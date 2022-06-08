Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

After spending weeks on weeks waiting for the World Cup season to gather momentum, it's finally here and hitting hard, with the Leogang race coming up seemingly as soon as the track cooled down from Fort William. Once again, the riders are scoping their lines for the brutal weekend ahead, with mechanics working overtime to get everything dialed before another big showdown this Sunday. Here's what photographers Nathan Hughes, Andy Vathis, and Ross Bell discovered on their laps through the pits.
It's cool to see what's beneath the paint on those unique Atherton rigs.
Speed like Finn's doesn't happen by accident.
Finn gets custom levers, too...
And some clean routing.
Micro detailing at YT for Oisin O'Callaghan.
Headset cup 8 mm back from neutral, 5 mm higher stack for this track.
She runs her suspension quite stiff.
Mid setting for the rear axle and low for the flip chip.
Some eye-candy at the Gamux pit.
Gussets on gussets.
Caliper covers. So hot right now.
Loris Vergier's mechanic, PA, has these custom cut and measured swingarm holders for accurate setup while the shock is at service.
Pre-practice brake bleeds all around.
Wheel builds in the Commencal pits.
A carbon Nukeproof Dissent.
We don't have many details yet, but it's certainly an attractive machine.
[PCAPTION]It looks quite different from the last Fury. Read more here
.[/PCAPTION]
