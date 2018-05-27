PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms - Nove Mesto World Cup XC

May 27, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Yana Belomoina s American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 hardtail in its Nove Mesto setup. Yana chooses to run a KS Lev Integra carbon dropper post for this race a choice she only makes when courses get technical. The Atlanta 2.0 frame can be considered conservative on its geometry nowadays but its steep headangle of 70.5 degrees. Combined with chainstays of 425mm it does make for an extremely agile bike. Frame weight is 950 grams. Belomoina rides the DT Swiss XRC 25 wheels with an internal diameter of 25mm. The tyres are Exo versions of the Maxxis Aspen in 2.25 . EXO adds extra rigidity and protection on Nove Mesto s demanding course. Rotor provides one of the lightest choices in the industry with the Kapic crank. It can be matched to any of Rotor s blades. SRAM s Eagle is matched to a KMC chain.
Yana Belomoina's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 hardtail.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Rotor's lightweight Kapic cranks are paired with a SRAM Eagle derailleur and cassette, and a KMC chain.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Yana's running a KS Lev Integra to help with the technical bits on the Nove Mesto course. There's also a remote lockout for the fork to help with the not-so-techy bits.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
DT Swiss' OPM O.D.L. fork provides 100mm of travel. DT Swiss also supply the carbon XRC 25 wheelset, which is mounted up with EXO-casing Maxxis Aspen tires front and rear.

Magura MT8 raceline brakes
Magura MT8 Raceline brakes.


Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Now that Shimano's XTR 9100 gruppo has officially launched it won't be long before it's a common sight on their sponsored athletes' bikes.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2018
Jolanda Neff's bike had a Di2 drivetrain at last week's race, but for Nove Mesto that was swapped out for the new XTR.


Eagle eTap
Yes, we've shown the Eagle eTap drivetrain several times already, but this shot provides a better idea of what the thumb paddle shifter looks like.


Shimano Chainguide
Shimano's new chainguide can be mounted to the spot where the almost-extinct front derailleur used to attach.


