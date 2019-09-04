Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

The World Champs bike hangover was still being felt today as attention turned to World Cups finals in Snowshoe; mechanics were busy rebuilding after the travel down from Mont-Sainte-Anne to West Virginia. Before checking out the track we went for a lap of the pits to see what was going down:
Everyone was wanting a suspension freshen up after MSA.
Detail shots of the linkage of the M279 that broke cover in MSA.
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 getting kitted up with the Motion Instruments data acquisition system.
Danny Hart continuing to run the floating brake arm on his Saracen Myst.
She runs SRAM G2s over the Codes as she thinks the balance of modulation and power is better suited to her weight.
They have a different preference on the feel of their rear shock so run different air cans as a result. Amaury will also move his shock position to change the geometry and make the bike slightly steeper for the track here in Snowshoe.
They've tested both configurations this year and opted for the full 29" setup in MSA as they thought it'd suit the track more.
That's a whole lot of Kashima right there.
