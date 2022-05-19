Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022

TECH RANDOMS

Williamson's Supreme taking shape at the 100% pit.

Mille Johnset in her fresh 100% threads.

Data acquisition slipping onto Aaron Gwin's prototype Intense.

The Intense protos have a new and beautifully machined linkage.

Oisin O'Callaghan's big rig looking glorious in gold.

No one should forget the threat posed by Matt Walker and his Myst this round. Or junior teammate Jordan Williams for that matter.

Custom flip-chips in a new aluminum linkage on Brook Macdonald's bike allow him to experiment with BB height.

Tuhuto Ariki's mechanic getting stuck into the build as the Kiwi gets his first outing for Mondraker after missing Lourdes due to injury.

Marine Cabirou's Gambler getting its pre-practice TLC.

Kade Edwards will have to switch back into race mode after Dark Fest and some sessioning with Red Bull at Dyfi

PA in wheel build mode for Mr Vergier at the Trek pit.

It's surprising to remember that there's just been the one Fort William victory for Aaron Gwin, and this happens to be the ten year anniversary.

Tennessee's finest moustache, Dakotah Norton.

The inner workings of the Atherton bikes frames on display.

Brush once in the morning and once before bed.

Fresh shade of green in the Norco pit.

A fresh Kogel bottom bracket for Seth Sherlock.

Zip-ties: stronger than screws.

Tire swaps and mounts were commonplace with the upcoming forecast.

Secret sauce in Minnaar's wheel.

Chris King Buzzworks cups on Greg Minnaar's bike.

Volume spacers and other suspension bits were out on most benches as the riders and mechanics dial in setting for abuse.

Charlie Hatton's bike getting the full treatment.

Nina Hoffman's brakes being rejuvenated prior to practice day 1.

Fresh ravioli and suspension service for the Norco team.

Assemblies of all sorts in the Commencal pits.

It's a long ways down from start to finish here in the Highlands. 220mm seem to be that standard rotor size this weekend.

Another look at Greg Minnaar's polished red headset.

Fresh Kogel pulleys on Neko Mulally's bike.

Services and lubrications in the SR Suntour tent.

Funky Burgtec grips on Greg Minnaar's V10.

Lyle Hislop building a freshy set for Greg Minnaar to try and keep round.

A custom rear link on Minnaar's ride.

Coils ready to bounce.

There looks to be a new tire on the way from Schwalbe.

Data acquisition wired up in the Scott pits.

Wires into the top of that Ohlins fork?

Ground control to Major Tom...

Loic Bruni's practice bike is wired up and ready to go.

Still no answers as to what's under that cover just yet.

Hugo Frixtalon's Commencal Supreme race bike sitting pretty.

A Joystick components cockpit is completed with TRP components and ODI grips.

Another floating brake arm, this time on Lachlan Blair's Orange 279.

A fresh colorway for Danny Hart this weekend.

Linkage details on Matt Walker's Saracen Myst.

Matt is riding with a flaoting brake arm which mounts to the bottom bracket.

The Gamux crew have been busy with yet another iteration of their stunning prototype.

The position of the gearbox was updated slightly... ... as well as the linkage.

Norco mechanic Lewis Kirkwood juggling his riders' Boxxer forks after a service at SRAM.

Colourful bolts in the Canyon pits.

O-Chains have become a pretty common component in the WC DH pits these days.

Luca Shaw's cockpit setup.

Subtle German colors on Nina Hoffmann's Santa Cruz V10.

Linkage markings on Greg Minnaar's race bike.

Greg Minnaar is still continuing to run that unmarked Shimano mech thought to be the new Saint.

Another look at the prototype TRP goodies in the Commencal pits.

We haven't spotted these brake discs in the Commencal pits before.

Frixtalon is another rider running that protoype TRP mech.

TRACK WALK

Unstable is maybe the word best summing up the atmospheric conditions at this point.

Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart or Reece Wilson as the British favorite this time out?

Bruni will be looking to the heavens for some redemption after missing out on the top spot on home turf last race.

All eyes on Reece Wilson, can he bear the weight of Scottish expectation?

It seems unbelievable that Camille Balanche only has one Fort William World Cup under her belt... then again we tend to forget she only went pro in 2018.

Nought but a disk to tame the high winds here.

All silhouettes and side winds at the legendary Fort.

Greg Williamson is another Scot who really understands the intricacies of this course and might just pull out another top result.

Where there's wind there's no midgies, god bless.

Back in the land of minute-to-minute weather and ever-changing light, some 20 years after the inaugural event.

The rain will do this section in.

Questionable footwear this high up the mountain.

Like ants marching, track walk was a busy situation.

Connor Fearon enjoying the sun while it lasts.

Lucas Cruz came to the Highlands prepared.

Neko Mulally eying up the scattered stones.

Jackson Goldstone's times are pushing on what the top Elites put down. Will this brutal track phase him at all?

Amaury Pierron took the win last time the circus visited the Fort. Two years on now and he can very well do it again.

A Mario Kart boost pad between sections of slop should go over well.