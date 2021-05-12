Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Team mechanics were busy with dialling bikes in while others were setting up dualies for the first time this season.

Fresh paint jobs for the Cannondale boys.

The rear triangles feature each of the rider's country colours.

They've all got different preferences when it comes to tires too.

A mix of Schwalbe Thunder Burt and Racing Ralph.

An electric bike pump from Fumpa.

The "two in one" lockout system on the Thomus bikes.

Fluckiger is the only rider who prefers to have the lockout lever above the bars instead of below.

Jordan Sarrou's World Champs edition Specialized Epic.

Plenty of Michelin tire options ready to go in the Orbea pits.

The KMC Orbea team use Galfer rotors and pads, the titanium bolts just add that little extra bling.

Milan Vader's stealthed out Orbea Oiz.

The details are minimalist but super classy, it's a big yes from me!

He's running FSA power meter cranks. It'd be interesting to know the watts going through these on race day!

Telemetry and other wizardry. Every bit of data helps when you're competing at the top. Andi Pscheidel rigging in the telemetry.

A SRAM BlackBox power meter spotted in the Trek pits.

A satisfying box of random bolts and bits spotted in the Ghost pits.

There's no missing the Ghost bikes out on track with these all in one carbon wheels from their sponsor Bike Ahead Composites.

Kate Courtney's brake levers complete with the shark and some sparkle in paint.

Kate Courtney's blip box got reworked and re-cabled after taking the heat from ruthless Pinkbike commenters. An updated look for the now hidden Blip box on Kate Courtney's bike.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot naturally has a pair of matching BMC's. She'll be on the full squish variant this weekend.

Yay or nay on this custom Ghost Lector? Either way, it looks wild.

Nino Schurter is also on the Blip program with the button poking through his comfy Syncros grips.

Nino's mechanic opted for the easily accessible option for the SRAM junction box. Sometimes in racing easy access trumps sleek looks.

Not enough gear for Nino today! On goes the 40T chainring.

Yanick the mechanic double-checking Nino's fit.

Getting that saddle position dialled with the added help of your phone's spirit level app.

The weight difference between the previous SID damper (top) and the latest (bottom) is rather significant, close to 100 grams.

The new damper was launched last year with SRAM's Todd Anderson saying it brought improved performance alongside the weight saving.

A clean bike is a happy bike.

Peter Felber's entry to #toolboxwars

Every gram counts in XC. The Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team are using a mount from HOPP carbon parts.

28mm Reserve carbon wheels in the Santa Cruz FSA Pro Team pits.

Rebecca McConnell has a rather compact cockpit setup with the bars stopping the tape measure at 620mm.

An ENVE one-piece bar as used by Cannondale's Manuel Fumic.

Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber.

Florian Vogel on the soap.

Does your team rig come with an espresso door built-in? Cannondale has got it all figured out.

The XC World Cup circus has rolled on from one classic venue to the next with Nové Město na Moravě playing host to round two of the 2021 XC World Cup season. It was a busy day at the Vysočina Arena with riders and teams trying to dial into a very different track to what we had in Albstadt last week. We've been for a lap of the pits to see what interesting tech randoms we could find.