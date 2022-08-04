Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 4, 2022
by Seb Stott  
The World Cup Circuit is back in Mont Sainte Anne, Canada, for the first time since 2019. The track is looking fast and the weather is dry for now.

As always, Ross Bell, Andy Vathis and Nathan Hughes have been keeping an eagle eye on the riders and mechanics as they prep their bikes for a track that could hardly be more different to the last round. Here's the cream of what they've spotted so far.


Tech Randoms

Almost every single bike in the pits needed stripping back to main-frame after the carnage of West Virginia.
40x 8
No doubt some suspension needed extra attention after the mud last weekend.

Special spacers for Cathro.
Custom alloy bits on Ben Cathro s Santa Cruz V10.
Todd Anderson from SRAM s custom brake tools.
Data acquisition waiting patiently to go on Loris Vergier s Trek Session.
The internals of that TRP shifter.
High tech bolt retention system.
O-Chain s are a common sighting through the World Cup pits these days.
A quiet bike is a fast bike.
Mechanics battle the rattle.

Polishing off the Snowshoe mud off Gwin s bike.
AG prototype in it s near-purest form.

Postman working the dirt out of hub bearings. The weather did a number on the bikes last week.
Brake mount surface prep. Every detail counts at this level.
Teagan Cruz adds a token
Airtags are the most valuable pieces of kit in everyone s luggage right now.
A set of pads from West Virginia after just one finals run.
Wheel builds going on left and right in the pits. This track will is probably the best test bed you can get for quality control.
Andread Kolb s Atherton bike down to it s bare bones.
Ethan Craik s GT prototype in the stand.
A little privacy for a ess delicate part of Nicole s rebuild at Commencal Muc-off
No bushing or bearing survived the Snowshoe mud.
The Track

The new section of track features some loamy bits and a slew of stumps.
Big rocks are littered across upper woods a classic MSA staple.

Axle deep ruts of the old new section.
Wide natural rough as it gets.
Some prisitine forest hides the new section that is in fact an extremely old section.
A long low step down replaces the now quite iconic shark fin.
The infamous rock drop on which MacDonald had his crash has been cut.
3 years ago was one extremely bad day on this hillside for Brook MacDonald. His recovery has been an inspiration.
The Quebec roots await their first rain due for practice day.
We ve sure missed that view.
6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I know it has since May, but I remain surprised that GT put together such a nice carbon front triangle for that prototype 6-bar Fury. Surely that is expensive, not to mention a bit limiting as a prototype. Personally, I think a slower design process with many iterations, like Commencal did or like Intense is doing now would be more likely to create a good racing bike
  • 1 0
 I don't want to join in and shit on Intense because prototyping is an extremely hard process and however weird the alloy version looks now I'm sure in the end the carbon frame (that I'm assuming they are going for) will look and ride sick ... BUT drilling holes into a frame to be able to adjust your shock seems ridiculous ! That's the kind of solution I would come up with at uni when I realised my transmission isn't even possible to be assembled and instead of having to go back and redo everything I'd start looking for some bs solution that doesn't fully fix the underlying issue.
I know every enduro frame nowadays has a big ass hole in it and specialized even does it with alloy .... but does drilling holes into your frame not impact the fatigue strength of your construction ? A sharpe notch like that has to be terrible for the structural integrity doesn't it ?
  • 2 0
 The track was perfect yesterday, having a little rain this morning for practice today. Everyone seems happy to be back, even had a picture with Thibault Daprela yesterday
  • 1 0
 That picture of the Atherton illustrates why I hate internally routed brakes.
  • 1 0
 I can only imagine (being 5ft 5) what it must feel like having to make your xl frame longer because your too tall!
  • 2 0
 Here we come! Oh Canada!





