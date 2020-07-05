Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Head of Infrastructure at Gamux, Romeo Cairoli, with one of their 3D-printed links in focus.

With a partner doing the 3D-prints, they can customize different kinematics for the suspension quickly.

Another Gamux prototype was hidden in plain sight in their van. Not allowed to tell you much about it yet, other than it’s not a downhill bike.

GT Bicycles came with their European support van to give Wyn Masters and Martin Maes the support they needed to test some wheel size options and settings.

Nice if you can chill out in the van when the riders haven’t shown up yet.

Only because NotARace is, well, not a race, doesn’t mean that it doesn’t help to know the day’s schedule.

The secret book of knowledge with all of Wyn’s past and current bike settings for this season. Every rider has one.

Martin Maes’ ride ready for a day on the hill. Maes runs his chainstays in the short setting.

Commencal/100%’s Greg Williamson is another test pilot for Maxxis. Looks like a DHR II so the secret must lie within.

Nice detail on the Commencal Supreme’s wider bash guard protecting the links. 100% clean number plate mount.

Sometimes a little low-tech in the form of a converted fork bumper can do the trick to solve chain slap. Quote Rastislav Baranek: “It looks terrible, but it works.” Baranek runs his Kellys Noid’s chainstay in the short setting.

Max Hartenstern waiting for his mechanic to put the finishing touches on his new Cube downhill bike before tackling the day. More info on the bike soon.

Everything in its place. Every mechanic’s dream toolbox...

Adam Rojcek’s Banshee Legend sitting pretty.

Melanie Chappaz definitely wouldn't have any trouble picking her bike from a group of Santa Cruz V10s.