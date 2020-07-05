Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 5, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

Photo Leopold Hermann
NotARace
Tech Randoms
Words: Ralf Hauser // Photography: Leopold Hermann, Ralf Hauser

Photo Leopold Hermann
Head of Infrastructure at Gamux, Romeo Cairoli, with one of their 3D-printed links in focus.

Photo Leopold Hermann
With a partner doing the 3D-prints, they can customize different kinematics for the suspension quickly.
Photo Leopold Hermann

Photo Leopold Hermann
Another Gamux prototype was hidden in plain sight in their van. Not allowed to tell you much about it yet, other than it’s not a downhill bike.
Photo Leopold Hermann

Photo Leopold Hermann
GT Bicycles came with their European support van to give Wyn Masters and Martin Maes the support they needed to test some wheel size options and settings.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Nice if you can chill out in the van when the riders haven’t shown up yet.
Photo Leopold Hermann

Photo Leopold Hermann
Only because NotARace is, well, not a race, doesn’t mean that it doesn’t help to know the day’s schedule.


The secret book of knowledge with all of Wyn’s past and current bike settings for this season. Every rider has one.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Martin Maes’ ride ready for a day on the hill.
Maes runs his chainstays in the short setting.


Commencal/100%’s Greg Williamson is another test pilot for Maxxis. Looks like a DHR II so the secret must lie within.

Nice detail on the Commencal Supreme’s wider bash guard protecting the links.
100% clean number plate mount.


Sometimes a little low-tech in the form of a converted fork bumper can do the trick to solve chain slap. Quote Rastislav Baranek: “It looks terrible, but it works.”
Baranek runs his Kellys Noid’s chainstay in the short setting.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Max Hartenstern waiting for his mechanic to put the finishing touches on his new Cube downhill bike before tackling the day. More info on the bike soon.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Photo Leopold Hermann
Everything in its place. Every mechanic’s dream toolbox...

Photo Leopold Hermann
Adam Rojcek’s Banshee Legend sitting pretty.
Photo Leopold Hermann

Melanie Chappaz definitely wouldn't have any trouble picking her bike from a group of Santa Cruz V10s.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Racing IXS Cup Test Session


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
76349 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
67170 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
61064 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
54526 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
49962 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
49075 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
46443 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40969 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That V10 is shocking

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008730
Mobile Version of Website