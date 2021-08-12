Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021

Little details on Loris Vergier's latest build, but we're not allowed to show anything else just yet!

The Canyon boys have some fresh colour schemes.

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst sitting pretty in the pits.

Pirelli's latest prototype features an updated profile and new side knobs with a more consistent leading edge.

We'll give you one guess as to whose bike this is...

There was plenty of brake bleeds going down in the pits today.

Final touches being made to David Trummer's race bike.

Can't be forgetting Brook MacDonald's settings.

Benoit preps the Bulldog's Summum.

The world's second fastest women's bike right now, as modelled by her lumber-mechanic, Jake. Phoebe Gale and her #1 plate-equipped Canyon Sender.

The Commencal 21 Team is running the Hayes Dominion brakes this season.

Flo Payet is running a custom stem from Syncros that is 60mm in length with a low rise.

Loic Bruni's Demo has a new paint job.

A big Merci from Bruni. Loic gives a big shout out to the fans with his new colours.

Finn Iles' fresh paint.

It's not often the Ohlins parts get a custom touch.

Finn Iles' 3D printed Magura.

Bruni wasn't the only one with new colours over at the Specialized tent.

These two Canadian legends gracing the seat tube on Finn's bike. Crazy ice crystal details featured in Finn Iles' new paint scheme.

Fresh decals on the ENVE wheels in the Commencal Muc-Off pits.

SRAM has a cool new toy in the shape of a fancy piston spreader.

The two wedges work in unison as you turn the dial. The device helps to push back the pistons evenly and simultaneously.

New hoops being laced up over at DT Swiss. This track is hard packed and full of square edge hits ready to eat.

A fresh batch of ravioli being made from scratch in the Norco tent.

Everything gold over at Fox.

Seth Sherlock shows off his fresh prototype Intense.

Boxxers abound at the Propain pit.

Time to clean up some shocks that saw all the action from the IXS cup last week.

New Sixpack clip pedals.

One bike that sadly won't be seeing any action this weekend. Dak Norton's Tues gets the weekend off due to a positive Covid test.

Connor Fearon's Kona operator coming together. Connor's mechanic dialling in his SRAM stoppers.

Connor has declared it officially warm here in Maribor, even by Aussie standards.

Millie Johnset and her Atherton machine will be ones to watch this weekend after a strong finish in Les Gets. Charlie Hatton's crazy powerful Trickstuff Maxima brakes.

Marshy finishing the bleed on Dean Lucas Gambler.

Maribor plays host to the third round of the Downhill World Cup in 2021. It's been a sweltering start to proceedings in Slovenia with super dry and dusty conditions lying in wait for the racers tomorrow, so the mechanics were busy prepping bikes for what's likely to be a fast and rough race track. We've gone for a lap of the pits to see what was going down.