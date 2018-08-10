PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Aug 9, 2018
by Alex Evans  
After a short mid-season break, the World Cup circus is in full flow and with it comes plenty of exciting tech developments, hacks and performance-enhancing and time-reducing tricks that mechanics and riders have spent hours pondering over and refining. Mont-Sainte-Anne's Thursday practice was particularly wet which meant mechanics had their work cut out rebuilding, lubing and maintaining the world's fastest DH race bikes to avoid any unwanted mechanical failures. So, check out some of the tech from the soggiest day of the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018:

Photos & Captions: Andy Vathis

Rachel s bike ready for acquiring data. The Trek team was listening in on front and rear suspension as well as some sensors on the brake disks.
Rachel's bike ready for acquiring data. The Trek team was listening in on front and rear suspension as well as some sensors on the brake disks.

All the bells and whistles to keep the no. 1 plate.
All the bells and whistles to keep the no. 1 plate.
All that s missing now is a pannier.
All that's missing now is a pannier.

Few mechanics are as thorough as Danny Hart s Dave Garland.
Few mechanics are as thorough as Danny Hart's Dave Garland.

Thumbs up for a fresh bleed.
Thumbs up for a fresh bleed.

SR Suntour about to get the full treatment.
SR Suntour about to get the full treatment.

Connor s stead waiting for go time.
Connor's stead waiting for go time.

Anything to prevent flats Procore and other similar devices are a popular choice here.
Anything to prevent flats, Procore and other similar devices are a popular choice here.

The guys at S4 Suspension keeping the fleet afloat. They rolled in with their mobile service pit fully equipped.
The guys at S4 Suspension keeping the fleet afloat. They rolled in with their mobile service pit fully equipped.

Suspension oils on tap.
Suspension oils on tap.
Suspension dissection.
Suspension dissection.

Greg Minnaar stretching getting ready for battle.
Greg Minnaar stretching, getting ready for battle.

Tools need cleaning too.
Tools need cleaning, too.

Tire choice will play a factor if the weather decides to turn.
Tire choice will play a factor if the weather decides to turn.

Bicycle organs strung about.
Bicycle organs strung about.

The real heroes are behind the scenes keeping everything in check.
The real heroes are behind the scenes keeping everything in check.

More bit and pieces that make you go fast.
More bit and pieces that make you go fast.

Pulled apart for cleaning nearly every run.
Pulled apart for cleaning nearly every run.
Many race rigs can be spotted without their forks before the big practice day for service. Seals oils and tuning all get done to ensure the best possible performance.
Many race rigs can be spotted without their forks before the big practice day for service. Seals, oils, and tuning all get done to ensure the best possible performance.

Waterproof grease is definitely a necessity.
Waterproof grease is definitely a necessity.

All business in the Kona pits.
All business in the Kona pits.

Clean goods about to be mounted and promptly dirtied.
Clean goods about to be mounted and promptly dirtied.

MENTIONS: @andy9


Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
61106 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
54738 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
51941 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
51121 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
48209 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
37707 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
36536 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Wash Your Bike?
32854 views

12 Comments

  • + 3
 Well in F1, they re-build the car entirely after every race, so kinda similar. A fork limitation per season similar to F1 engine limitation per season would be strange. But I like your comparison. Because there is already a difference between small and big factory teams in UCI DH, like in F1. Some have multiple prototypes per race with data acquisition, others only have standard hardware available.
  • + 1
 I just started watching Formula 1 this year... While the rules there are borderline ridiculous, it does make me wonder if some might be applicable here.

Rebuilding forks after what seems like every run seems excessive and expensive. Wonder if a 'one fork per race' rule, or something like it, might make sense?

It would add another dimension to the racing, more strategy, and perhaps drive technologies improvements for the rest of us.
  • + 3
 But they're technically only servicing, they don't often actually replace parts
  • + 3
 Nah that will just make it less about the racing and more about strategy, much like F1 is very little about driver performance and racing and more about money and pit stops.
  • + 6
 Those rules have a better place in enduro. Let the downhillracers fiddle for every millisecond.
  • + 3
 Even if they did replace parts, this competitive mindset is what drives technology. Win races Sunday, sell bikes Monday.

They are still, at the end of the day, going to have to make it reliable enough for the consumer; otherwise, their reputation will be damaged and the company will not be sustainable.

This might sound arbitrary but look at F1 tire technology. They replace those tires so often. Would they be able to engineer them to grip so well in a variety of track conditions if they didn't? I'm sure those engines are rebuilt frequently too. A lot of the technology though has trickled down to those who race at tracks on the weekends, anywhere from a Porsche 911 fully tracked-out to a Mazda Miata with minimal modifications.
  • + 2
 @Mngnt But F1 cars are rebuilt all the time too. Tearing the car apart and cleaning every piece is par for the course in order to ensure it runs as efficiently as possible. That's exactly what is going on in pits here. To place a limit on how often a bike can be cleaned and rebuilt is placing limits on how well it can ultimately perform. It's overkill for 99.99% of us here, but these racers they are looking for every advantage possible. It's also a huge confidence builder knowing your bike is running the best it can. If a racer has doubts about his/her suspension or drive train, then they won't be as confident on track. Let them have at it!
  • + 1
 @DC1988: Yup. Parts in F1 have an hour meter on them, everything is designed to last a certain amount of time. The main tub of the car doesn't actually change that often, unless the driver crashes & breaks it.
  • + 1
 A max number of rims/frame per season would ensure more R&D in durable products, so I agree, but may also cut out big name from the worldcup just for a bad sponsorship.

I'm 50/50 on this
  • + 1
 don't compare DH to F1... the price of a top class fork is worth less than a F1 tyre
  • + 0
 I think the use of ‘hero’ gets overdone. If people running bicycle race teams get called a hero, then what about firefighters, EMS, police and military?
  • + 0
 Minnaar is praying to the lord -every support is welcome i guess

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030983
Mobile Version of Website