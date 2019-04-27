PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms Round 2 - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
The Pivot Phoenix 29 is one mean looking machine.
XTR levers paired to...
... saint calipers in the Pivot pits.
Norco have been experimenting with different linkages there s four for their riders to choose from.
We spotted this ZK printed on Maxxis tires at Craknkworx in Rotorua there s plenty of them here too. It sounds like it s for a little extra puncture protection.
Transition have switched over to RaceFace bars this year.
Giving a DT Swiss hub a bit of love.
A fresh TR11 for Tahnee Seagrave.
That s one hell of a stack height
Brake bleed going down in the Commencal 100 pits.
Adam Brayton s Nukeproof dissent gets a strip down.
It looks like Commencal are still experimenting with idler positioning.
Greg Williamson s UNNO Ever.
Clean cable routing
4 pot Formula Cura brakes
Callused hands and a pair of delicate washers. Mechanics perform magic every race week to keep things afloat.
A shot glass of brake fluid trading space with any air bubbles.
How do you take your racing fuel
New Time clipless Speciale pedal found on Mitch Ropelato s bike. You don t see many rider s on these.
Monkey Sauce may sound like an option with your nachos but is more likely used to clean the worlds fastest racers bikes.
Fresh rebuilds at the end of each day keep these abused bikes happy.
Custom brake levers fitted to Magura brakes.
There are some interesting developements happening in the Gamux Racing tent. These are 3D printed components all made and tested in house. Other than the abiity to custom make and personalize a component to meet their racers needs they also offer a huge added bonus in dampening vibrations thanks to the PA plastics they re produced from.
There are some interesting developments happening in the Gamux Racing tent. These are 3D printed components all made and tested in house, which gives them the ability to custom make and personalize a component to meet their racers' needs.

Gamux wants to run as much 3D printed product as they can. They re hoping for a full line by mid summer.
Gamux wants to run as much 3D printed product as they can. They're hoping for a full line by mid summer.

The stem spacers seen here can be made to any size and help dampen vibrations tremendously.
The stem spacers seen here can be made to any size and are said to help provide additional vibration damping.

Gamux Garmin mount.
An angled top cap integrated Garmin mount strong enough for the roughest downhill courses on the circuit.
An attempt at prolonging the life span of a downhill racer s wheel.
Fine tuning rear derailleurs in the Polygon pits. The Box One is easier than you think to take apart and tinker with.
Schwalbe s Pro-Core providing some peace of mind when smashing through the rough bits.
Fresh wheels and new rotors to start off the weekend.
Charlie Harrison qualified 7th on his Trek Session 29. The tires are inflated to 27 / 29 psi, and theres 168 psi in the fork.

Custom headset cups to add a little extra reach.
Charlie has the new RockShox MegNeg air can on his Super Deluxe, and is running 243 psi. The can increases the negative air chamber volume, which also results in a higher final air pressure.


11 Comments

  • + 2
 Hmmm. Those 3D printed parts look like MJF printed nylon. Not sure I would trust them to clamp anything stressed. Maybe they would be strong enough, but I'd worry that they would creep (like all plastics) and eventually loosen up. Even the stem spacers would creep under bolt stress, causing the bolts to loosen up eventually. Maybe they'll chime in and put my worries tor rest.
  • + 1
 Under substantial compression force I bet they are fine. They act like a compression washer.
  • + 1
 It's interesting to see the full shock and fork tear downs at the end of the day. I realise that there are lot of professional riders, and mechanics, so they may as well for World Cups. But I wonder how three days of DH compares to a EWS round in terms of actual minutes of use?
If a DH racer does six runs of practice, does a fork need to be taken apart afterwards?
I imagine a day spent doing EWS in muddy and wet weather does more damage (some of them have riders doing 80kms) than a DH will ever do in day?
  • + 4
 3D printing is cool, Im not denying that, but nothing beats the finish of a machined part,
  • + 4
 Transition wins the sexiest bike!
  • + 4
 That Pivot is so simple looking, but hot damn so beautiful.
  • + 1
 There should be a rule or something against using trek red and sram red on the same bike. Come on sram get rid of that red already.
  • + 3
 Volcom top cap is sick
  • + 1
 Cheers If we could just get the photog's to give us a mention in the caption. That would be sick.
  • + 1
 I’m very interested in the long term results from crashes on those 3D Printed brake levers!
  • + 2
 That UNNO Ever wins in my opinion.

