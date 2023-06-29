Watch
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
Jun 29, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
18 Comments
Tech Randoms
Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We took a trip around the pits before everything kicked off at Val Di Sole.
The new Saracen Myst looking slightly naked
The linkage does look interesting, it will be good to get a closer look as this bike nears production.
There was a second UNNO sat in the Primal Pit this weekend, this time not in stealth black.
The swingarm has pocket machining on the inner faces.
Douglas Goodwill's Commencal Supreme had a full strip down after a tough few weeks
The Pole Onni is one crazy-looking bike.
But it is a beautifully machined bike though with one hell of an interesting linkage.
Plenty of bikes getting full strip downs. With June being pretty full on for racing the bikes have taken a pounding this month.
I love the simplicity of the NS Fuzz.
It uses a Horst link layout with a floating shock.
The stunning red GT Fury getting built up for another weekend of racing.
A pretty tiny cassette on the back of Jess Blewitt's Fury. The mech hanger also seems to double as a chain-guide stopping it from being able to drop off the bottom cog.
Some fancy work stands in the Rogue Racing pits.
Andreas Kolb's race-winning bike getting plenty of love in the Atherton pit.
Junior Dom Platt's Atherton got some more serious attention.
All good in the Magura pit.
Plenty of work on for the team at Fox.
The Fox team were going through plenty of parts with all the full fork services they've had this week.
The simplicity of the job cards on each fork leg keeps track of the setting and whose fork each one is.
But sometimes a more direct approach is needed.
Fresh oil.
Team High Country's Norcos are one of the more colourful bikes in the pits
Hope cranks, chainrings and a custom anodised link to for the Ohlins shock
Some colour coordination goes a long way
The new Hope V4 brakes have a brand new lever
Goodyear is still working on making headway in the mountain bike market, and their lineup continues to expand.
An Ohlins DH38 stipped down.
Plenty of shiny new shocks ready for their new owners
Ohlins new race support van gives the technicians a better set up to keep all the Ohlins riders running
Plenty of new Boxxers in the Rockshox pit. It can't be long now before these become the production model
The last fork in the rack patiently waiting for its turn in the stand
Turns out suspension mechanics' writing is a lot like a doctor's.
One gentle tap
and out they come
It seems like every bike had its suspension off getting serviced today.
Austin Dooley's grips getting some protection from greasy mechanics hands.
He also had some freshly serviced Ohlins Gold to go back on.
Good to see Wyn Masters out cruising the pits.
This week's Privateer project winner's bike getting some love.
Not all tool boxes are pristine.
The new Glory looks so good close-up.
It has to have one of the best paint jobs in the pits.
Even the head tube badge looks clean.
A bit of moto foam to keep out the dust and mud
Full rebuilds on the go in the Norco pits
Norco's high pivot machine getting prepped for race day.
A closer look at the Norco's lower pivot, including its bash guard.
On practice days many of the mechanics can be found working in the finish area making sure the riders can make the most of their track time.
Phill Atwill's Propain is ready to go.
Some fresh tires heading on.
Anyone order some dinner plates?
This rig supports the weheel, so you can really get behind the tire levers.
Nice to see some BOS suspension still out at the World Cup.
Nice simple directions on the compression dial. Hard or soft? Your choice.
A Bos Syors shock to match too. All getting some last-minute tweaks throughout practice using telemetry.
The Black Snake at Val Di Sole can be a wheel killer, with plenty of spare wheels being made ready all around the pits
The new Transition Racing team primed and ready to go for junior practice.
Brake services for the YT Mob bikes. Bigger rotors and new pads all round.
Post practice brake bleeds to get everything a perfect as possible before racing begins.
Two tones.
Stacey Fisher's RAAW DH bike looking fine in the sun
The new rear end on the Trek Session allows the idler pulley to be moved around, either mounted on the pivot bolt like Reece Willson's Session...
Or behind the pivot, as you can see on Kade Edwards's bike. It also looks like there's some different options of idler gear to choose from too
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
18 Comments
Score
Time
14
1
ihertzler
(1 hours ago)
Where can I order one of those plastic things that supports the bleed syringe?? I hate the long ass hoses drooping over and gravity taking the bubbles the wrong way.
[Reply]
4
0
neimbc
(44 mins ago)
any small PVC pipe 1" cut away will do just fine.
[Reply]
1
1
Nicolai-ion-rider
(31 mins ago)
3D print... it's the holy grail of tools you don't need but come super handy...
Had a tiny smile last day they showed a whole bearing press set for XYZ bucks... just build it yourself... it's the easiest task: a couple of cylindres and you're done...
but the Santa cruz looks like it went through hell... I never scratch that plate....
[Reply]
2
0
tcmtnbikr
(23 mins ago)
Shorten the hose. I did that on mine and now they're much easier to sit vertical on their own.
[Reply]
1
0
YukonMog
(4 mins ago)
Yeah come on its not most difficult things to figure out. Use a bit of initiative.
[Reply]
4
0
rambotion2
(1 hours ago)
Jordan Williams could have stuck with Saracen as it seems he would have been getting a Specialized Demo either way
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(19 mins ago)
If you got just Commencal specific bike mechanic skills you could probably get hired by at least 43 different DH teams.
[Reply]
2
0
Xavier-dh25
(35 mins ago)
I love the Pirelli sponsored Trek bikes, with bontrager and Maxxis tires.
[Reply]
2
0
paulskibum
(22 mins ago)
Those two tone bars would upset me.
[Reply]
1
0
honda50r
(44 mins ago)
We aftermarket Hard-Soft knob replacements
[Reply]
1
0
Roost66
(24 mins ago)
Make a similar one for rebound too.
[Reply]
2
1
hmstuna
(41 mins ago)
That wheel holder looks handy if you are installing inserts all day.
[Reply]
1
0
crookster89H2F
(17 mins ago)
What diameter stanchion are those new Boxxers??
[Reply]
1
0
adminofthegapers
(14 mins ago)
Why Ochain on HP trek session
[Reply]
1
0
jalopyj
(58 mins ago)
Unreleased TRP rotors?
[Reply]
2
1
mxmtb
(55 mins ago)
Galfer shark bites
[Reply]
1
0
Zaeius
(4 mins ago)
@mxmtb
: Those are new TRP rotors that knock off the shark design. 2.3mm thickness and no cooling "teeth"
[Reply]
1
0
ClimbNH
(47 mins ago)
Nice looking bikes...
[Reply]
18 Comments
Had a tiny smile last day they showed a whole bearing press set for XYZ bucks... just build it yourself... it's the easiest task: a couple of cylindres and you're done...
but the Santa cruz looks like it went through hell... I never scratch that plate....