Tech Randoms: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Rachel's bike ready for acquiring data. The Trek team was listening in on front and rear suspension as well as some sensors on the brake disks.

All the bells and whistles to keep the no. 1 plate. All that's missing now is a pannier.

Few mechanics are as thorough as Danny Hart's Dave Garland.

Thumbs up for a fresh bleed.

SR Suntour about to get the full treatment.

Connor's stead waiting for go time.

Anything to prevent flats, Procore and other similar devices are a popular choice here.

The guys at S4 Suspension keeping the fleet afloat. They rolled in with their mobile service pit fully equipped.

Suspension oils on tap. Suspension dissection.

Greg Minnaar stretching, getting ready for battle.

Tools need cleaning, too.

Tire choice will play a factor if the weather decides to turn.

Bicycle organs strung about.

The real heroes are behind the scenes keeping everything in check.

More bit and pieces that make you go fast.

Pulled apart for cleaning nearly every run. Many race rigs can be spotted without their forks before the big practice day for service. Seals, oils, and tuning all get done to ensure the best possible performance.

Waterproof grease is definitely a necessity.

All business in the Kona pits.

Clean goods about to be mounted and promptly dirtied.

After a short mid-season break, the World Cup circus is in full flow and with it comes plenty of exciting tech developments, hacks and performance-enhancing and time-reducing tricks that mechanics and riders have spent hours pondering over and refining. Mont-Sainte-Anne's Thursday practice was particularly wet which meant mechanics had their work cut out rebuilding, lubing and maintaining the world's fastest DH race bikes to avoid any unwanted mechanical failures. So, check out some of the tech from the soggiest day of the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018: