Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 4, 2018
by Ross Bell  
The summer race season is in full swing, which means that the teams and riders have little respite, especially with two of the most challenging venues on both bike and rider coming up in quick succession: Val di Sole and Andorra. We've been for a snoop of the pits to see what's fresh and (not so fresh) after many teams took on Crankworx after the last World Cup round in Leogang:

Any questions on Tahnee Seagrave's bike setup? Look no further, if you're allowed...

Fresh grease being packed into a DT Swiss hub in the FMD Pits.

FMD's junior Jamie Edmondson runs Shimano Zee...
... Whilst the elites Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave run Saint.
... Whilst the elites Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave run Saint.

More shots of the shifter on Gwin's bike... Still no official word on the manufacturer, but eagle-eyed commenters have pointed out that the barrel adjuster appears to say "TRP". TRP is one of Aaron's sponsors, and he's helped them develop brakes in the past so that could make sense. Or is a barrel adjuster just a barrel adjuster?

Tech images

Eddie Masters has gone back to the 27.5" Phoenix this weekend as it's a little longer in reach.

2.5" Bontrager rubber.

Charlie Hatton's Trek Session...
...With the pins screwed out on his Mallets for maximum purchase.

Gee Atherton is back on the big wheels he rode at Crankworx.

Plenty of scope for raising the bar height on the next two steep tracks coming up.

A new build for Marcelo Gutierrez coming together.

Marcelo Gutierrez has opted for a flanged grip.

Jacob Dickson's DVO Jade coil shock.
Details.

A raw frame for Flo Payet.

Linkage detail on that proto Mondraker.

Dougie Hatfield gets to work on Luca's V10.

Loris Vergier's mechanic Pierre Alexandre has updated his chain slap solution to be chunkier.

Wheel weights in the Santa Cruz pits.
Teams are prepped for any track condition.

The 2019 Fox Float X2 has an updated air can and a microcellular polyurethane bumper lurking inside.

The bumper compresses both through air pressure and contact giving good mid stroke support before starting to compress and give you a load of ramp up from the air spring.
AM Dorval have no frame sponsor which allows them the freedom to choose what they want to run. They've recently changed from Saracen to Commencal.

They have Spanish brand El Gallo components specced on their bikes.
Along with Aivee hubs.

SR Suntour Triair shock on Benoit Coulange's bike.

The Effigear gearbox on the Cavelrie Falcon of junior racer Emilie Rilat who races for the AM Dorval team.
The Effigear gearbox on the Cavelrie Falcon of junior racer Emilie Rilat who races for the AM Dorval team.

Fresh off of smoking the U21 field in the EWS, Elliott Heap is here to race 4X World Champs with a modified Mega.

The fork has been lowered to 140mm in travel, along with a shorter shock stroke and a slammed seatpost.
Some faster rolling rubber on the back too.

Commencal 100 and the Commencal Vallnord teams both have updated rear triangles this weekend which have been made stiffer for the demands of their top level World Cup racers.
Commencal 100 and the Commencal Vallnord teams both have updated rear triangles this weekend which have been made stiffer for the demands of their top level World Cup racers.

A new linkage has also made the bike more progressive.
A new linkage has also made the bike more progressive.

New colour scheme for the factory Canyon rigs.

The rider's kit has also been updated to match the bikes.
Tire choice will be changing with the track, it looks pretty tacky so far but thunderstorms are rolling in and out.

Keeping an eye on brake temperature in the Canyon pits.

Danny Hart's data acquisition bike (foreground) and race bike getting prepped for the Val di Sole tech.

SCOTT mechanic Gavin Black paying extra attention to all the small details.

The recently released Ohlins downhill fork has made its way on to the bike of Adam Brayton...
...As a result the engineers at Hope have come up with a Boost downhill hub with machined end caps to fit the Ohlins fork.

Six piston caliper and vented disk in the Hope Tech pits.

Updated Vee rubber on the bike of Phil Atwill, with a bigger volume and revised tread design.

Connor Fearon is on some huge platform HT pedals this weekend.
Connor Fearon is on some huge platform HT pedals this weekend.

A fresh Mondraker frame for Brook Macdonald being built up.

Commencal junior Thibaut Daprela has changed from a large frame to a medium this week.
The headset cups are positioned to stretch the bars out +5mm, on his old large frame the headset was set to -10mm.


35 Comments

  • + 21
 Doesn't Gwin's shifter say TRP on the barrel adjuster?
  • + 1
 Good eye, I noticed that as well.
  • + 4
 Thats quite shifty of them!
  • + 1
 Sure looks like it does.
  • + 3
 LOL... "Still no concrete band name to associate it to" Then provides a close-up pic. Um... yep, good eyes.
  • + 4
 Even if it is a TRP barrel adjuster, that doesn't necessarily mean they're making the actual shifter...
  • - 3
 MRP. Not TRP.
  • - 3
 Fake News
  • + 1
 Yep. Seems like the most obvious take really. Not sure why the comment under it doesn't reference it in any way. Hiding in plain sight.
  • + 4
 It definitely says Yanny.
  • + 1
 *brand name*, not band name
  • + 1
 @funkendrenchman good eyes. Updated.
  • + 0
 @mikekazimer: Also it would be a bit weird since they don't make cranksets. Especially now that e13 just made an upgrade for 12 speed.
  • + 0
 @mikekazimer: could that mean that they ara making barrel adjust?
  • + 1
 You mean that E-thirteen shifter?
  • + 3
 And in the FMD pits....too much grease on a star ratchet. Nothin' but shear for that poor rider. Seriously, when it takes 2 minutes to regrease, there's no excuse for using too much of the slippery stuff.

In the Canyon pits-brake temp measurement.....to know when the SRAM brakes get too hot and the master cylinder will expand/lock up.
  • + 5
 Interesting that Gwin still doesn't use his signature ODI grips.
  • + 1
 I saw that too!
  • + 2
 Makes sense they're not on his bike. Ever tried them?
  • + 3
 I dunno... I've heard that blue is a "cool" color, but Eddie's Phoenix is HOT!
  • + 2
 *Looks at all the bikes in article and stands up..

I'm sorry...it's the pleats...I'm actually taking them back right now..I'm taking them back to the pants store.
  • + 2
 Seems like many riders chose to race with frame only. Some opted for only rear wheel.
  • + 1
 It's been a while to see vented rotors from Hope again. Six (or maybe five) pot, vented floating rotors. It is like fifteen years ago!
  • + 1
 Hope have never stopped making the vented rotors, they've had them since the moto v2, through the tech v2 and tech v4. Its the 6 pot caliper that's not been since around 2006 since the mono 6 ti.
  • - 1
 @mikekazimer that would be true if TRP already had gear components out. They don't sell or make individual barrel adjusters on their own either so that is a new thing. I nean it's kinda obvious it was going to be TRP anyway.
  • + 2
 I think TRP do already make and sell barrel adjusters, but they're for brakes, not shifters.
  • + 2
 6 piston calipers? Why?
  • + 2
 Because it's Hope and every so often they go a bit crazy and call the bluff of everyone who asks for more powerful brakes.
  • + 1
 ^^^ That, and there are a few people (myself included) who weigh 230lbs and ride fast. 6 pistons to me would feel like 4 to someone who weighs 50lbs less than me. I'd buy these in a heartbeat if I could (edit: I'll buy these in a heartbeat as soon as Hope starts selling them!!!)
  • + 1
 You should ask them directly because nobody around here is fast enough to even consider 6 pistons.
  • - 1
 is it just me or is that way too much grease going on that DT star ratchet? I'm pretty sure thats why the higher engagement ratchets have a reputation for slipping.
  • + 2
 It's probably just you. Given that it's not a weekend warrior hub service feature, but a World Cup racers mechanic pulling it apart - probably for the 30th time this year.
  • + 2
 3 pot? 2x3 is 6 i think.
  • + 2
 Maybe it is a floating caliper? Doesn't look like it indeed, but I'll always defend Pinkbike. Yeah I'm actually having lots of fights with myself when I don't agree with them. We're having therapy now. That's me and me.
  • + 1
 Old skool odi longnecks?

Post a Comment



