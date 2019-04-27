Tech Randoms Round 2 - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

The Pivot Phoenix 29 is one mean looking machine.

XTR levers paired to... ... Saint calipers in the Pivot pits.

Norco have been experimenting with different linkages - there are now four for their riders to choose from.

We spotted this "ZK" printed on Maxxis tires at Craknkworx in Rotorua, there's plenty of them here too. It sounds like it's for a little extra puncture protection.

Transition have switched over to RaceFace bars this year.

Giving a DT Swiss hub a bit of love.

A fresh TR11 for Tahnee Seagrave.

That's one hell of a stack height!

Brake bleed going down in the Commencal 100 pits.

Adam Brayton's Nukeproof dissent gets a strip down.

It looks like Commencal are still experimenting with idler positioning.

Greg Williamson's UNNO Ever.

Clean cable routing. 4 pot Formula Cura brakes

Callused hands and a pair of delicate washers. Mechanics perform magic every race week to keep things afloat.

A shot glass of brake fluid trading space with any air bubbles.

How do you take your racing fuel?

New Time Speciale clipless pedal found on Mitch Ropelato's bike. You don't see many riders on these.

Monkey Sauce may sound like an option with your nachos, but is more likely used to clean the worlds fastest racers' bikes.

Fresh rebuilds at the end of each day keep these abused bikes happy.

Custom brake levers fitted to Magura brakes.

There are some interesting developments happening in the Gamux Racing tent. These are 3D printed components all made and tested in house, which gives them the ability to custom make and personalize a component to meet their racers' needs.

Gamux wants to run as much 3D printed product as they can. They're hoping for a full line by mid summer.

The stem spacers seen here can be made to any size and are said to help provide additional vibration damping.

Gamux Garmin mount. An angled top cap integrated Garmin mount strong enough for the roughest downhill courses on the circuit.

An attempt at prolonging the lifespan of a downhill racer's wheel.

Fine tuning rear derailleurs in the Polygon pits. The Box One is easier than you think to take apart and tinker with.

Schwalbe's ProCore providing some peace of mind when smashing through the rough bits.

Fresh wheels and new rotors to start off the weekend.

Charlie Harrison qualified 7th on his Trek Session 29. The tires are inflated to 27 / 29 psi, and theres 168 psi in the fork.