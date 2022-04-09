close
Tech Randoms: Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The opening round of the 2022 XC World Cup is well underway in Brazil after a lung-busting XCC Short Track race, we've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season:


Trek mechanic Alvaro Dominquez s new toolbox is a thing of beauty.
Trek mechanic Alvaro Dominquez's new toolbox is a thing of beauty.


No proper set ups this far away from the EU means white rented tents and working out of the accomodations.
There are no proper pit setups this far away from the EU, which means white rented tents and working out of the accommodations.

Protoype Vittoria tires in the Santa Cruz pits.
Protoype Vittoria tires in the Santa Cruz pits.

No details on these just yet.
There are no details on these just yet. The sure look fast, though.


A closer look at that tread pattern.
A closer look at that tread pattern.


Kate Courtney s cockpit setup.
Kate Courtney's cockpit setup.

The new Sram rotors are becoming more commonplace in the XC field.
The new SRAM HS2 rotors are becoming more commonplace in the XC field.

Mona Mitterwallner s Cannondale Scalpel bearing the Austrian colours.
Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel bearing the Austrian colours.

More prototype rubber this time in the Cannondale pits.
More prototype rubber, this time in the Cannondale pits.


Giada Specia s Wilier URTA SLR.
Giada Specia's Wilier URTA SLR.

The paintwork is a thing of beauty.
The paintwork is a thing of beauty.

Lucas Grieco with a wild looking stem setup.
Lucas Grieco with a wild-looking stem setup.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot s BMC Fourstroke sitting pretty shortly before it was rode to victory in tonight s XCC.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot's BMC Fourstroke before it was ridden to victory in the XCC.


The Fizik Versus saddle looks futuristically comfortable.
The Fizik Versus saddle looks futuristically comfortable.

Loana Lecomte s Canyon Lux.
Loana Lecomte's Canyon Lux.

Loana is using a grip shift to lock out her suspension.


Nino Schurter is another with a wild looking cockpit setup.
Nino Schurter has another with a wild-looking cockpit setup.

Frame details in the BMC pits.
Frame details in the BMC pits.That spring sits underneath the inflation valve for the Autodrop seatpost, which can be lowered without any weight being put on it.

Lars Forster s SCOTT Spark gets one last tune up before short track.
Lars Forster's Scott Spark gets one last tune up before short track.


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Are those Vittoria tyres not simply Terrenos?
  • 1 0
 Terreno Downcountry®
  • 1 0
 They sure look to be a MTB version of the Terreno Dry, which is fine, as that's a perfectly fine gravel tire. Makes sense to have a version for dry "dirt crit" style MTB events.
  • 3 0
 Tell me more about this autodrop seat!?!?!?
  • 2 0
 That tool box setup tho!!!!
  • 1 0
 Looks like all the forks are fox 34's or sid 35's!
  • 1 1
 Kates stem set up (insert back hurting joke).
  • 1 3
 *Insert sexist joke on stems*

Post a Comment



