Tech Randoms - Nove Mesto World Cup XC
May 27, 2018
by
Mike Kazimer
Yana Belomoina's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0 hardtail.
Rotor's lightweight Kapic cranks are paired with a SRAM Eagle derailleur and cassette, and a KMC chain.
Yana's running a KS Lev Integra to help with the technical bits on the Nove Mesto course. There's also a remote lockout for the fork to help with the not-so-techy bits.
DT Swiss' OPM O.D.L. fork provides 100mm of travel. DT Swiss also supply the carbon XRC 25 wheelset, which is mounted up with EXO-casing Maxxis Aspen tires front and rear.
Magura MT8 Raceline brakes.
Now that Shimano's XTR 9100 gruppo has officially launched it won't be long before it's a common sight on their sponsored athletes' bikes.
Jolanda Neff's bike had a Di2 drivetrain at last week's race, but for Nove Mesto that was swapped out for the new XTR.
Yes, we've shown the Eagle eTap drivetrain several times already, but this shot provides a better idea of what the thumb paddle shifter looks like.
Shimano's new chainguide can be mounted to the spot where the almost-extinct front derailleur used to attach.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
lehott
(31 mins ago)
I like how DT Swiss and Manitou make the fork arch behind the stanchions, looks superb! And not like every other fork profile out there
[Reply]
+ 4
Alpsasbackyard
(24 mins ago)
I usually bike porn with DH bikes, but this American Eagle!
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(7 mins ago)
Where are the vibration defying shards from Mohammeds scimitar?
[Reply]
