cum.

