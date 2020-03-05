Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 5, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
Round 2 of new tech from Crankworx Rotorua, there were a few goodies still lurking in the corners of the pits.



Peaty's


Tired of throwing away bent or leaky valves? Well Peaty's valves may cost a pretty penny at $28 USD, but if you bend, crack or break them they will send you a new one for free. For life! Not bad...


Peaty's also had their full range of sealants and de greasers on show.



Camelbak


Camelbak had their new 'urban/commuter' range of packs on show, which are made from 50% recycled plastics. The range consists of a back pack, tote bag and hip back.




Trek Project One

Trek had a very cool Project One Slash on show to celebrate the bikes addition to the program. It ain't cheap ($1000 to $3000), but you can now completely custom paint your Slash which is also assembled in the US.

It's even possible to get text embossed into the paintwork. Very trick.


Spank


6 pawls, each with 3 steps. That's a lot of engagments.

Spank had their new Hex Drive hub on show at their booth. The hub has 102 teeth, six independent pawls and each with 3 steps. This creates 18 points of contact and 3.5 degrees of engagement. Another nice for touch for these hubs is that the entire hub can be taken apart and serviced with just a soft hammer. No tools and easy to do by the home mechanic.


Fox


Fox had their new speed frame helmet on show.

Hope and Trust

When boutique meets unique. This Hope HB130 with a Trust fork drew a lot of eyes.


Maxxis


Maxxis had a cool story to tell at their booth. Last year at Crankworx Rotorua the Assegai (a Zulu spear) Tire was rebranded as the Taiaha (a Maori spear) Tire with all proceeds going to local trails. Well, a year has gone by and the Rotorua Trails trust have just finished the new Tuteata trail using last year's proceeds.

Regions in Article
Rotorua

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Camelbak Fox Clothing Maxxis Peatys Spank Industries Trek Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49739 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47743 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46577 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
46042 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43396 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42786 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36185 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36077 views

32 Comments

  • 10 0
 The Trust fork actually matches that Hope frame really well - has kinda an alien organic look to it. The offspring might burst out of your chest, mind...
  • 6 0
 No video?
  • 4 0
 New valves for life when they get clogged really ? I think you need to read the warranty on Peatys website.
  • 3 0
 Haha, the website clearly states that clogged valves are NOT under warranty.
  • 10 6
 $1000-3000!!!EAT SHIT TREK!
  • 9 0
 Honestly fair for a custom paint job depending on what goes into it. I'd much rather support a local artist and get a lot more freedom of design though.
  • 2 1
 Hahaha, this price is a joke! Dentists prepare your credit cards and stay in line please.
  • 7 0
 How about a $10 paint job? Markers and a can of clear lacquer. Hipster doodle art is sooo in right now.
  • 1 0
 Even a throwback 80s splatter paint art is pretty cool, and pretty affordable diy....
  • 1 0
 @jodek: Dentists shop in Colorado, not Wisconsin
  • 3 2
 No one is forcing you to buy it... If it's your baby and you're willing to spend big money on your expensive bike... Then why not?
  • 2 1
 I have personally seen project one Top Fuel and Madone looking EXACTLY as 9.9 versions, only difference being... Project One logo on them
  • 1 0
 I may have paid the best part of a grand last year to repaint a well built US made steel frame properly rather than the half arsed powdercoat it came with. So Trek is definitely on to something here...
  • 2 1
 @WAKIdesigns: From there, a friend very recently had his P1 swing arm crack (again). Lifetime warranty on the frame, five year on the swing arm...what the hell use is a lifetime warranty worth if a swing arm is absolutely needed for the bike to function? Effectively, the bike has a five year warranty.
  • 1 0
 @silentbutdeadly: the local custom car guy has done a pair of steel hardtails for me and they cost less than $400 each and that included painted logos and $50 for sandblasting. You may have to shop around a little more!
  • 1 0
 @RoadStain: from what I know, Trek out af many black sheep is rather good at honoring the warranty
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Agreed - but, on my Specialized (the direct competitor) I have a lifetime on the frame AND the swingarm. Seems to be a hole that many consumers would not be aware of..."Trek has a lifetime warranty" is a sales tool. On a road bike that is very valid, on a DS MTN? Well, not so much.
  • 3 0
 The Trust fork is growing on me....
  • 2 0
 Nope, but it does look very OEM on the Hope bike
  • 1 0
 never-never put that much goldano on your bike it looks like a Ferrari butchered by some emirates billionaire.
  • 1 0
 Not even! Needs Spengle Gold and stem diamonds you pheasant fool!
  • 1 0
 Where can I get one of those Maxxis mud guards???
  • 3 0
 New Zealand
  • 1 0
 Rotorua mate
  • 1 0
 Hehe maybe trek could do something about that outdated geo instead
  • 1 0
 that fox helmet looks cool!
  • 1 1
 I trust in Hope. And yet I put little Hope in Trust...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011349
Mobile Version of Website