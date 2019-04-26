Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Aaron Gwin's mechanic, John Hall, is the owner of this beautifully foamed-out, fully OCD toolbox.

Neko Mulally's Chris Kovarik throwback kit from Fox.

Mark Wallace's chromed-out Canyon Sender.

Brook Macdonald's all new Alpinestars full face helmet.

Benoit working on Brook's new Summum.

New Mavic wheels being laced up in the Mondraker pits.

Mike Jones' Summum with new graphics.

Fresh Sixpack hardware on the Propane Rage 29er of Henry Kerr.

The new Shimano XTR brakes on the Santa Cruz Syndicate rigs.

Fresh set of Santa Cruz wheels ready for the Maribor course.

Detailing in the Syndicate pits.

The new 2.5" Maxxis DHR II is looking like a popular choice for this weekend.

Finn Iles' race bike and test bike.

Preparation and anticipation starts at the contact patch.

Loic's World Champs colorway.

Just in case he forgets his own name. Superbruni edition mud guards.

Loic and his stunt double.

Specialized's test bikes fitted with data acquiring wizardry.

Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have decided to go with the 29 / 27.5" combo.

Mitch Ropelato's bike may or may not have something on it we aren't supposed to see yet.

Pivot's fresh off the lot Pony Express.

Sets of brake pads ready for abuse.

Fresh seals and fresh oil on the menu.

The Fox pits had their work cut out for them before bikes hit the dirt.