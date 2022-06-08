Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 8, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Moody scenes before the sun graced us with it s presence today. What will the weather do this weekend
What will this weekend bring?

After spending weeks on weeks waiting for the World Cup season to gather momentum, it's finally here and hitting hard, with the Leogang race coming up seemingly as soon as the track cooled down from Fort William. Once again, the riders are scoping their lines for the brutal weekend ahead, with mechanics working overtime to get everything dialed before another big showdown this Sunday. Here's what photographers Nathan Hughes, Andy Vathis, and Ross Bell discovered on their laps through the pits.


First double header of the year and what a venew to host it.
It's the first double-header of the year, and what a venue to host it.

A freshly printed Atherton front triangle.
A freshly printed Atherton front triangle.

It s cool to see what lays beneath the paint on the Atherton s unique manufacturing method.
It's cool to see what's beneath the paint on those unique Atherton rigs.

Dean Lucas nails the attire for trackwalk.
Dean Lucas, as always, nailed the track walk attire.

The Fox crew surrounded by Kashima gold.
The Fox crew surrounded by Kashima gold.

The PB squad ready for a crack at it.
Our very own PB squad ready to take a crack at it.

Finn Iles' Specialized Demo getting geared up with data acquisition for tomorrow.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo getting geared up with data acquisition for tomorrow.
Speed like Finn's doesn't happen by accident.

Custom levers for Finn Iles.
Finn gets custom levers, too...

Neat and tidy details on Finn s Demo.
And some clean routing.

Tyre choice will be so key. Hatton is still thinking.
Tire choice will be so key. Hatton's still thinking about it.

The track is entirely unchanged since last year although there s been a large amount of repair work in the woods.
The track is entirely unchanged since last year, although there's been a large amount of repair work in the woods.

It s Trummer versus Kolb for fastest Austrian out here.
It'll be Trummer vs. Kolb for the title of fastest Austrian out there.

Micro detailing at YT for O Callaghan.
The DH nail bar.
Micro detailing at YT for Oisin O'Callaghan.

Stack heights have been increasing to deal with the steepness out there.
Stack heights have been increasing to deal with the steepness out there.

Neko and right hand man talking Frameworks set-up.
Neko Mulally and his right hand man talking Frameworks set-up.

5Dev cranks found on Neko Mulally s bike.
Mulally's bike sports 5Dev cranks.

Francisco dialling in Mr Brannigan s ride for the mud session tomorrow.
Francisco dialing in George Brannigan's ride before the mud session tomorrow.

Brook s bushings getting some vital wet-repelling grease.
Brook Macdonald's bushings getting some vital water-repelling grease.

Jordan Williams can t be too far back on the 1 plate for points. His battle with Goldstone continues.
Jordan Williams' battle with Jackstone Goldstone continues.

Fresh paint and build for Nina Hoffmann.
Nina Hoffman should still be riding the high of her last win, and her bike is looking fresh.

8mm headset cup back from neutral 5mm higher stack for this track.
She s running her suspension on the stiffer side.
Headset cup 8 mm back from neutral, 5 mm higher stack for this track.

She runs her suspension quite stiff.

A sneaky weight hidden under the frame guard.
She also has a sneaky weight hidden under the frame guard.

Mid setting for rear axle.
Nina s rear suspension is also being ran stiffer with the bike chip set to low.
Mid setting for the rear axle and low for the flip chip.

Close up on Hoffmann s V10.
Details, details.

Custom Burgtec grips.
Custom Burgtec grips round out the build.

All power and strength Fort William winner Hoffmann.
All strength. Can she repeat that victory?

The woman to beat out here in Austria Camile Ballanche is looking for the three-peat this year.
Cami Balanche just might be the woman to beat this year, as she'll be looking for the three-peat.

Is Amaury Pierron stopable here Time and weather will tell.
In the men's race, we'll see if anyone can best Amaury Pierron.

Aaron Gwin unchained.
Aaron Gwin unchained.

Aimi Kenyon s Santa Cruz V10 ready to rock in tomorrow s practice session.
Aimi Kenyon's V10 getting ready to roll for practice.

Laurie s mechanic Lee has received 50 sympathy 50 bullying commentary so far. The experiment continues.
Laurie Greenland's mechanic, Lee, has received 50% sympathy and 50% mocking on the internet so far. The experiment continues.

The Meier-Smiths and their Propains will be ones to watch here in Austria.
The Meier-Smiths and their Propains will be riders to watch here in Austria.

Lining up the Ohlins at the Union pit.
Lining up the Ohlins at the Union pit.

A collection of SR Suntour branded suspension tools.
Some SR Suntour branded suspension tools.

Shiny gusset porn at the Gamux pit.
Shiny gusset porn at the Gamux pit.
Some eye-candy at the Gamux pit.

Shiny gusset porn at the Gamux pit.
Shiny gusset porn at the Gamux pit.
Gussets on gussets.

Shiny gusset porn at the Gamux pit.
And even more.

Kerr s Pivot getting some love after Schladming sessions.
Bernard Kerr's Pivot getting some love.

Everyone needs a back scratcher in their tool box.
Tool box... essentials?

A look at one of the Banshee Racing Brigade s weapon of choice.
A look at the Banshee Racing Brigade's weapon of choice.

You can t beat a bit of raw aluminium. It always looks good.
It's tough to beat the look of raw aluminum.

Kye A Hern already up to speed during trackwalk.
Kye A'Hern is already up to speed.

Slimming Vergier s 7 plate down to aero-size.
Slimming Loris Vergier's number 7 plate down to aero-size.

Caliper guards so very hot right now.
Caliper guards on Kade s rig.
Caliper covers. So hot right now.

Vergier s mechanic PA has these custom cut and measured swingarm holder for acurate set up while the shock is at service.
Vergier s mechanic PA has these custom cut and measured swingarm holder for acurate set up while the shock is at service.
Loris Vergier's mechanic, PA, has these custom cut and measured swingarm holders for accurate setup while the shock is at service.

Troy s back with us to defend the top step here in Leogang.
Troy Brosnan is back to defend his top step here in Leogang.

Pre-practice bleeds all round.
Aaron tending to Troy s Sram brakes.
Pre-practice brake bleeds all around.

Luca s mechanic Jeff doing the finishing touches on his Sender.
Luca Shaw's mechanic, Jeff, putting the finishing touches on that Sender.

Full spikes cut spikes and other tire modifications all around.
Full spikes, cut spikes, and other tire modifications all around.

Wheel builds in the Commencal pits.
Rear Chris King hubs ready for a lacing.
Wheel builds in the Commencal pits.

Nobody likes a loose nipple down a track like this.
Free the nipple, but like, maybe not on the track.

Mark Wallace getting stuck into some spike cutting.
Mark Wallace with the spike cutters.

Gracey Hemstreet s bike getting the final touch the No. 1 plate.
Gracey Hemstreet's bike gets the final touch - a number 1 plate.

A carbon Nukeproof Dissent.
A carbon Nukeproof Dissent.

We don t have many details yet but it s certainly a good looking machine.
We don't have many details yet, but it's certainly an attractive machine.

Some more detail shots of that GT prototype.
And while we're checking out prototypes, that GT is looking sleek.

[PCAPTION]It looks quite different from the last Fury. Read more here.[/PCAPTION]

It'll be interesting to see how this not-quite-so-high pivot runs.

Rebuilds were the story of the day throughout the pits.
Rebuilds were the story of the day throughout the pits.

Cut Maxxis Assegai to try and keep the mud from bunching up.
Cutting down the Assegai should help keep the mud from collecting.

Ruts have already formed in the problematic lower woods during today s trackwalk. It s a guaranteed mess once tires hit the dirt tomorrow.
The lower woods are already problematic... and the riders aren't even on the track yet.

Hartenstern and Hart s Cubes taking shape.
The Cube team bikes are taking shape.

Spring or air dilemnas at the Mondraker pit for Ele Farina.
Coil or air for Ele Farina?

The cows were standing and stoked which meant no rain today. No such guarantee for the weekend however.
The cows were in good spirits.

Mirky and mysterious cloud gave way to an afternoon of unexpected summer sun.
The clouds gave way to an afternoon of unexpected sun... which likely won't hold all weekend, but we can hope.

Back in the land of church spires misty mountain tops and cow bells.
The calm before the storm. All is quiet, but soon enough, the race energy will be back at a high.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
114244 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
83366 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
64491 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
57232 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55337 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
50327 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
34982 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32038 views

7 Comments

  • 6 2
 so much scrolling - bring back the video montage :p
  • 1 0
 5Dev should partner with a nutrition/food company to makes snanks that specifically fit into the voids in their cranks.
  • 1 0
 What are the wheels in the Commencal Pits being built? Doesn't look like an Enve M9
  • 2 0
 Finn to Winn.
  • 1 0
 Is that a new sram brake?
  • 1 0
 The Gamux and Banshee protos need 5DEV Cranks.
  • 1 0
 Code Red





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011043
Mobile Version of Website