Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 26, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
John Hall's mechanic toolbox.
Aaron Gwin's mechanic, John Hall, is the owner of this beautifully foamed-out, fully OCD toolbox.

Neko Mulally's Chris Kovarik throwback kit from Fox.
Neko Mulally's Chris Kovarik throwback kit from Fox.

Mark Wallace's chromed-out Canyon Sender.
Mark Wallace's chromed-out Canyon Sender.


Brook Macdonald's all new Alpinestars full face helmet.
Brook Macdonald s all new Alpinestars full face helmet.
Brook Macdonald's all new Alpinestars full face helmet.

Benoit working on MacDonald s new Summum.
Benoit working on Brook's new Summum.

New Mavic wheels being laced up in the Mondraker pits.
New Mavic wheels being laced up in the Mondraker pits.

Mike Jones' Summum with new graphics.
Mike Jones' Summum with new graphics.

Fresh Sixpack hardware on the Propane Rage 29er of Henry Kerr.
Fresh Sixpack hardware on the Propane Rage 29er of Henry Kerr.

The new Shimano XTR brakes on the Santa Cruz Syndicate rigs.
Shimano XTR lever.
The new Shimano XTR brakes on the Santa Cruz Syndicate rigs.

Fresh set of Santa Cruz wheels ready for the Maribor course.
Fresh set of Santa Cruz wheels ready for the Maribor course.

Detailing in the Syndicate pits.
Detailing in the Syndicate pits.

The new 2.5" Maxxis DHR II is looking like a popular choice for this weekend.
The new 2.5" Maxxis DHR II is looking like a popular choice for this weekend.

Finn Iles' race bike and test bike.
Finn Iles' race bike and test bike.

Preparation and anticipation starts at the contact patch.
Preparation and anticipation starts at the contact patch.

Loic's World Champs colorway.
Loic's World Champs colorway.

Specialized s new rear end.

Just in case he forgets his own name.
Just in case he forgets his own name.
Superbruni edition mud guards.
Superbruni edition mud guards.



Loic and his stunt double.
Loic and his stunt double.

Specialized's test bikes fitted with data acquiring wizardry.
Specialized's test bikes fitted with data acquiring wizardry.

Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have decided to go with the 29 / 27.5" combo.
Finn Iles and Loic Bruni have decided to go with the 29 / 27.5" combo.

Mitch Ropelato's bike may or may not have something on it we aren't supposed to see yet.
Mitch Ropelato's bike may or may not have something on it we aren't supposed to see yet.

Pivot's fresh off the lot Pony Express.
Pivot's fresh off the lot Pony Express.

Sets of brake pads ready for abuse.
Sets of brake pads ready for abuse.

Fresh seals and fresh oil on the menu.
Fresh seals and fresh oil on the menu.

The Fox pits had their work cut out for them before bikes hit the dirt.
The Fox pits had their work cut out for them before bikes hit the dirt.

Thanks, I guess?
Thanks, I guess?


33 Comments

  • + 10
 Mitch: "What? That new C'Dale has two shocks!"
Mechanic: "We gotcha covered..."
  • + 9
 Mmmmmmmmmmmmmm tool kit.
  • + 4
 I just drooled all over my keyboard over that chrome paint job on the Canyon Sender.
  • + 4
 XTR brakes on DH bike? 29 and 27,5 mixed wheels? New seadon, new surprises! Love it!
  • + 8
 'Tis the seadon
  • + 1
 this isn't anything that new, some downhill riders have been using them over the outdated saints for a while.
  • + 6
 @lneelands: Id's de allergy seadon...
  • + 0
 @lneelands: lol ... harsh
  • + 4
 I was wondering about the ground. Thanks for that tech sheet! Also, Takes photo of bike with a don't take photos sign lol
  • + 7
 I am also interested in the ground. Has anyone seen anything dead to roll in yet during track walk? Can you dig in the rock garden? Are there any puddles? I'm also curious about the pit trash-can check. Were any sandwiches discarded halfway through or perhaps a donut or bagel?
  • + 4
 So this stuff is what I'll be using in 2025
  • + 3
 LOL, no, by that time there will be new standards for everything. Just wait until next week when 2022 season products get launched.
  • + 2
 Put a "No photos" sign on publicly displayed bike, what could possibly go wrong...
  • + 2
 How do the mechanics bed in brakes before their riders drop in?
  • + 4
 Wet them and rub them together
  • + 1
 Anyone else have to do a double take on the Mondraker mechanic thinking it was Kirt Voreis??
  • + 2
 Anyone notice anything unusual on Ropelato’s bike?
  • + 21
 It's got that prototype handlebar spring on it.
  • + 2
 @slumgullion: vibration isolation
  • + 3
 New (but unannounced) X0 DH, but then that's been seen all over for months...
  • + 1
 Yeah, why never seen such suspension grips.
  • + 1
 @vid1998: The pic was taken too early, they were just preparing to install the second shock.
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: everyone is playing catch up with Cannondale
  • + 1
 Very nice but, does your derailleur protect itself and have personalized shift assignments?
  • + 9
 No but it is very sensitive and misunderstood.
  • + 2
 Since now.
  • + 2
 Pivot's new pedal-assist bike looks sick!
  • + 1
 Yo John Hall - nice pens -whatchu write?
  • + 1
 Wasn't Bruno crying about 29 inch wheels not so long back...
  • - 3
 With the specialized demo looking like that, why not support a smaller, more authentic company and buy the Banshee Legend?
The Legend has been around longer, and I'm sure has the same level, if not greater, or refinement and build quality
  • + 0
 Are tree roots considered "wood"?
  • + 6
 What do you consider roots are made of?
  • - 1
 @Lasse2000: Well roots I guess. You don't see a bunch of roots at a sawmill

