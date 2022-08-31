Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022

Complete strip downs happening in the Commencal pits.

Commencal / 100%'s race bikes awaiting forks fresh from service.

Greg Williamson's not to subtle message to himself.

It's great to see a slightly different component spec on the SR Suntour Commencal bikes.

The finishing touches on a Suntour fork service.

A Suntour shock getting a service.

It was a busy day for all the tech support.

In the chaos of World Champs we somehow missed this beauty of a paint job in the Nukeproof pits.

Funn stem in the Continental Nukeproof pits.

Tidy cable routing.

Linkage detail on the Nukeproof.

Shocks awaiting service in the RockShox pits.

A stack of volume spacers.

Bleeding dampers in the SRAM pits.

Rock Shox clickers.

Tire and insert fitting in the Propain Positive pits.

Danny Hart's Magura stoppers.

The clean lines of the Raaw DH proto.

Linkage detail on the Raaw DH bike.

Nick putting the finishing touches on Greg Williamson's race bike.

Hugo Marini's Commencal Supreme with a coil shock.

Barnaby Edwards making sure nothing gets loose this weekend.

A collection of SR Suntour Rux forks ready for abuse.

Hub bodies and bearings are all due for some love after Worlds.

Hopefully we won't be needing these, but mechanics are not taking any chances this week.

The last time the circus came to town, Greg Minnaar was the fastest man down the mountain. You can say this place suits the GOAT's style.

Jordan Williams' bike ready for science.

Exploded view of a Commencal Supreme.

Luke Grauel back on the tools after taking the Boxxer Worlds 2022 title.

Tear down and rebuild is the name of the game on track walk day.

After sitting out Worlds due to a bad crash in practice, Finn Iles will be giving this week a go.

Coming off her World Champs win last week, Vali Holl will be looking to finish the season strong come Saturday.

Italy's favourite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Group meeting between a bunch of 40s and their plans for the week.

A gang of Boxxers ready to fight.

The extra sauce for a well-working fork.

The other secret suspension sauce?

All the volume spacers is the apparent answer for this track.

Hi-tech work rack found in the Pirelli pits.

There's a chance of rain every day so far this week.

The Postman cleaning out any Les Gets dust from the Norco's calipers.

Peaty out for a stroll on the final track walk of the year.

Organic pads are in for a preferred bite-point feel.

You can guarantee both Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron will be fighting for nothing less than the win this weekend.

Cube's tidiest paint job so far.

Danny Hart's idler and gold chain.

Another set of 40s get the attention they deserve after Worlds.

Freshly cooked calamari at the Fox work station.

Kerr's Martini rig was surely one of the cleanest paint jobs at Worlds.

Sharpie edit for Hastings ride.

Bernard Kerr is here in Val Di Sole for a bit of Hardline training, and hey, if he can get a podium that'd be a nice bonus.

Troy Brosnan's Sender is a sight for sore eyes.

Davide Palazzari has a custom rear fender that also flexes to avoid issues with the stock mudguard.

New bike stands from Italian brand Clorofilla that can hold the bike securely in any position.

All new prototype brakes from Italian company 'Braking' on the Pirelli Canyon of junior bronze medalist, Davide Cappello.

Cappello's heavy duty telemetry set-up.

Prototype 'Braking' caliper and rotor

The big home race for Eleonora Farina.

Lee gets some WD40 lube on Laurie Greenland's chain after a very dry Les Gets final.

Vali's already getting used to the paparazzi attention after taking gold.

Phil Atwill's forkless Rage.

Gold for Germany's fastest mens racer, Max Hartenstern.

New bushings going in on Hartenstern's linkage.

Got stack height? This track is steep. Very steep.