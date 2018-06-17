PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 17, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  
Spank Exclusive Sneak Peek
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Spank was kind enough to show us some very early versions of some of their new products. Developed with the Commencal Vallnord DH Team and already piloted by Amaury Pierron in his winning runs at Fort William and Leogang, the new Spank Spike 40 mm Frenchie DM stem is a fully CNC-machined piece from 7 series alloy.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Made with a 31.8 mm handlebar clamp and adjustable rise from 16 to 21 mm, the chamfered bar-clamp zones reduce stress risers and improve fatigue life in bars of all materials. Weight comes in at a light 128 grams.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
In the saddle department, there will be the new Spoon Sniff Sam Reynolds Edition for dirt jump and freeride applications, which has been closely designed with - as the name already gives away - Sam Reynolds. With a weight of 305 g and tough Kevlar side panels, the Kevlar and Vinyl stitched upper fabric is made to take some beating, with the saddle stitched panels giving it a high-end upholstered look.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
And last but not least, another signature saddle will be part of the lineup in 2019. The Oozy 220 Geoff Gulevich Spank Dat Ass Edition has been developed with Geoff to support the rider equally well on the up- and downhill. A slight kick-up in the back helps on the climbs with added lower back support. Adaptive edges in high friction areas also contour to the rider's personal shape and movement. With reinforced impact zones and a pronounced relief channel, the Oozy 220 weights about 280 grams.


Melon Optics
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
With thousands of combinations to choose from, Melon Optics gives you the possibility to truly customize your goggle looks. All their lifestyle models are now only available with polarized filters, a statement to quality and performance.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
The Halfway is a new sportive frame style, with the new Drifter catering to the lifestyle segment. There are lots and lots of colors to choose from.


Rie:sel Design
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Always fun to look at: Rie:sel Design's colorful versions of practical bike add-ons like fenders or frame and fork protectors.


Mons Royale
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Mons Royale already brought its new lineup to Crankworx, utilizing some interesting fabric combinations in their clothing. On the men's side, their Vapour Lite 3/4 jersey is made with a mix of Merino wool and Tencel – threads made from the bark of eucalyptus trees – turning the jersey into a fully natural product. On top of that, the material has a cooling effect while retaining temperature-regulating features. The Momentum Bike Short is available as a men's and women's version, with 83 % Merino wool, 13 % nylon and 4 % Elastane, creating a comfortable and flexible fit.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
The Womens Phoenix Enduro VT is made from Air-Con. By wrapping merino wool around a core of nylon and elastane fibres, Mons Royale is retaining the benefits of merino wool next to the skin - but with greater strength at a much lighter weight. With different colors to choose from, you can match it perfectly with the new Womens Momentum Bike Short.


RockShox
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Yes, we've seen it quite a few times before, but there's something about classic bike products that keeps drawing us in. New Boxxer vs. old Boxxer. Both real pretty in their own way.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018


MENTIONS: @Spank-Ind, @SramMedia


12 Comments

  • + 6
 Absolutely love Melons style and the possible color/pattern combinations - but - I've tried and failed like 6 times to make a custom pair of goggles and sunglasses I could buy of the past year. Every time their website says the parts are out of stock. I haven't given up just yet. In fact, I'm going to go try again now...
  • + 1
 Melon ggls are the best gear around, got MX and Snowboard both top quality...and the options to choose from....
Luckily i got mine time ago, and it was easy-peasy now looking forward if they pop out with something new Razz
  • + 5
 Over there they got the metric system. they call it...the Mons Royal with Cheese.
  • + 5
 Spank makes damn great looking and quality stuff!
  • + 1
 So i am guessing the little sticker on the arch with all the colors means it is the Boxxer World Cup?
  • + 2
 Rockshox release more retro color ways!!
  • + 1
 @gordon2456: to be precise, 28.99 times a day
  • + 1
 Kind of astonishing how much hasn't changed in the BOXXER.
  • + 0
 Wish the stem came in 25.4mm instead..
  • + 10
 Get with the times, 28.99mm offers the ultimate balance between stiffness, vibration damping and weight!
  • + 0
 I'm confused because we would then not need stems that "reduce stress risers and improve fatigue life in bars of all materials"
  • + 4
 Joke about 28.99 all you want, but their market department was genius! I swear 28.99 gets mentioned in the comments at least once a day.

Post a Comment



