Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Jul 31, 2019
by Ross Bell  
The rough steeps of Val di Sole demand a lot from racers and their bikes. Teams were busy in the pits today getting ready for what looks to be a changeable weekend coming up - thunderstorms have been rolling through with mixed conditions upon track meaning bike setup will potentially need to be altered throughout the weekend:

Neko Mulally is fresh off a Nationals win back home. He's got the momentum rolling into this round.

Titanium goodness from Pro-Bolts gracing the Commencal team's bikes.


There are a good number of stack heights going up this weekend for the fastest riding down.

Greg Minnaar's made another adjustment to his custom dropouts on his V10. These seem to be shorter then the last pair we saw in Les Gets.

The inner workings of a Chris King hub all clean and ready for reassembly.

It's all in the details.

As always, track walk day is also rebuild and refresh day for the suspension techs. These guys are flat out rebuilding dozens of forks and shocks ahead of what will be a brutal week of racing.
Lot's of compression tuning going on to get ready for the roughest track of the season.

High-speed tracks need the most braking power. Clean oil and pads are in store before practice tomorrow.

Vali Holl's rig ready for go time.

Bike rebuilds and refreshes everywhere.

CNC machined Hope derailleur pulleys are a thing of beauty.
Ohlins coils shock on Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent.

Crazy stack height in the Devinci pits.
Crazy stack height in the Devinci pits.

Nobody is really sure what the weather will be like. Tire choice might make all the difference.
Nobody is really sure what the weather will be like. Tire choice might make all the difference.

Wheel building starts with good preparation.
Wheel building starts with good preparation.

The leading bike of Tracey Hannah.
Keeping the cables in check on Hannah's Polygon.

There seems to be more and more racers running Shimano's XTR brakes on the DH circuit.

Another new paint job for the Canyon boys.


Shimano XTR levers and Saint callipers in the Pivot pits.

Mondraker are ready with various tires to match the changing track conditions.

Michelin DH34 on the back of Brook Macdonald's bike.

Commencal busy preparing their Supremes for practice tomorrow.

Frame details on the Commencal Supreme.

Thibaut Daprela's HT pedals.

Danny Hart preparing for wet conditions.

Saracen's floating brake arm will come in handy this weekend.

Looks like a new Fizik saddle in the Santa Cruz pits.

Mick Hannah's tribute helmet to the late great Italian DH racer Corrado Herin.


12 Comments

  • + 3
 Ti-bolts on those heavy Commencal frames won’t really help. But sure does look nice.
  • + 1
 Yea Mr porter will be along and swap them for lead ;-)
  • + 1
 The heavy commencal hasn’t really slowed Amaury down.. or the Junior champ who is destroying everyone.
  • + 2
 All those mavic wheels hanging up remind me of cheeses hanging up in a fromagerie.
  • + 1
 I always wonder whether the marginal benefit of changing your bike setup outweighs the marginal cost of constantly changing your bike setup. (re: Greg’s dropouts)
  • + 1
 Jesus, there some good looking stuff in those pics.
  • + 1
 So much radness there. Mick’s helmet! Much respect! R.I.P Corrado
  • + 1
 I need a fresh set of underwear! OMG!
  • - 1
 Why XTR brakes rather than Saints? It’s not like they need to save weight
  • - 1
 So you can run the new XTR levers with saints calipers? What's the point as you still have servo wave?
  • + 1
 Maybe it's because of new mounting system on XTR levers, Shimano claims that it's much stiffer
  • - 3
 Shimano brakes? If they're not good enough for Mr. Levy they're definitely not good enough for any world cup racers.

