Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022

Aug 31, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Ross Bell and Andy Vathis took a walk through the pits to check out the wrenching action ahead of the final race of the season.

Complete strip downs happening in the Commencal pits.

Commencal / 100%'s race bikes awaiting forks fresh from service.

Greg Williamson's not to subtle message to himself.

It's great to see a slightly different component spec on the SR Suntour Commencal bikes.


The finishing touches on a Suntour fork service.

A Suntour shock getting a service.

It was a busy day for all the tech support.

In the chaos of World Champs we somehow missed this beauty of a paint job in the Nukeproof pits.


Funn stem in the Continental Nukeproof pits.

Tidy cable routing.

Linkage detail on the Nukeproof.

Shocks awaiting service in the RockShox pits.

A stack of volume spacers.

Bleeding dampers in the SRAM pits.

Rock Shox clickers.

Tire and insert fitting in the Propain Positive pits.

Danny Hart's Magura stoppers.


The clean lines of the Raaw DH proto.

Linkage detail on the Raaw DH bike.

Nick putting the finishing touches on Greg Williamson's race bike.


Hugo Marini's Commencal Supreme with a coil shock.

Barnaby Edwards making sure nothing gets loose this weekend.

A collection of SR Suntour Rux forks ready for abuse.

Hub bodies and bearings are all due for some love after Worlds.

Hopefully we won't be needing these, but mechanics are not taking any chances this week.

The last time the circus came to town, Greg Minnaar was the fastest man down the mountain. You can say this place suits the GOAT's style.

Jordan Williams' bike ready for science.

Exploded view of a Commencal Supreme.

Luke Grauel back on the tools after taking the Boxxer Worlds 2022 title.

Tear down and rebuild is the name of the game on track walk day.

After sitting out Worlds due to a bad crash in practice, Finn Iles will be giving this week a go.

Coming off her World Champs win last week, Vali Holl will be looking to finish the season strong come Saturday.

Italy's favourite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Group meeting between a bunch of 40s and their plans for the week.

A gang of Boxxers ready to fight.

The extra sauce for a well-working fork.

The other secret suspension sauce?


All the volume spacers is the apparent answer for this track.

Hi-tech work rack found in the Pirelli pits.

There's a chance of rain every day so far this week.

The Postman cleaning out any Les Gets dust from the Norco's calipers.

Peaty out for a stroll on the final track walk of the year.

Organic pads are in for a preferred bite-point feel.

You can guarantee both Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron will be fighting for nothing less than the win this weekend.

Cube's tidiest paint job so far.

Danny Hart's idler and gold chain.

Another set of 40s get the attention they deserve after Worlds.

Freshly cooked calamari at the Fox work station.

Kerr's Martini rig was surely one of the cleanest paint jobs at Worlds.

Sharpie edit for Hastings ride.

Bernard Kerr is here in Val Di Sole for a bit of Hardline training, and hey, if he can get a podium that'd be a nice bonus.

Kerr's Phoenix.

Troy Brosnan's Sender is a sight for sore eyes.

Davide Palazzari has a custom rear fender that also flexes to avoid issues with the stock mudguard.

New bike stands from Italian brand Clorofilla that can hold the bike securely in any position.

All new prototype brakes from Italian company 'Braking' on the Pirelli Canyon of junior bronze medalist, Davide Cappello.




Cappello's heavy duty telemetry set-up.

Prototype 'Braking' caliper and rotor

The big home race for Eleonora Farina.

Lee gets some WD40 lube on Laurie Greenland's chain after a very dry Les Gets final.

Vali's already getting used to the paparazzi attention after taking gold.

Phil Atwill's forkless Rage.

Gold for Germany's fastest mens racer, Max Hartenstern.


New bushings going in on Hartenstern's linkage.

Got stack height? This track is steep. Very steep.

Cut spikes being prepped for the worst.


37 Comments

  • 38 1
 When mechanics cut knobs off racers tyres can they please donate them to us riders who just wear our tyres down naturally so we can glue them back on?
  • 39 0
 Or can they mail us the tires, we ride them for a couple weeks, then give them back for race day?
  • 27 0
 Is it just me or is Steve Peat slowly but surely evolving into Lemmy?
  • 5 0
 Not until he shows up with nut hugging cut off jean shorts and carries around a bottle of Jack in his hydro pack....but he has a nice start. Big Grin
  • 9 1
 An interesting change of perspective... my partner just looked over my shoulder at the pic of the stripped down Commencal and said 'Man, you'd be pissed if your cat jumped up on that table.'
  • 2 0
 But not as bad as your cat pissing on the table
  • 4 0
 Interesting rig being used to wrestle that tire and insert into place. I feel bad for the guy who has to wrangle inserts and tires all day.
  • 1 0
 Hands like vice grips.
  • 2 1
 Meh once you've used even Cushcore pro for a bit it gets WAY easier than brand new.
  • 2 1
 @onemanarmy: Once you have the technique down it's not that bad.
  • 2 0
 Thought so too, looks like a tire changing stand for moto Mousses (meese? Smile ) put to good use:

www.tradeinn.com/bikeinn/en/technomousse-up-down-repair-stand-kit/138414127/p
  • 5 0
 to the guy nipping pips off of nobs on a tyre....your job may not be safe in the recession.
  • 4 0
 Is it me or is box section tubing coming back? My Pace RC100 dream is still alive!
  • 4 0
 Those new Aint cranks are looking sharp!!
  • 1 1
 So what am I missing here? Organic pads on a DH bike? For me its a night and day difference- metallic pads have so much more power and more importantly don't fade on long, steep descents.
  • 1 0
 I can only think that this is last time for legendary Rob Warner commentary... Even a new Saint groupset can't make me smile.
  • 1 0
 Interesting to see some of the teams that run Trp brakes they are also using saint hoses and fittings.
  • 8 7
 Do they check those Commercials for cracks while they're at it....asking for a friend ( Paul Aston)
  • 5 0
 All the bikes on that photo are for one rider
  • 4 3
 This is great, but where's the XC version? Theres new drivetrains and droppers from SRAM out there and we want pics!
  • 1 0
 Exactly. Need to start mentally preparing for some expenses
  • 1 1
 Those bike lifts sure are fancy, but if my mechanic ever asked for one, I'd start worrying about their strength and ability to hit torque specs!
  • 1 0
 These are bicycles, there is essentially nothing that has anywhere near a high torque spec. In fact, most of the time I have my inch-lb torque wrench on hand because everything is so low.
  • 1 0
 Canyon/ohlins/pirelli combination looks sleek
  • 1 0
 Brakes from the Braking company. OK
  • 1 0
 Better than from the Breaking Company, I suppose
  • 1 0
 we sure those are Danny Harts brakes?
  • 1 0
 Pizza is my new favourite MTB tech.
  • 1 1
 Anyone know who makes that Pirelli pits repair stand?
  • 1 0
 it says clorofilla-bike.com on the tubing.
found it here www.clorofilla-bike.com/sequoia-sollevatore-biciclette-clorofilla
  • 1 0
 www.clorofilla-bike.com/sequoia-sollevatore-biciclette-clorofilla
It's marked on the stand itself
  • 1 0
 Mmmmm....calamari. LOL
  • 1 0
 Forkless Propain?
Below threshold threads are hidden





