Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Spank Exclusive Sneak Peek
Made with a 31.8 mm handlebar clamp and adjustable rise from 16 to 21 mm, the chamfered bar-clamp zones reduce stress risers and improve fatigue life in bars of all materials. Weight comes in at a light 128 grams.
In the saddle department, there will be the new Spoon Sniff Sam Reynolds Edition for dirt jump and freeride applications, which has been closely designed with - as the name already gives away - Sam Reynolds. With a weight of 305 g and tough Kevlar side panels, the Kevlar and Vinyl stitched upper fabric is made to take some beating, with the saddle stitched panels giving it a high-end upholstered look.
Melon Optics
And last but not least, another signature saddle will be part of the lineup in 2019. The Oozy 220 Geoff Gulevich Spank Dat Ass Edition has been developed with Geoff to support the rider equally well on the up- and downhill. A slight kick-up in the back helps on the climbs with added lower back support. Adaptive edges in high friction areas also contour to the rider's personal shape and movement. With reinforced impact zones and a pronounced relief channel, the Oozy 220 weights about 280 grams.
Rie:sel Design
The Halfway is a new sportive frame style, with the new Drifter catering to the lifestyle segment. There are lots and lots of colors to choose from.
Mons Royale
Always fun to look at: Rie:sel Design's colorful versions of practical bike add-ons like fenders or frame and fork protectors.
RockShox
The Womens Phoenix Enduro VT is made from Air-Con. By wrapping merino wool around a core of nylon and elastane fibres, Mons Royale is retaining the benefits of merino wool next to the skin - but with greater strength at a much lighter weight. With different colors to choose from, you can match it perfectly with the new Womens Momentum Bike Short.
