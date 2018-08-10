Tech Randoms: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

After a short mid-season break, the World Cup circus is in full flow and with it comes plenty of exciting tech developments, hacks and performance-enhancing and time-reducing tricks that mechanics and riders have spent hours pondering over and refining. Mont-Sainte-Anne's Thursday practice was particularly wet which meant mechanics had their work cut out rebuilding, lubing and maintaining the world's fastest DH race bikes to avoid any unwanted mechanical failures. So, check out some of the tech from the soggiest day of the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018:Photos & Captions: Andy Vathis
Rebuilding forks after what seems like every run seems excessive and expensive. Wonder if a 'one fork per race' rule, or something like it, might make sense?
It would add another dimension to the racing, more strategy, and perhaps drive technologies improvements for the rest of us.
They are still, at the end of the day, going to have to make it reliable enough for the consumer; otherwise, their reputation will be damaged and the company will not be sustainable.
This might sound arbitrary but look at F1 tire technology. They replace those tires so often. Would they be able to engineer them to grip so well in a variety of track conditions if they didn't? I'm sure those engines are rebuilt frequently too. A lot of the technology though has trickled down to those who race at tracks on the weekends, anywhere from a Porsche 911 fully tracked-out to a Mazda Miata with minimal modifications.
I'm 50/50 on this
