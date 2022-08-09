Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 9, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankworx Whistler 2022

Magped Enduro Pedals

The magnetic pedal world seems to be growing, and there are now several companies in existence with options geared towards mountain bikers. The claim is that the pedals should offer better retention than flat pedals, but with an easier exit and release than clipless pedals. Getting out requires lifting up a corner of your foot, rather than the twisting motion used to get out of clipless pedals.

Magped's new Enduro 2 pedals have a machined 107 x 97mm aluminum body with a magnet mounted to the rear center portion of each pedal. A flat metal plate on the bottom of an SPD-compatible shoe acts as the 'cleat', and it connects to a round magnet on each side of the pedal.

There are three different sizes of neodymium magnet available, as well as two different metal cleat plates, which allows riders to customize the amount of retention for their weight or riding style. In addition, the pedals come with 9 and 11mm pins for further cusomization.

The weight of the pedals varies depending on the magnet's size, but it's somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 grams, approximately 30% lighter than the original version. They're priced at $208 CDN


Crankworx Whistler 2022
The pedal body measures 107 x 97 x 16mm.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
There are two different plates available to adjust how the hold level of the magnet.


Crankworx Whistler 2022

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Squidworx are working on a version where a clip-in mechanism can be added or removed depending on a rider's preference, creating a 2-in-1 pedal.
Crankworx Whistler 2022
A version with a Squamish-made aluminum body will be available soon.

Squidworx

Squidworx's flat pedals use an aluminum center portion that attaches to replaceable nylon composite cages. The design makes them very customizable – there are multiple sizes, colors, and pin options.

Squidworx will soon be offering a version with an aluminum body that's machined in Squamish, BC; moving towards local production will hopefully help with some of the supply chain issues the company has faces over the last couple of years. In addition, they're planning to make the pedal cage design open source, allowing tech savvy riders with 3D printers to print their own.

The Squamish-made pedals will only be available online, and will cost around $30 more than the current version, which is priced at $160 CAD.


Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
There are three different cage sizes along with multiple color options.


Crankworx Whistler 2022
Richard Bedford, Squidworx's founder, has a soft spot for vintage DH bikes, and has been restoring this classic Santa Cruz Super 8.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
An Avalanche Racing shock...
Crankworx Whistler 2022
...and a new old stock Nokian Gazzaloddi.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
A YT Capra equipped with RockShox's Flight Attendant electronic suspension system.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
RockShox's Buttercups are found in MY23 forks, and use rubber pucks to help reduce the amount of vibration that makes it to a rider's hands.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
See, all-mountain isn't dead. That SuperDeluxe Coil Select shock is an interesting option - it's an inline coil shock, meaning there's no external reservoir, with rebound as the only adjustment option other than spring weight.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
The build of Emil Johannson's slopestyle bike was being carefully documented.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Expect to see this bike flying high in the very near future.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
It's currently hot, dry, and dusty in Whistler, but that doesn't meant it's too early to start thinking about fall and winter riding. 7mesh had an early look at their new fall apparel line, including this windproof, breathable anorak.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
The material is designed to promote breathability during hard efforts while still keeping chilly winds at bay.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
New earthy colors for 7mesh's Glidepath pants.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
7mesh's Copilot rain jacket can be stuffed into its own pocket and easily attached to a bike's frame or handlebar when it's not in use.


Crankworx Whistler 2022
POC's Kortal Race helmet in purple.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
The Octocon is POC's newest lightweight full-face helmet. After trying one for the past couple of months, I've been very impressed with the overall fit and comfort. There's a dial at the back to fine-tune the fit, and the plastic screen at the front of the chinbar can be removed for even more ventilation.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
The Argotal is the most aggressive option in Continental's revamped tire lineup (other than a full mud spike), designed for muddy or very loose conditions.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
This 1994 Giant Cadex originally belonged to Doug Detwiller, the found of Sprockids, a long-running program that uses mountain biking as a teaching tool.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022

Crankworx Whistler 2022
How it used to be.

Crankworx Whistler 2022

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Visitors to the Giant booth could enter to win this Glory frame that was custom painted by Fresh Paints to commemorate Giant's 50th anniversaty.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Five Ten had several new colors of the Sleuth DLX shoes on display.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
The Impact Mid is still in the lineup for riders who want maximum protection.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Racer's roots date back to 1927 when the French company got its start making ski gloves. Their lineup now includes multiple disciplines, including mountain biking. This safety jacket is for the ripping groms out there, and retails for $219 CAD.

Crankworx Whistler 2022
Anthony Messere was rolling around on Polygon's still-unreleased 170mm enduro bike. The versions we've seen before were all set up with single crown forks; assuming this is the same frame, it's good to see that it's dual crown compatible.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Crankworx Whistler 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
137294 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
137281 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98243 views
First Look: All-New Bird Aeris 9
42084 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41312 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
38738 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
35660 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2022
33120 views

10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Can I run an all mountain fork in an enduro race? asking for a friend
  • 4 0
 Yeah sure, but only with goggles and an open half helmet combo.
  • 1 0
 The magpeds are interesting... Will they be the best of both worlds? Or just the worst of both? Would be interesting to try them, coming from someone who rides both flats and clips I don't see the need personally.
  • 1 0
 That Octocon helmet and a few others, starting to look like Stormtrooper helmets. You know what that means...you wear it and you miss every feature you aim for....
  • 2 0
 If Rich Bedford is looking for a yeti 303WC hit me up.
  • 1 0
 Sweet Giant with cool paint - fork is going to be a problem without bumpers, but I can take care of that.
  • 1 0
 How about a visor that serves a purpose, instead of just getting them out of the way of a GoPro?
  • 1 0
 Is the Glory discontinued?
  • 1 0
 I'd do that super8
  • 1 0
 that super 8 is hot





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010615
Mobile Version of Website