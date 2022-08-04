Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2022

Tech Randoms

Almost every single bike in the pits needed stripping back to main frame after the carnage of West Virginia.

No doubt some suspension needed extra attention after the mud last weekend.

Special spacers for Ben Cathro.

Custom alloy bits on Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz V10 to increase the chainstay length - Something Greg Minnaar experimented with in the past.

Todd Anderson from SRAM's custom brake tools.

Data acquisition waiting patiently to go on Loris Vergier's Trek Session.

The internals of that TRP shifter.

High-tech bolt retention system.

O-Chains are a common sighting through the World Cup pits these days.

Mechanics battle the rattle.

The Intense Prototype finally starting to look polished.

Postman working the dirt out of hub bearings. The weather did a number on the bikes last week.

Brake mount surface prep. Every detail counts at this level.

Teagan Cruz adds a token.

Airtags are the most valuable pieces of kit in everyone's luggage right now.

A set of pads from West Virginia after just one finals run.

Wheel builds going on left and right in the pits. This track will is probably the best test bed you can get for quality control.

Andread Kolb's Atherton bike down to its bare bones.

Ethan Craik's GT prototype in the stand.

A little privacy for a less delicate part of Nicole's rebuild at Commencal Muc-off.

No bushing or bearing survived the Snowshoe mud.

The Track

The new section of track features some loamy bits and a slew of stumps.

Axle deep ruts of the old 'new' section.

Wide, natural, rough as it gets.

Some pristine forest hides the new section that is in fact an extremely old section.

A long, low step down replaces the now quite iconic shark fin.

The infamous rock drop on which MacDonald had his crash has been cut.

3 years ago was one extremely bad day on this hillside for Brook MacDonald. His recovery has been an inspiration.

The Quebec roots await their first rain due for practice day.