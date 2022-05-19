Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 19, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
It was a busy scene today on and off the hill in Fort William, Scotland. The racers were taking in the classic, brutal track, scoping their lines ahead of practice tomorrow. In the pits, bikes were getting assembled and tuned up in preparation for the rocky onslaught that awaits. Extra wheels and tires are on hand, and many of them will surely end up getting pulled into service - those Scottish stones don't take any prisoners.

Now take a moment to enjoy the photos that Ross Bell, Andy Vathis, and Nathan Hughes gathered.


TECH RANDOMS

Williamson s Supreme taking shape at the 100 pit.
Williamson's Supreme taking shape at the 100% pit.

Mille Johnset in her fresh 100 threads.
Mille Johnset in her fresh 100% threads.

Telemetry slipping on to AG s prototype Intense.
Data acquisition slipping onto Aaron Gwin's prototype Intense.

The Intense protos have a new and beautifully machined linkage.
The Intense protos have a new and beautifully machined linkage.

Oisin O Callaghan s big rig looking glorious in gold.
Oisin O'Callaghan's big rig looking glorious in gold.

No one should forget the threat posed by Matt Walker and his Myst this round. Or junior team mate Jordan Williams for that matter.
No one should forget the threat posed by Matt Walker and his Myst this round. Or junior teammate Jordan Williams for that matter.

Custom flip-chips in a new aluminium linkage on Brook MacDonald s bike as he ll be experimenting with BB height.
Custom flip-chips in a new aluminum linkage on Brook Macdonald's bike allow him to experiment with BB height.

Tuhuto Ariki s mechanic getting stuck into the build as the Kiwi gets his first outing for Mondraker having missed Lourdes with injury.
Tuhuto Ariki's mechanic getting stuck into the build as the Kiwi gets his first outing for Mondraker after missing Lourdes due to injury.

Marine Cabirou s Gambler getting it s pre-practice TLC.
Marine Cabirou's Gambler getting its pre-practice TLC.

Kade Edwards will have to switch back into race mode after Dark Fest and some sessioning with Redbull at Dyfi
Kade Edwards will have to switch back into race mode after Dark Fest and some sessioning with Red Bull at Dyfi

PA in wheel build mode for Mr Vergier at the Trek pit.
PA in wheel build mode for Mr Vergier at the Trek pit.

Surprising to remember that there s just been the one Fort William victory for Aaron Gwin and this happens to be the ten year anniversary.
It's surprising to remember that there's just been the one Fort William victory for Aaron Gwin, and this happens to be the ten year anniversary.

Tennesse s finest moustache Dakotah Norton.
Tennessee's finest moustache, Dakotah Norton.

The inner workings of the Atherton bikes frames on display.
The inner workings of the Atherton bikes frames on display.

Brush once in the morning and once before bed.
Brush once in the morning and once before bed.

Fresh shade of green in the Norco pit.
Fresh shade of green in the Norco pit.

A fresh Kogel bottom bracket for Seth Sherlock.
A fresh Kogel bottom bracket for Seth Sherlock.

Zip-ties stronger than screws.
Zip-ties: stronger than screws.

Tire swaps and mounts were commonplace with the upcoming forecast.
Tire swaps and mounts were commonplace with the upcoming forecast.

Secrete sauce in Minnaar s wheel.
Secret sauce in Minnaar's wheel.

The Chris King angleset cups on Greg Minnaar s bike are now painted red and the beaing get a nice etching to boot.
Chris King Buzzworks cups on Greg Minnaar's bike.

Volume spacers and other suspension bits were out on most benches as the riders and mechanics dial in setting for abuse.
Volume spacers and other suspension bits were out on most benches as the riders and mechanics dial in setting for abuse.

Charlie Hatton s bike getting the full treatment.
Charlie Hatton's bike getting the full treatment.

Nina Hoffman s brakes being rejuvenated prior to practice day 1.
Nina Hoffman's brakes being rejuvenated prior to practice day 1.

Fresh ravioli and suspension service for the Norco team.
Fresh ravioli and suspension service for the Norco team.

Assemblies of all sorts in the Commencal pits.
Assemblies of all sorts in the Commencal pits.

It s along ways down from start to finish here in the Highlands. 220s seem to be that standard this weekend.
It's a long ways down from start to finish here in the Highlands. 220mm seem to be that standard rotor size this weekend.

Another look at Greg Minnaar s polished red headset.
Another look at Greg Minnaar's polished red headset.

Fresh Kogel pulleys on Neko Mulally s bike.
Fresh Kogel pulleys on Neko Mulally's bike.

Services and lubrications in the SR Suntour tent.
Services and lubrications in the SR Suntour tent.

Funky Burgtech grips on Greg Minnaar s V10.
Funky Burgtec grips on Greg Minnaar's V10.

Lyle Hislop building a freshy set for Greg Minnaar to try and keep round.
Lyle Hislop building a freshy set for Greg Minnaar to try and keep round.

A custom rear link on Minnaar s ride.
A custom rear link on Minnaar's ride.

The inner workings of the Atherton bikes frames on display.
The inner workings of the Atherton bikes frames on display.

Coils ready to bounce.
Coils ready to bounce.

There looks to be a new tire on the way from Schwalbe.
There looks to be a new tire on the way from Schwalbe.

Amaury Pierron checks out that new Schwalbe tire.

Data acquisition wired up in the Scott pits.
Data acquisition wired up in the Scott pits.

Wires into the top of that Ohlins fork
Wires into the top of that Ohlins fork?

Ground control to Major Tom...

Loic Bruni s practice bike is wired up and ready to go.
Loic Bruni's practice bike is wired up and ready to go.

Still no answers as to what s under that cover just yet.
Still no answers as to what's under that cover just yet.


Hugo Frixtalon s Commencal Supreme race bike sitting pretty.
Hugo Frixtalon's Commencal Supreme race bike sitting pretty.

A Joystick components cockpit is completed with TRP components and Odi grips.
A Joystick components cockpit is completed with TRP components and ODI grips.


Another floating brake arm this time on Lachlan Blair s Orange 279.
Another floating brake arm, this time on Lachlan Blair's Orange 279.


A fresh colourway for Danny Hart this weekend.
A fresh colorway for Danny Hart this weekend.

Linkage details on Matt Walker s Saracen Myst.
Linkage details on Matt Walker's Saracen Myst.

Matt is riding with a flaoting brake arm which mounts to the bottom bracket.
Matt is riding with a flaoting brake arm which mounts to the bottom bracket.

The Gamux crew have been busy with yet another iteration of their stunning prototype.
The Gamux crew have been busy with yet another iteration of their stunning prototype.

The position of the gearbox was updated slightly...
The position of the gearbox was updated slightly...
... as well as the linkage.
... as well as the linkage.

Norco mechanic Lewis Kirkwood juggling his riders Boxxer forks after a service at SRAM.
Norco mechanic Lewis Kirkwood juggling his riders' Boxxer forks after a service at SRAM.

Colourful bolts in the Canyon pits.
Colourful bolts in the Canyon pits.

O-Chains have become a pretty common component in the WC DH pits these days.
O-Chains have become a pretty common component in the WC DH pits these days.

Luca Shaw s cockpit setup.
Luca Shaw's cockpit setup.

Subtle German colours on Nina Hoffmann s Santa Cruz V10.
Subtle German colors on Nina Hoffmann's Santa Cruz V10.

Linkage markings on Greg Minnaar s race bike.
Linkage markings on Greg Minnaar's race bike.

Greg Minnaar is still continuing to run that unmarked Shimano mech thought to be the new Saint.
Greg Minnaar is still continuing to run that unmarked Shimano mech thought to be the new Saint.

Another look at the prototype TRP goodies in the Commencal pits.
Another look at the prototype TRP goodies in the Commencal pits.



We haven t spotted these brake discs in the Commencal pits before.
We haven't spotted these brake discs in the Commencal pits before.

Frixtalon is another rider running that protoype TRP mech.
Frixtalon is another rider running that protoype TRP mech.

TRACK WALK

Unstable is maybe the word best summing up the atmospherics at this point.
Unstable is maybe the word best summing up the atmospheric conditions at this point.

Laurie Greenland Danny Hart or Reece Wilson as British favourite this time out
Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart or Reece Wilson as the British favorite this time out?

Bruni will be looking to the heavens for some redemption after missing out on the top spot on home turf last race.
Bruni will be looking to the heavens for some redemption after missing out on the top spot on home turf last race.

All eyes on Reece Wilson can he bear the weight of Scottish expectation
All eyes on Reece Wilson, can he bear the weight of Scottish expectation?

Unbelievable that Camille Balanche only has one Fort William World Cup under her belt... then again we tend to forget she only went pro in 2018.
It seems unbelievable that Camille Balanche only has one Fort William World Cup under her belt... then again we tend to forget she only went pro in 2018.

Nought but a disk to tame the high winds here.
Nought but a disk to tame the high winds here.

All silhouettes and side winds at the legendary Fort.
All silhouettes and side winds at the legendary Fort.

Greg Williamson is another Scot who really understands the intricacies of this course and might just pull out another top result.
Greg Williamson is another Scot who really understands the intricacies of this course and might just pull out another top result.

Where there s wind there s no midgies god bless.
Where there's wind there's no midgies, god bless.

Back in the land of minute to minute weather and ever-changing light some 20 years after the inaugral event.
Back in the land of minute-to-minute weather and ever-changing light, some 20 years after the inaugural event.

The rain while do this section in.
The rain will do this section in.

Questionable footwear this high up the mountain.
Questionable footwear this high up the mountain.

Like ants marching track walk as a busy situation.
Like ants marching, track walk was a busy situation.

Connor Fearon enjoying the sun while it lasts.
Connor Fearon enjoying the sun while it lasts.

Lucas Cruz came to the Highlands prepared.
Lucas Cruz came to the Highlands prepared.

Neko Mulally eying up the scattered stones.
Neko Mulally eying up the scattered stones.

Jackson Goldstone s times are pushing on what the top Elites put down. Will this brutal track phase him at all
Jackson Goldstone's times are pushing on what the top Elites put down. Will this brutal track phase him at all?

Amaury Pierron took the win last time the circus visited the Fort. Two years on now and he can very well do it again.
Amaury Pierron took the win last time the circus visited the Fort. Two years on now and he can very well do it again.

A Mario Kart boost pad between sections of slop should go over well.
A Mario Kart boost pad between sections of slop should go over well.

Still the roughest and toughest on the circuit. Some things never change.
Still the roughest and toughest on the circuit. Some things never change.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022


16 Comments

  • 7 0
 The only thing more incredible than this photography is the kilt game on display
  • 1 0
 100%, this is probably my favourite PB article this year... exceptionally bits of info, pics, knowledge, insights... Fantastic stuff, thanks Smile
  • 9 5
 Say it with me "Data capturing not Telemetry"

One is Live one is After A session , you know which is which
  • 2 1
 actually it's data acquisition but who's paying attention anyway...
  • 6 0
 I'm excited!
  • 5 0
 Mechanics all have names. They are human too.
  • 3 0
 Come on, Greg is running a reach adjudt headset, as he has been for years, not an angle headset.
  • 1 0
 They actually once made a buzzworks one for him that did both angle and reach
  • 3 0
 Keep thinking what the reaction would be if I turned up at the office with any of these mustaches.
  • 2 0
 Anodizing is NOT paint... it's an oxide layer

"The Chris King angleset cups on Greg Minnaar's bike are now painted red"
  • 1 0
 Pretty smart of Orange to let the 2005 patent from Kona's floating brake arm to run out so there is no legal battle with its use
  • 3 0
 LOVE IT!
  • 1 0
 Awesome pics!. I'm curious, what is the purpose of the "floating brake arm"?
  • 1 0
 Really orange ? I mean what could go wrong with that?
  • 1 0
 Step one: Go on about the merits of a simple single pivot suspension design
Step two: Overcomplicate it to deal with the horrendous brake jack
  • 1 0
 Fantastic Photos. So much Bling. So excited.





