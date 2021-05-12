Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 12, 2021
by Ross Bell  
The XC World Cup circus has rolled on from one classic venue to the next with Nové Město na Moravě playing host to round two of the 2021 XC World Cup season. It was a busy day at the Vysočina Arena with riders and teams trying to dial into a very different track to what we had in Albstadt last week. We've been for a lap of the pits to see what interesting tech randoms we could find.


Team mechanics were busy with dialing bikes in while others were setting up dualies for the first time this season.
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Fresh paint jobs for the Cannondale boys.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The rear triangles feature each of the rider's country colours.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
They've all got different preferences when it comes to tires too.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
A mix of Schwalbe Thunder Burt and Racing Ralph.

An electric bike pump from Fumpa.
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The "two in one" lockout system on the Thomus bikes.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Fluckiger is the only rider who prefers to have the lockout lever above the bars instead of below.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Jordan Sarrou's World Champs edition Specialized Epic.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Plenty of Michelin tire options ready to go in the Orbea pits.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The KMC Orbea team use Galfer rotors and pads, the titanium bolts just add that little extra bling.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Milan Vader's stealthed out Orbea Oiz.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The details are minimalist but super classy, it's a big yes from me!

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
He's running FSA power meter cranks. It'd be interesting to know the watts going through these on race day!

Telemetry and other wizardry. Every bit of data helps when you re competing at the top.
Andi Pscheidel rigging in the telemetry.
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
A SRAM BlackBox power meter spotted in the Trek pits.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
A satisfying box of random bolts and bits spotted in the Ghost pits.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
There's no missing the Ghost bikes out on track with these all in one carbon wheels from their sponsor Bike Ahead Composites.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Kate Courtney s brake levers complete with the shark and some sparkle in paint.
Kate Courtney s blip box got reworked and recabled after taking the heat from ruthless Pinkbike commenters.
An updated look for the now hidden blip box on Kate Courtney s bike.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot naturally has a pair of matching BMC s. She ll be on the full squish variant this weekend.
Yay or nay on this custom Ghost Lector Either way it looks wild.
Nino Schurter is also on the blip program with the button poking through his comfy Syncros grips.
Nino s mechanic opted for the easily accessible option for the Sram junction box. Sometimes in racing easy access trumps sleek looks.
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Not enough gear for Nino today! On goes the 40T chainring.

Yanick the mechanic double checking Nino s fit.
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Getting that saddle position dialled with the added help of your phone's spirit level app.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The weight difference between the previous SID damper (top) and the latest (bottom) is rather significant, close to 100 grams.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
The new damper was launched last year with SRAM's Todd Anderson saying it brought improved performance alongside the weight saving.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
A clean bike is a happy bike.
Peter Felber s entry to toolboxwars
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Every gram counts in XC. The Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team are using a mount from HOPP carbon parts.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
28mm Reserve carbon wheels in the Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team pits.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Rebecca McConnell has a rather compact cockpit setup with the bars stopping the tape measure at 620mm.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
An ENVE one-piece bar as used by Cannondale's Manuel Fumic.

Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber.

Florian Vogel on the soap.
Does your team rig come with an espresso door built in Cannondale has got it all figured out.
  • 12 0
 Those Reserve 28 wheels are not in Santa Cruz's line up yet. I wonder what they'll weigh? Santa Cruz's current XC wheels (Reserve 25s) are kinda heavy IMO.
  • 8 1
 I dig Galfer stuff - Made in Span. They make way more than just bicycle stuff and it's available in the USA through their Carson City, Nevada outlet: galferusa.com
  • 7 0
 Glad you dig it!
  • 4 0
 Galfer make really solid parts with a good price (at least here, in fromage land)
  • 6 0
 Damn, those galfer rotors look fine.
  • 12 1
 100% agree with you, might be biased though
  • 4 0
 loving the paint job on the BMC, wish some of the other manufacturers would have a bit more fun with their paint when it comes to these XC competition bikes.
  • 3 0
 Agreed. That custom Ghost looks really good too.
  • 3 0
 Paint is SO last year.

its all about The Tape now.

Tape is the essence of existence. A linear of way defining how we (as humanity) can stick one edge to the artistic sense of ones self awareness, or lack thereof.
  • 6 0
 A blacked out bike for a dude named Vader, love it!
  • 2 0
 Surprised to see such a narrow handlebar on the Moondraker......Nino's bike seems to be pretty short as well. Any reason for this? I understand it helps with aero and some road bikers choose narrow bars but that doesn't seem to make sense for a XC bike, especially with the technical downs this course has.
  • 3 0
 Good to see the oily rag in the Specialized tent... you can buy all the shiny tools in the world but you won't find a better accessory
  • 4 0
 That Lector Smile ~~~~~ (drool emoji)
Also, what happened to the Rockshox RS-1? Did people just stop using it?
  • 1 0
 @mattg95 I think the proprietary "Predictive Steering Torque Tube" hub was the death knell of the RS-1.
RS never licensed the hub and the RS-1 won't work without it.
  • 3 1
 Sloppiest thing here is that espresso setup. No scale or leveler? Get the f out of town
  • 2 0
 Cool bikes yeah, but I just want to see more of the mechanics tool boxes #toolboxWars Wink
  • 2 0
 Is Santa Cruz going to announce its new xc bike when it'll hit the podium?
  • 1 0
 Hope they aligned Nino's bars. Maybe he likes the super negative stem and a little off to the right?
  • 2 0
 What kind of dropper remote is Manuel Fumic running?
  • 1 0
 I think it's hard to have a "stealthy" $12,000 bike.
  • 1 0
 Kate Courney's blip setup inspiring Nino and Rebecca Mconnel now?
  • 1 0
 The Epic and Santa Cruz frames look practically the same
  • 1 0
 nice so clean
  • 1 0
 Fumpa...he he.
Below threshold threads are hidden

