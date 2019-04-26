Pinkbike.com
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
Apr 26, 2019
by
Mike Kazimer
Aaron Gwin's mechanic, John Hall, is the owner of this beautifully foamed-out, fully OCD toolbox.
Neko Mulally's Chris Kovarik throwback kit from Fox.
Mark Wallace's chromed-out Canyon Sender.
Brook Macdonald's all new Alpinestars full face helmet.
Benoit working on Brook's new Summum.
New Mavic wheels being laced up in the Mondraker pits.
Mike Jones' Summum with new graphics.
Fresh Sixpack hardware on the Propane Rage 29er of Henry Kerr.
The new Shimano XTR brakes on the Santa Cruz Syndicate rigs.
Fresh set of Santa Cruz wheels ready for the Maribor course.
Detailing in the Syndicate pits.
The new 2.5" Maxxis DHR II is looking like a popular choice for this weekend.
Finn Iles' race bike and test bike.
Preparation and anticipation starts at the contact patch.
Loic's World Champs colorway.
Just in case he forgets his own name.
Superbruni edition mud guards.
Loic and his stunt double.
Specialized's test bikes fitted with data acquiring wizardry.
Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have decided to go with the 29 / 27.5" combo.
Mitch Ropelato's bike may or may not have something on it we aren't supposed to see yet.
Pivot's fresh off the lot Pony Express.
Sets of brake pads ready for abuse.
Fresh seals and fresh oil on the menu.
The Fox pits had their work cut out for them before bikes hit the dirt.
Thanks, I guess?
Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
180202 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
72979 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
55274 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
53745 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
53288 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
37221 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36799 views
Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun
35958 views
33 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 10
JVance
(1 hours ago)
Mitch: "What? That new C'Dale has two shocks!"
Mechanic: "We gotcha covered..."
[Reply]
+ 9
fatduke
(1 hours ago)
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmm tool kit.
[Reply]
+ 4
thetrailpup
(54 mins ago)
I just drooled all over my keyboard over that chrome paint job on the Canyon Sender.
[Reply]
+ 4
karoliusz
(1 hours ago)
XTR brakes on DH bike? 29 and 27,5 mixed wheels? New seadon, new surprises! Love it!
[Reply]
+ 8
lneelands
(1 hours ago)
'Tis the seadon
[Reply]
+ 1
Lewis-pick
(1 hours ago)
this isn't anything that new, some downhill riders have been using them over the outdated saints for a while.
[Reply]
+ 6
whilgenb
(1 hours ago)
@lneelands
: Id's de allergy seadon...
[Reply]
+ 0
AaronC99
(36 mins ago)
@lneelands
: lol ... harsh
[Reply]
+ 4
Nimble9
(1 hours ago)
I was wondering about the ground. Thanks for that tech sheet! Also, Takes photo of bike with a don't take photos sign lol
[Reply]
+ 7
IamTheDogEzra
(1 hours ago)
I am also interested in the ground. Has anyone seen anything dead to roll in yet during track walk? Can you dig in the rock garden? Are there any puddles? I'm also curious about the pit trash-can check. Were any sandwiches discarded halfway through or perhaps a donut or bagel?
[Reply]
+ 4
gamonoso
(1 hours ago)
So this stuff is what I'll be using in 2025
[Reply]
+ 3
johny88
(1 hours ago)
LOL, no, by that time there will be new standards for everything. Just wait until next week when 2022 season products get launched.
[Reply]
+ 2
winko
(20 mins ago)
Put a "No photos" sign on publicly displayed bike, what could possibly go wrong...
[Reply]
+ 2
Mayzei
(1 hours ago)
How do the mechanics bed in brakes before their riders drop in?
[Reply]
+ 4
kleinblake
(46 mins ago)
Wet them and rub them together
[Reply]
+ 1
singletrack29er
(26 mins ago)
Anyone else have to do a double take on the Mondraker mechanic thinking it was Kirt Voreis??
[Reply]
+ 2
MTB314
(1 hours ago)
Anyone notice anything unusual on Ropelato’s bike?
[Reply]
+ 21
slumgullion
(1 hours ago)
It's got that prototype handlebar spring on it.
[Reply]
+ 2
SnowshoeRider4Life
(1 hours ago)
@slumgullion
: vibration isolation
[Reply]
+ 3
davidrobinsonphoto
(1 hours ago)
New (but unannounced) X0 DH, but then that's been seen all over for months...
[Reply]
+ 1
vid1998
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, why never seen such suspension grips.
[Reply]
+ 1
FuzzyL
(1 hours ago)
@vid1998
: The pic was taken too early, they were just preparing to install the second shock.
[Reply]
+ 1
rockyflowtbay
(1 hours ago)
@slumgullion
: everyone is playing catch up with Cannondale
[Reply]
+ 1
Alain2
(1 hours ago)
Very nice but, does your derailleur protect itself and have personalized shift assignments?
[Reply]
+ 9
jeremy3220
(1 hours ago)
No but it is very sensitive and misunderstood.
[Reply]
+ 2
me2menow
(1 hours ago)
Since now.
[Reply]
+ 2
ripcraft
(1 hours ago)
Pivot's new pedal-assist bike looks sick!
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(20 mins ago)
Yo John Hall - nice pens -whatchu write?
[Reply]
+ 1
Themaninthenorth
(13 mins ago)
Wasn't Bruno crying about 29 inch wheels not so long back...
[Reply]
- 3
Lookinforit
(41 mins ago)
With the specialized demo looking like that, why not support a smaller, more authentic company and buy the Banshee Legend?
The Legend has been around longer, and I'm sure has the same level, if not greater, or refinement and build quality
[Reply]
+ 0
drunknride
(1 hours ago)
Are tree roots considered "wood"?
[Reply]
+ 6
Lasse2000
(52 mins ago)
What do you consider roots are made of?
[Reply]
- 1
drunknride
(38 mins ago)
@Lasse2000
: Well roots I guess. You don't see a bunch of roots at a sawmill
[Reply]
