Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021

Aug 12, 2021
by Ross Bell  
Maribor plays host to the third round of the Downhill World Cup in 2021. It's been a sweltering start to proceedings in Slovenia with super dry and dusty conditions lying in wait for the racers tomorrow, so the mechanics were busy prepping bikes for what's likely to be a fast and rough race track. We've gone for a lap of the pits to see what was going down.

Little details on Loris Vergier's latest build, but we're not allowed to show anything else just yet!

The Canyon boys have some fresh colour schemes.

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst sitting pretty in the pits.

Pirelli's latest prototype features an updated profile and new side knobs with a more consistent leading edge.

We'll give you one guess as to whose bike this is...

There was plenty of brake bleeds going down in the pits today.

Final touches being made to David Trummer's race bike.

Can't be forgetting Brook MacDonald's settings.

Benoit preps the Bulldog's Summum.

The world's second fastest women's bike right now, as modelled by her lumber-mechanic, Jake.
Phoebe Gale and her #1 plate-equipped Canyon Sender.

The Commencal 21 Team is running the Hayes Dominion brakes this season.

Flo Payet is running a custom stem from Syncros that is 60mm in length with a low rise.

Loic Bruni's Demo has a new paint job.

A big Merci from Bruni.
Loic gives a big shout out to the fans with his new colours.

Finn Iles' fresh paint.

It's not often the Ohlins parts get a custom touch.

Finn Iles' 3D printed Magura.

Bruni wasn't the only one with new colours over at the Specialized tent.

These two Canadian legends gracing the seat tube on Finn's bike.
Crazy ice crystal details featured in Finn Iles' new paint scheme.

Fresh decals on the ENVE wheels in the Commencal Muc-Off pits.

SRAM has a cool new toy in the shape of a fancy piston spreader.

The two wedges work in unison as you turn the dial.
The device helps to push back the pistons evenly and simultaneously.

New hoops being laced up over at DT Swiss. This track is hard packed and full of square edge hits ready to eat.

A fresh batch of ravioli being made from scratch in the Norco tent.

Everything gold over at Fox.

Seth Sherlock shows off his fresh prototype Intense.


Boxxers abound at the Propain pit.

Time to clean up some shocks that saw all the action from the IXS cup last week.

New Sixpack clip pedals.

One bike that sadly won't be seeing any action this weekend. Dak Norton's Tues gets the weekend off due to a positive Covid test.

Connor Fearon's Kona operator coming together.
Connor's mechanic dialling in his SRAM stoppers.

Connor has declared it officially warm here in Maribor, even by Aussie standards.

Millie Johnset and her Atherton machine will be ones to watch this weekend after a strong finish in Les Gets.
Charlie Hatton's crazy powerful Trickstuff Maxima brakes.

Marshy finishing the bleed on Dean Lucas Gambler.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH World Cup Dh Tech


18 Comments

  • 12 2
 Does that guy put on and take off all those bracelets every day? Or live in them?
If he doesn't take them off they must stink.
If you dress up every day with them its a bit try-hard.

Anyway , cool disc tool and come on Connor !!
  • 2 0
 He probably doesn't take them off, at least that would be my guess.
  • 1 0
 Bet there's a wicked tan line under them
  • 10 0
 I thought marshy had retired?
  • 2 0
 I thought so too!!
  • 3 0
 Probably just retired from dealing with a puzzling GOAT I’m guessing.
  • 5 0
 Finn’s bike looks amazing. Love the colors and the style.
  • 6 0
 FIILNENS????
  • 3 2
 Piston spreader....I assumed this had to be a thing already. Surprised its not. What has everyone been using up to this point? I just use a plastic tire lever..the bend of the lever helps get in there to push the piston all the way to the back and the plastic ensures nothing is damaged.
  • 1 0
 One of the plastic pieces that comes with the SRAM bleed kits does alright but I like the look of that much better.
  • 3 0
 Marshy ? Don’t get it . I thought he is done with WC ? Can anyone refresh my memory? Pls
  • 3 0
 Feel for Dak!! Kids a ripper
  • 2 0
 Why intense never releases this prototypes? Cmon at least they look cool and unique
  • 1 0
 Agreed. The chaotic decals can go away, but that raw alloy and those welds is so cool looking
  • 2 0
 Ready for some racing action! Can't wait!
  • 1 0
 DH where water bottle fixations are non existent and bike performance is priority... shocks mounted horizontally. \m/
  • 1 0
 Is someone still racing in Maribor ??
  • 1 0
 bring the piston press to market and i will buy it

