Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Any questions on Tahnee Seagrave's bike setup? Look no further, if you're allowed...

Fresh grease being packed into a DT Swiss hub in the FMD Pits.

FMD's junior Jamie Edmondson runs Shimano Zee... ... Whilst the elites Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave run Saint.

More shots of the shifter on Gwin's bike... Still no official word on the manufacturer, but eagle-eyed commenters have pointed out that the barrel adjuster appears to say "TRP". TRP is one of Aaron's sponsors, and he's helped them develop brakes in the past so that could make sense. Or is a barrel adjuster just a barrel adjuster?

Eddie Masters has gone back to the 27.5" Phoenix this weekend as it's a little longer in reach.

2.5" Bontrager rubber.

Charlie Hatton's Trek Session... ...With the pins screwed out on his Mallets for maximum purchase.

Gee Atherton is back on the big wheels he rode at Crankworx.

Plenty of scope for raising the bar height on the next two steep tracks coming up.

A new build for Marcelo Gutierrez coming together.

Marcelo Gutierrez has opted for a flanged grip.

Jacob Dickson's DVO Jade coil shock. Details.

A raw frame for Flo Payet.

Linkage detail on that proto Mondraker.

Dougie Hatfield gets to work on Luca's V10.

Loris Vergier's mechanic Pierre Alexandre has updated his chain slap solution to be chunkier.

Wheel weights in the Santa Cruz pits. Teams are prepped for any track condition.

The 2019 Fox Float X2 has an updated air can and a microcellular polyurethane bumper lurking inside.

AM Dorval have no frame sponsor which allows them the freedom to choose what they want to run. They've recently changed from Saracen to Commencal.

They have Spanish brand El Gallo components specced on their bikes. Along with Aivee hubs.

SR Suntour Triair shock on Benoit Coulange's bike.

The Effigear gearbox on the Cavelrie Falcon of junior racer Emilie Rilat who races for the AM Dorval team.

Fresh off of smoking the U21 field in the EWS, Elliott Heap is here to race 4X World Champs with a modified Mega.

The fork has been lowered to 140mm in travel, along with a shorter shock stroke and a slammed seatpost. Some faster rolling rubber on the back too.

Commencal 100 and the Commencal Vallnord teams both have updated rear triangles this weekend which have been made stiffer for the demands of their top level World Cup racers.

A new linkage has also made the bike more progressive.

New colour scheme for the factory Canyon rigs.

The rider's kit has also been updated to match the bikes. Tire choice will be changing with the track, it looks pretty tacky so far but thunderstorms are rolling in and out.

Keeping an eye on brake temperature in the Canyon pits.

Danny Hart's data acquisition bike (foreground) and race bike getting prepped for the Val di Sole tech.

SCOTT mechanic Gavin Black paying extra attention to all the small details.

The recently released Ohlins downhill fork has made its way on to the bike of Adam Brayton... ...As a result the engineers at Hope have come up with a Boost downhill hub with machined end caps to fit the Ohlins fork.

Six piston caliper and vented disk in the Hope Tech pits.

Updated Vee rubber on the bike of Phil Atwill, with a bigger volume and revised tread design.

Connor Fearon is on some huge platform HT pedals this weekend.

A fresh Mondraker frame for Brook Macdonald being built up.

Commencal junior Thibaut Daprela has changed from a large frame to a medium this week. The headset cups are positioned to stretch the bars out +5mm, on his old large frame the headset was set to -10mm.

The summer race season is in full swing, which means that the teams and riders have little respite, especially with two of the most challenging venues on both bike and rider coming up in quick succession: Val di Sole and Andorra. We've been for a snoop of the pits to see what's fresh and (not so fresh) after many teams took on Crankworx after the last World Cup round in Leogang: