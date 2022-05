Sometimes it's the homemade hacks that make all the differance. Thumb grips in the form of cabinet bumpstops.

Even pedals need a rebuild once in a while.

Fine tuning for the Norco sleds as the weekend gets underway.

Martin Vidaure's Scott being worked on.

Freshly done up Fox 32 ready for the abuse this weekend.

A couple of Santa Cruz Blurs getting a once over.

Carbon brake clamps are a very nice touch found on Maxime Marotte's ride.

A mechanic's notebook holds all the secrets of going fast.

Full tear downs at the Orbea pits.

Gavin on the full DT fork service.

Bearing service and greasing in the Norco tent.

Tire choice might not be as crucial here in Nove Mesto compared to Albstadt. The weather looks like it will stay bone dry.

Galfer rotors ready for a scorching.

Fork cartridges pulled and serviced over at SR Suntour.

More bits from SR Suntour. This time it's tuned rear shocks ready to go.

New logo design, same sleek looks from Thomus.

Signature Gavin Black stickers are a neat touch.

Racks of wheels in the KMC Orbea pits.

Luca Schwarzbauer's seat position.

All-in-one cockpits are becoming more and more common in the XC pits.

David Valero Serrano's Lynx. He is running an XL frame.

It's interesting to see Jordan Sarrou opt for an Epic Evo rather than the Epic equipped with Specialized's Brain technology.

The BH team are running Chaoyang tires.

A BikeYoke Divine dropper in the BH pits.

Anne Tauber is back on a full suspension after opting for the hard tail last week.

An unbranded shock on Tauber's American Eagle.

Anne Tauber's cockpit setup.

Yana Belomoina's cockpit setup.

The flexstays on Alan Hatherly's Cannondale Scalpel.

The Scalpel's linkage is super clean and compact.