Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

The rough steeps of Val di Sole demand a lot from racers and their bikes. Teams were busy in the pits today getting ready for what looks to be a changeable weekend coming up - thunderstorms have been rolling through with mixed conditions upon track meaning bike setup will potentially need to be altered throughout the weekend:
Titanium goodness from Pro-Bolts gracing the Commencal team's bikes.
Greg Minnaar's made another adjustment to his custom dropouts on his V10. These seem to be shorter then the last pair we saw in Les Gets.
There seems to be more and more racers running Shimano's XTR brakes on the DH circuit.
Michelin DH34 on the back of Brook Macdonald's bike.
Frame details on the Commencal Supreme.
Mick Hannah's tribute helmet to the late great Italian DH racer Corrado Herin.
12 Comments
Post a Comment