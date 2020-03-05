Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Peaty's

It's even possible to get text embossed into the paintwork. Very trick.

6 pawls, each with 3 steps. That's a lot of engagments.

When boutique meets unique. This Hope HB130 with a Trust fork drew a lot of eyes.

Round 2 of new tech from Crankworx Rotorua, there were a few goodies still lurking in the corners of the pits.Tired of throwing away bent or leaky valves? Well Peaty's valves may cost a pretty penny at $28 USD, but if you bend, crack or break them they will send you a new one for free. For life! Not bad...Peaty's also had their full range of sealants and de greasers on show.Camelbak had their new 'urban/commuter' range of packs on show, which are made from 50% recycled plastics. The range consists of a back pack, tote bag and hip back.Trek had a very cool Project One Slash on show to celebrate the bikes addition to the program. It ain't cheap ($1000 to $3000), but you can now completely custom paint your Slash which is also assembled in the US.Spank had their new Hex Drive hub on show at their booth. The hub has 102 teeth, six independent pawls and each with 3 steps. This creates 18 points of contact and 3.5 degrees of engagement. Another nice for touch for these hubs is that the entire hub can be taken apart and serviced with just a soft hammer. No tools and easy to do by the home mechanic.Fox had their new speed frame helmet on show.Maxxis had a cool story to tell at their booth. Last year at Crankworx Rotorua the Assegai (a Zulu spear) Tire was rebranded as the Taiaha (a Maori spear) Tire with all proceeds going to local trails. Well, a year has gone by and the Rotorua Trails trust have just finished the new Tuteata trail using last year's proceeds.