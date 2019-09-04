Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

The World Champs bike hangover was still being felt today as attention turned to World Cups finals in Snowshoe; mechanics were busy rebuilding after the travel down from Mont-Sainte-Anne to West Virginia. Before checking out the track we went for a lap of the pits to see what was going down:

The camo is out. Let s get this party started America.
Carbon goodness from We Are one.
Lucas was in a podium spot until the last few riders came down in MSA.
Monkey eyes on Lucas Cruz s Trek.
As usual it was a busy track walk day for the RockShox and SRAM crew.

Everyone was wanting a suspension freshen up after MSA.

Dampers ready to go over at SRAM.
A box of Boxxers ready to roll.
Teams are busy smoothing out bent and broken parts from last weekend.
Field notes that make all the difference.
World Champ Vali Holl s bike ready for another round.
Norco are sticking with their retro World Champs bikes this weekend.
Silence is the name of the game.

HSP linkage art.
Aaron Gwin's prototype Intense M279 ready to take on Snowshoe.

Detail shots of the linkage of the M279 that broke cover in MSA.

We saw these prototype TRP calipers a while ago but still await any real detailed information on them.

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 getting kitted up with the Motion Instruments data acquisition system.

Greg Minnaar s super tall stack height.
Forks get remounted to Reece Wilson's Trek Session after a service at SRAM.

Danny Hart continuing to run the floating brake arm on his Saracen Myst.

Brake bleed time in the Saracen pits.

Myriam Nicole's World Champs winning Commencal Supreme sitting pretty.

She runs SRAM G2s over the Codes as she thinks the balance of modulation and power is better suited to her weight.

Amaury Pierron and Remi Thirion have two very different riding styles and bike setups to match...

They have a different preference on the feel of their rear shock so run different air cans as a result. Amaury will also move his shock position to change the geometry and make the bike slightly steeper for the track here in Snowshoe.

Martin Maes has switched to the 29/27.5 setup on his GT Fury this weekend,

They've tested both configurations this year and opted for the full 29" setup in MSA as they thought it'd suit the track more.

Dialing rear shocks back in after the brutality that was Mont Sainte Anne.
That's a whole lot of Kashima right there.

Soaking seals in the FOX pits.

Your shins would soon know about those pins if you were to slip a pedal.


29 Comments

  • 20 0
 I really should be studying
  • 4 0
 Well I'm glad I'm not the only one...
  • 1 0
 You are. Tech Randoms study.
  • 1 0
 Another member of the procrastudying crew here!
  • 2 0
 School is important but bikes are importanter
  • 10 0
 Sad its the last world cup DH race of the season, already. Summer screamed by.
  • 1 0
 Why doesn’t Minnaar ride a higher rise bar and drop a couple of spacers? Lordy, that setup scares me. Wasn’t there a recent note about him replacing the bolts after each run?
  • 1 0
 I’m surprised they are fixing sidewall dents and other parts. What’s the rule for parts change ups? Can they replace whatever whenever (frame, wheels, etc.)?
  • 5 0
 likely a non-factory riders bike.
  • 2 0
 No reason to waste perfectly good parts that are just a bit bent. The teams do have a budget.
  • 1 0
 could you build a "functioning" bike out of stuff that is discarded in the pits? slightly worn tires, dented rims, brakes/suspension that seeps fluid
  • 2 0
 Holy brake-mount-adapter-height, Commencal-man! The Penguin and Riddler are bemused....
  • 10 8
 Does the winner get a free gun with ammo?
  • 1 1
 Sponsored by Walmart's surplus.
  • 4 1
 You live in America? And your gonna said dumb shit like that.
  • 1 0
 @carraig042: Wal-Mart just cut their gun and ammo sales.
  • 2 0
 the hologram decals Rock Shox and Enve are doing are cool.
  • 2 0
 God dam thats one ugly ass brake adapter setup...
  • 1 0
 Anybody else notice the crowns on Minnaar's bike? Prototype? Possible offset tests?
  • 1 0
 I was wondering about the riser crown as opposed to the normal fox flat crown.
  • 1 0
 It will be interesting with the hurricane leftovers coming over in time for the racing.
  • 1 0
 Gotta love that Saint brakes are still on bikes after six years with no updates.
  • 1 0
 Intense M279? is it a mullet bike?
  • 10 0
 Sure is. Mullets are all the rage in West Virginia.

www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-aaron-gwins-prototype-intense-m279-mont-sainte-anne-dh-world-champs-2019.html
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: WV resident here to fact check you, and you are correct.
  • 1 0
 That’s some beauty paint on the GT Fury.
  • 1 0
 Currently packing our bags and heading to WV in the AM. It's on son!!!
  • 1 0
 blue chains. I want a phucking blue chain!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Very cool, thank you

