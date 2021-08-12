Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021

Maribor plays host to the third round of the Downhill World Cup in 2021. It's been a sweltering start to proceedings in Slovenia with super dry and dusty conditions lying in wait for the racers tomorrow, so the mechanics were busy prepping bikes for what's likely to be a fast and rough race track. We've gone for a lap of the pits to see what was going down.
The Canyon boys have some fresh colour schemes.
Pirelli's latest prototype features an updated profile and new side knobs with a more consistent leading edge.
Final touches being made to David Trummer's race bike.
The Commencal 21 Team is running the Hayes Dominion brakes this season.
It's not often the Ohlins parts get a custom touch.
SRAM has a cool new toy in the shape of a fancy piston spreader.
New hoops being laced up over at DT Swiss. This track is hard packed and full of square edge hits ready to eat.
18 Comments
If he doesn't take them off they must stink.
If you dress up every day with them its a bit try-hard.
Anyway , cool disc tool and come on Connor !!
Post a Comment