Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Magped Enduro Pedals

The pedal body measures 107 x 97 x 16mm.

There are two different plates available to adjust how the hold level of the magnet.

Squidworx are working on a version where a clip-in mechanism can be added or removed depending on a rider's preference, creating a 2-in-1 pedal. A version with a Squamish-made aluminum body will be available soon.

Squidworx

There are three different cage sizes along with multiple color options.

Richard Bedford, Squidworx's founder, has a soft spot for vintage DH bikes, and has been restoring this classic Santa Cruz Super 8.

An Avalanche Racing shock... ...and a new old stock Nokian Gazzaloddi.

A YT Capra equipped with RockShox's Flight Attendant electronic suspension system.

RockShox's Buttercups are found in MY23 forks, and use rubber pucks to help reduce the amount of vibration that makes it to a rider's hands.

See, all-mountain isn't dead. That SuperDeluxe Coil Select shock is an interesting option - it's an inline coil shock, meaning there's no external reservoir, with rebound as the only adjustment option other than spring weight.

The build of Emil Johannson's slopestyle bike was being carefully documented.

Expect to see this bike flying high in the very near future.

It's currently hot, dry, and dusty in Whistler, but that doesn't meant it's too early to start thinking about fall and winter riding. 7mesh had an early look at their new fall apparel line, including this windproof, breathable anorak.

The material is designed to promote breathability during hard efforts while still keeping chilly winds at bay.

New earthy colors for 7mesh's Glidepath pants.

7mesh's Copilot rain jacket can be stuffed into its own pocket and easily attached to a bike's frame or handlebar when it's not in use.

POC's Kortal Race helmet in purple.

The Octocon is POC's newest lightweight full-face helmet. After trying one for the past couple of months, I've been very impressed with the overall fit and comfort. There's a dial at the back to fine-tune the fit, and the plastic screen at the front of the chinbar can be removed for even more ventilation.

The Argotal is the most aggressive option in Continental's revamped tire lineup (other than a full mud spike), designed for muddy or very loose conditions.

This 1994 Giant Cadex originally belonged to Doug Detwiller, the found of Sprockids, a long-running program that uses mountain biking as a teaching tool.

How it used to be.

Visitors to the Giant booth could enter to win this Glory frame that was custom painted by Fresh Paints to commemorate Giant's 50th anniversaty.

Five Ten had several new colors of the Sleuth DLX shoes on display.

The Impact Mid is still in the lineup for riders who want maximum protection.

Racer's roots date back to 1927 when the French company got its start making ski gloves. Their lineup now includes multiple disciplines, including mountain biking. This safety jacket is for the ripping groms out there, and retails for $219 CAD.

Anthony Messere was rolling around on Polygon's still-unreleased 170mm enduro bike. The versions we've seen before were all set up with single crown forks; assuming this is the same frame, it's good to see that it's dual crown compatible.

The magnetic pedal world seems to be growing, and there are now several companies in existence with options geared towards mountain bikers. The claim is that the pedals should offer better retention than flat pedals, but with an easier exit and release than clipless pedals. Getting out requires lifting up a corner of your foot, rather than the twisting motion used to get out of clipless pedals.Magped's new Enduro 2 pedals have a machined 107 x 97mm aluminum body with a magnet mounted to the rear center portion of each pedal. A flat metal plate on the bottom of an SPD-compatible shoe acts as the 'cleat', and it connects to a round magnet on each side of the pedal.There are three different sizes of neodymium magnet available, as well as two different metal cleat plates, which allows riders to customize the amount of retention for their weight or riding style. In addition, the pedals come with 9 and 11mm pins for further cusomization.The weight of the pedals varies depending on the magnet's size, but it's somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 grams, approximately 30% lighter than the original version. They're priced at $208 CDNSquidworx's flat pedals use an aluminum center portion that attaches to replaceable nylon composite cages. The design makes them very customizable – there are multiple sizes, colors, and pin options.Squidworx will soon be offering a version with an aluminum body that's machined in Squamish, BC; moving towards local production will hopefully help with some of the supply chain issues the company has faces over the last couple of years. In addition, they're planning to make the pedal cage design open source, allowing tech savvy riders with 3D printers to print their own.The Squamish-made pedals will only be available online, and will cost around $30 more than the current version, which is priced at $160 CAD.