Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
Aug 31, 2022
by
Mike Kazimer
37 Comments
Ross Bell and Andy Vathis took a walk through the pits to check out the wrenching action ahead of the final race of the season.
Complete strip downs happening in the Commencal pits.
Commencal / 100%'s race bikes awaiting forks fresh from service.
Greg Williamson's not to subtle message to himself.
It's great to see a slightly different component spec on the SR Suntour Commencal bikes.
The finishing touches on a Suntour fork service.
A Suntour shock getting a service.
It was a busy day for all the tech support.
In the chaos of World Champs we somehow missed this beauty of a paint job in the Nukeproof pits.
Funn stem in the Continental Nukeproof pits.
Tidy cable routing.
Linkage detail on the Nukeproof.
Shocks awaiting service in the RockShox pits.
A stack of volume spacers.
Bleeding dampers in the SRAM pits.
Rock Shox clickers.
Tire and insert fitting in the Propain Positive pits.
Danny Hart's Magura stoppers.
The clean lines of the Raaw DH proto.
Linkage detail on the Raaw DH bike.
Nick putting the finishing touches on Greg Williamson's race bike.
Hugo Marini's Commencal Supreme with a coil shock.
Barnaby Edwards making sure nothing gets loose this weekend.
A collection of SR Suntour Rux forks ready for abuse.
Hub bodies and bearings are all due for some love after Worlds.
Hopefully we won't be needing these, but mechanics are not taking any chances this week.
The last time the circus came to town, Greg Minnaar was the fastest man down the mountain. You can say this place suits the GOAT's style.
Jordan Williams' bike ready for science.
Exploded view of a Commencal Supreme.
Luke Grauel back on the tools after taking the Boxxer Worlds 2022 title.
Tear down and rebuild is the name of the game on track walk day.
After sitting out Worlds due to a bad crash in practice, Finn Iles will be giving this week a go.
Coming off her World Champs win last week, Vali Holl will be looking to finish the season strong come Saturday.
Italy's favourite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Group meeting between a bunch of 40s and their plans for the week.
A gang of Boxxers ready to fight.
The extra sauce for a well-working fork.
The other secret suspension sauce?
All the volume spacers is the apparent answer for this track.
Hi-tech work rack found in the Pirelli pits.
There's a chance of rain every day so far this week.
The Postman cleaning out any Les Gets dust from the Norco's calipers.
Peaty out for a stroll on the final track walk of the year.
Organic pads are in for a preferred bite-point feel.
You can guarantee both Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron will be fighting for nothing less than the win this weekend.
Cube's tidiest paint job so far.
Danny Hart's idler and gold chain.
Another set of 40s get the attention they deserve after Worlds.
Freshly cooked calamari at the Fox work station.
Kerr's Martini rig was surely one of the cleanest paint jobs at Worlds.
Sharpie edit for Hastings ride.
Bernard Kerr is here in Val Di Sole for a bit of Hardline training, and hey, if he can get a podium that'd be a nice bonus.
Kerr's Phoenix.
Troy Brosnan's Sender is a sight for sore eyes.
Davide Palazzari has a custom rear fender that also flexes to avoid issues with the stock mudguard.
New bike stands from Italian brand Clorofilla that can hold the bike securely in any position.
All new prototype brakes from Italian company 'Braking' on the Pirelli Canyon of junior bronze medalist, Davide Cappello.
Cappello's heavy duty telemetry set-up.
Prototype 'Braking' caliper and rotor
The big home race for Eleonora Farina.
Lee gets some WD40 lube on Laurie Greenland's chain after a very dry Les Gets final.
Vali's already getting used to the paparazzi attention after taking gold.
Phil Atwill's forkless Rage.
Gold for Germany's fastest mens racer, Max Hartenstern.
New bushings going in on Hartenstern's linkage.
Got stack height? This track is steep. Very steep.
Cut spikes being prepped for the worst.
37 Comments
Score
Time
38
1
bigtim
(2 hours ago)
When mechanics cut knobs off racers tyres can they please donate them to us riders who just wear our tyres down naturally so we can glue them back on?
[Reply]
39
0
chrod
(1 hours ago)
Or can they mail us the tires, we ride them for a couple weeks, then give them back for race day?
[Reply]
27
0
Fix-the-Spade
(1 hours ago)
Is it just me or is Steve Peat slowly but surely evolving into Lemmy?
[Reply]
5
0
bman33
(52 mins ago)
Not until he shows up with nut hugging cut off jean shorts and carries around a bottle of Jack in his hydro pack....but he has a nice start.
[Reply]
9
1
Pedal-Bin
(1 hours ago)
An interesting change of perspective... my partner just looked over my shoulder at the pic of the stripped down Commencal and said 'Man, you'd be pissed if your cat jumped up on that table.'
[Reply]
2
0
gcrider
(50 mins ago)
But not as bad as your cat pissing on the table
[Reply]
4
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Interesting rig being used to wrestle that tire and insert into place. I feel bad for the guy who has to wrangle inserts and tires all day.
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
(1 hours ago)
Hands like vice grips.
[Reply]
2
1
NorCalNomad
(1 hours ago)
Meh once you've used even Cushcore pro for a bit it gets WAY easier than brand new.
[Reply]
2
1
Dustfarter
(1 hours ago)
@onemanarmy
: Once you have the technique down it's not that bad.
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(54 mins ago)
Thought so too, looks like a tire changing stand for moto Mousses (meese?
) put to good use:
www.tradeinn.com/bikeinn/en/technomousse-up-down-repair-stand-kit/138414127/p
[Reply]
5
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
to the guy nipping pips off of nobs on a tyre....your job may not be safe in the recession.
[Reply]
4
0
noplacelikeloam
(2 hours ago)
Is it me or is box section tubing coming back? My Pace RC100 dream is still alive!
[Reply]
4
0
rodres
(1 hours ago)
Those new Aint cranks are looking sharp!!
[Reply]
1
1
hamncheez
(16 mins ago)
So what am I missing here? Organic pads on a DH bike? For me its a night and day difference- metallic pads have so much more power and more importantly don't fade on long, steep descents.
[Reply]
1
0
Alexh1983
(7 mins ago)
I can only think that this is last time for legendary Rob Warner commentary... Even a new Saint groupset can't make me smile.
[Reply]
1
0
eljefe1
(1 hours ago)
Interesting to see some of the teams that run Trp brakes they are also using saint hoses and fittings.
[Reply]
8
7
Dustfarter
(1 hours ago)
Do they check those Commercials for cracks while they're at it....asking for a friend ( Paul Aston)
[Reply]
5
0
the00
(29 mins ago)
All the bikes on that photo are for one rider
[Reply]
4
3
munchen2010
(1 hours ago)
This is great, but where's the XC version? Theres new drivetrains and droppers from SRAM out there and we want pics!
[Reply]
1
0
GZMS
(22 mins ago)
Exactly. Need to start mentally preparing for some expenses
[Reply]
1
1
justinfoil
(21 mins ago)
Those bike lifts sure are fancy, but if my mechanic ever asked for one, I'd start worrying about their strength and ability to hit torque specs!
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(4 mins ago)
These are bicycles, there is essentially nothing that has anywhere near a high torque spec. In fact, most of the time I have my inch-lb torque wrench on hand because everything is so low.
[Reply]
1
0
two-plank
(33 mins ago)
Canyon/ohlins/pirelli combination looks sleek
[Reply]
1
0
GZMS
(18 mins ago)
Brakes from the Braking company. OK
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(3 mins ago)
Better than from the Breaking Company, I suppose
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(17 mins ago)
we sure those are Danny Harts brakes?
[Reply]
1
0
HardtailHerold
(7 mins ago)
Pizza is my new favourite MTB tech.
[Reply]
1
1
Sstar
(48 mins ago)
Anyone know who makes that Pirelli pits repair stand?
[Reply]
1
0
dirt-mcgirt
(35 mins ago)
it says
clorofilla-bike.com
on the tubing.
found it here
www.clorofilla-bike.com/sequoia-sollevatore-biciclette-clorofilla
[Reply]
1
0
Fulgacian
(35 mins ago)
www.clorofilla-bike.com/sequoia-sollevatore-biciclette-clorofilla
It's marked on the stand itself
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(26 mins ago)
Mmmmm....calamari. LOL
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmcleod
(25 mins ago)
Forkless Propain?
[Reply]
3
10
MattP76
(1 hours ago)
Some interesting and very cool tech. Just a shame most of it will be attached to Penny Farthings!
[Reply]
2
0
bman33
(51 mins ago)
Ahh...the troll returns with anti mullet bike musings.
[Reply]
2
1
carlwheezer69
(39 mins ago)
you my friend are too woke
[Reply]
2
0
GZMS
(20 mins ago)
At least the handlebar height is right this time , amirite…? haha, you’re so clueless
[Reply]
www.tradeinn.com/bikeinn/en/technomousse-up-down-repair-stand-kit/138414127/p
found it here www.clorofilla-bike.com/sequoia-sollevatore-biciclette-clorofilla
It's marked on the stand itself