News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
May 12, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
18 Comments
The opening round of the 2023 XC World Cup is kicking off in Nove Mesto ahead of the lung-busting XCC Short Track race, we've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season:
A relaxed service line on day one.
Neat set of Arromax tools in the SRAM pit.
White marble fleet of Treks ready to go.
RockShox rear shocks getting the sticker treatment.
SRAM Transmission cages in for service.
SIDs are also being fitted with new decals.
SRAM's Todd Anderson on fork duty.
Wheels and parts being cleaned and remounted in the Ghost pits.
No changes to the team Ghost Lector this season except for some color.
SR Suntour guts.
Annie Last's Lapierre taking shape.
A Transmission chainring swapped out for one with more teeth in preparation for Friday's XCC.
Kashima Float goodness over at Fox.
New Pirelli rubber on in the Trek pit. All of Trek's factory teams have made the switch from Bontrager tires this year.
Lock-out adjustments and other fine tuning in the Berria tent.
Line Burquier's bike all polished up.
Fast rolling Shwalbe's for the Canyon CLLCTV.
Line's 'get out the way' bell.
Sweet new paint scheme for the Giant team.
Fresh seals and oil for this 34 Stepcast.
The inner working of a Float shock getting a full service.
Fox's Pascal Eckert on the tools.
Linda Indergand's Liv getting the full treatment.
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Score
Time
6
2
ajaxwalker
(43 mins ago)
Why do they do so much maintenance (like rebuilding shocks) at the race before the race has even started? Surely this can be done beforehand or even have spares that can be swapped in?
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(37 mins ago)
is it not so they can tweak the insides (like different shims and oils) based on course conditions that day?
[Reply]
16
0
Balgaroth
(32 mins ago)
Because riders live and ride their bikes far appart from each other and from the mechanics/team. They usually are together only at the race and at training camps if the team organizes some. Since most of the elite riders are as mechanically illiterate as can be, they usually ride the crap out of their bikes and come at the race with bikes clapped out and in the need of a rebuild. Which is why track walk is always they busiest day for Teams and suspension trucks.
[Reply]
7
0
BEEFMOUTH
(47 mins ago)
Sooo seXC!
[Reply]
1
0
hughbm
(43 mins ago)
The treatment these bikes get after every ride from the mechanics is wild. Absolute full tear down, bearing replacements, suspension re builds, drivetrain rebuilds, etc etc. It may be obvious but something I never fully grasped until watching the Cape Epic this year Also are these new RS suspension bits or just new stickers
[Reply]
4
0
mtbschrader
(38 mins ago)
Curious what kind of service the Transmission cages need?
[Reply]
1
0
cmi85
(31 mins ago)
Pulley bearings....pulley size.....tension spring?
[Reply]
1
0
Brave1i1toaster
(33 mins ago)
I'd suggest every at home mechanic invest in a good set of RC racing grade hex drivers, I also have a set of the arrowmax drivers and they are worth their weight in gold.
[Reply]
3
0
bok-CZ
(18 mins ago)
that´s what they cost actually
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(21 mins ago)
Anyone want to start a petition to move Mother's Day? Although it is giving me a good excuse not to figure out streaming for a month.
[Reply]
1
0
razor
(40 mins ago)
Given it's a competitive event I think I'd refer to any bell as an 'advanced warning to get in my way accessory'.
[Reply]
2
0
mfoga
(35 mins ago)
Who else went to google arromax tools after seeing them?
[Reply]
1
0
razor
(46 mins ago)
No sharpie'd Maxxis tyres for the Trek XC team then?
[Reply]
1
0
tgr9
(21 mins ago)
not yet, they leave that to the dh team
[Reply]
1
0
3riders
(45 mins ago)
Can't wait for the big show!
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(38 mins ago)
The hell are those Arrowmax tools?
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(29 mins ago)
Nice, very nice and very expensive
[Reply]
1
0
dwhere
(26 mins ago)
Jordie's too good for XC?
[Reply]
