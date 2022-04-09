Tech Randoms: Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Trek mechanic Alvaro Dominquez's new toolbox is a thing of beauty.

There are no proper pit setups this far away from the EU, which means white rented tents and working out of the accommodations.

Protoype Vittoria tires in the Santa Cruz pits.

There are no details on these just yet. The sure look fast, though.

A closer look at that tread pattern.

Kate Courtney's cockpit setup.

The new SRAM HS2 rotors are becoming more commonplace in the XC field.

Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel bearing the Austrian colours.

More prototype rubber, this time in the Cannondale pits.

Giada Specia's Wilier URTA SLR.

The paintwork is a thing of beauty.

Lucas Grieco with a wild-looking stem setup.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot's BMC Fourstroke before it was ridden to victory in the XCC.

The Fizik Versus saddle looks futuristically comfortable.

Loana Lecomte's Canyon Lux.

Loana is using a grip shift to lock out her suspension.

Nino Schurter has another with a wild-looking cockpit setup.

Frame details in the BMC pits.That spring sits underneath the inflation valve for the Autodrop seatpost, which can be lowered without any weight being put on it.

Lars Forster's Scott Spark gets one last tune up before short track.