close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Tech Randoms: Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
Apr 9, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The opening round of the 2022 XC World Cup is well underway in Brazil after a lung-busting
XCC Short Track race
, we've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season:
Trek mechanic Alvaro Dominquez's new toolbox is a thing of beauty.
There are no proper pit setups this far away from the EU, which means white rented tents and working out of the accommodations.
Protoype Vittoria tires in the Santa Cruz pits.
There are no details on these just yet. The sure look fast, though.
A closer look at that tread pattern.
Kate Courtney's cockpit setup.
The new SRAM HS2 rotors are becoming more commonplace in the XC field.
Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel bearing the Austrian colours.
More prototype rubber, this time in the Cannondale pits.
Giada Specia's Wilier URTA SLR.
The paintwork is a thing of beauty.
Lucas Grieco with a wild-looking stem setup.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot's BMC Fourstroke before it was ridden to victory in the XCC.
The Fizik Versus saddle looks futuristically comfortable.
Loana Lecomte's Canyon Lux.
Loana is using a grip shift to lock out her suspension.
Nino Schurter has another with a wild-looking cockpit setup.
Frame details in the BMC pits.That spring sits underneath the inflation valve for the Autodrop seatpost, which can be lowered without any weight being put on it.
Lars Forster's Scott Spark gets one last tune up before short track.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Petropolis World Cup Xc 2022
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
56262 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
52768 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
45492 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
38591 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
34923 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
33834 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
32020 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
31856 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
boozed
(28 mins ago)
Are those Vittoria tyres not simply
Terrenos
?
[Reply]
1
0
RusMan
(13 mins ago)
Terreno Downcountry®
[Reply]
1
0
monkeynaut
(9 mins ago)
They sure look to be a MTB version of the Terreno Dry, which is fine, as that's a perfectly fine gravel tire. Makes sense to have a version for dry "dirt crit" style MTB events.
[Reply]
3
0
pourquois-pas
(36 mins ago)
Tell me more about this autodrop seat!?!?!?
[Reply]
2
0
manglermixer
(28 mins ago)
That tool box setup tho!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
mb23
(6 mins ago)
Looks like all the forks are fox 34's or sid 35's!
[Reply]
1
1
Bottleride
(44 mins ago)
Kates stem set up (insert back hurting joke).
[Reply]
1
3
Muckal
(22 mins ago)
*Insert sexist joke on stems*
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008189
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment