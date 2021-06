Kaos Seagrave was one of a number of riders who signed jerseys for the local bike school this morning.

This weekend was either about dialling in a perfect set up or going fast, Greg Minnaar generally does both with ease

The UR team were dialling in the set-up on their new NS frames. With Joe Breeden in second and Mick Hannah in sixth at the end of the day, it seems like the tinkering is working.

Idlers have been the talk of the web all winter. GT are old hands at this though and they're now on their second idler-equipped frame in the past few years.

Is it a downhill bike? Is it an enduro bike? It looks like it depends who's riding it. Kudos to Noga Korem for tackling the legendary Schladming track on a single crown set up.

OneUp is a new partner for GT Factory Racing who were previously on RaceFace.

Keep an eye out for Sadie Hart to be 2040 World Champion.

Some toolboxes are art...

... Some are modern art.

Luca Shaw's custom-painted V10 looks even better in the flesh.

Matt Gallean, Vali Holl's mechanic, paying attention to the small details. The pair were making heavy use of telemetry all day and we're looking forward to seeing what she can unleash if she goes for a full race-mode run tomorrow.

Loris Vergier and his mechanic P.A (Pierre Alexandre) are settling into their new life as part of the Trek team.

They've got some new toys to play with too courtesy of RockShox's Blackbox program.

We've no details on the fork or shock yet; hopefully we hear more soon.

Max Hartenstern - red steel.

While a lot of teams were pitting out of vans, Canyon Cllctv brought the big rig with an impressive collection of bikes.