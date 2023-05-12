Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

A relaxed service line on day one.

Neat set of Arromax tools in the SRAM pit.

White marble fleet of Treks ready to go.

RockShox rear shocks getting the sticker treatment.

SRAM Transmission cages in for service.

SIDs are also being fitted with new decals.

SRAM's Todd Anderson on fork duty.

Wheels and parts being cleaned and remounted in the Ghost pits.

No changes to the team Ghost Lector this season except for some color.

SR Suntour guts.

Annie Last's Lapierre taking shape.

A Transmission chainring swapped out for one with more teeth in preparation for Friday's XCC.

Kashima Float goodness over at Fox.

New Pirelli rubber on in the Trek pit. All of Trek's factory teams have made the switch from Bontrager tires this year.

Lock-out adjustments and other fine tuning in the Berria tent.

Line Burquier's bike all polished up.

Fast rolling Shwalbe's for the Canyon CLLCTV.

Line's 'get out the way' bell.

Sweet new paint scheme for the Giant team.

Fresh seals and oil for this 34 Stepcast.

The inner working of a Float shock getting a full service.

Fox's Pascal Eckert on the tools.

Linda Indergand's Liv getting the full treatment.

The opening round of the 2023 XC World Cup is kicking off in Nove Mesto ahead of the lung-busting XCC Short Track race, we've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season: