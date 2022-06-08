Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

What will this weekend bring?

It's the first double-header of the year, and what a venue to host it.

A freshly printed Atherton front triangle.

It's cool to see what's beneath the paint on those unique Atherton rigs.

Dean Lucas, as always, nailed the track walk attire.

The Fox crew surrounded by Kashima gold.

Our very own PB squad ready to take a crack at it.

Finn Iles' Specialized Demo getting geared up with data acquisition for tomorrow.

Speed like Finn's doesn't happen by accident.

Finn gets custom levers, too...

And some clean routing.

Tire choice will be so key. Hatton's still thinking about it.

The track is entirely unchanged since last year, although there's been a large amount of repair work in the woods.

It'll be Trummer vs. Kolb for the title of fastest Austrian out there.

Micro detailing at YT for Oisin O'Callaghan.

Stack heights have been increasing to deal with the steepness out there.

Neko Mulally and his right hand man talking Frameworks set-up.

Mulally's bike sports 5Dev cranks.

Francisco dialing in George Brannigan's ride before the mud session tomorrow.

Brook Macdonald's bushings getting some vital water-repelling grease.

Jordan Williams' battle with Jackstone Goldstone continues.

Nina Hoffman should still be riding the high of her last win, and her bike is looking fresh.

Headset cup 8 mm back from neutral, 5 mm higher stack for this track.

She runs her suspension quite stiff.

She also has a sneaky weight hidden under the frame guard.

Mid setting for the rear axle and low for the flip chip.

Custom Burgtec grips round out the build.

All strength. Can she repeat that victory?

Cami Balanche just might be the woman to beat this year, as she'll be looking for the three-peat.

In the men's race, we'll see if anyone can best Amaury Pierron.

Aaron Gwin unchained.

Aimi Kenyon's V10 getting ready to roll for practice.

Laurie Greenland's mechanic, Lee, has received 50% sympathy and 50% mocking on the internet so far. The experiment continues.

The Meier-Smiths and their Propains will be riders to watch here in Austria.

Lining up the Ohlins at the Union pit.

Some SR Suntour branded suspension tools.

Some eye-candy at the Gamux pit.

Gussets on gussets.

And even more.

Bernard Kerr's Pivot getting some love.

Tool box... essentials?

A look at the Banshee Racing Brigade's weapon of choice.

It's tough to beat the look of raw aluminum.

Kye A'Hern is already up to speed.

Slimming Loris Vergier's number 7 plate down to aero-size.

Caliper covers. So hot right now.

Loris Vergier's mechanic, PA, has these custom cut and measured swingarm holders for accurate setup while the shock is at service.

Troy Brosnan is back to defend his top step here in Leogang.

Pre-practice brake bleeds all around.

Luca Shaw's mechanic, Jeff, putting the finishing touches on that Sender.

Full spikes, cut spikes, and other tire modifications all around.

Wheel builds in the Commencal pits.

Free the nipple, but like, maybe not on the track.

Mark Wallace with the spike cutters.

Gracey Hemstreet's bike gets the final touch - a number 1 plate.

A carbon Nukeproof Dissent.

We don't have many details yet, but it's certainly an attractive machine.

And while we're checking out prototypes, that GT is looking sleek.

It'll be interesting to see how this not-quite-so-high pivot runs.

Rebuilds were the story of the day throughout the pits.

Cutting down the Assegai should help keep the mud from collecting.

The lower woods are already problematic... and the riders aren't even on the track yet.

The Cube team bikes are taking shape.

Coil or air for Ele Farina?

The cows were in good spirits.

The clouds gave way to an afternoon of unexpected sun... which likely won't hold all weekend, but we can hope.

The calm before the storm. All is quiet, but soon enough, the race energy will be back at a high.