Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Just in case you didn't know not to pull brake levers without a wheel in the bike.

Look at that cute little vice.

Who will be the first to win on a Gates belt and claim the Gates prize?

There is just something about this Zerode that always seems to get my attention.

Nothing to see here...

Joe Breeden is going for all the stack height he can this weekend.

A neat cable tidying solution for Intense.

It's time to revisit the tool boxes of the World Cup mechanics.

Fresh links in from Cascade for the Crestline team.

Who doesn't like a fresh delivery of tires? If the rain keeps up Tacky Chans may not be the tire of choice, though.

Fresh brake bleeds in the Atherton pit.

World Champs bike getting some love.

Only for race day, well maybe not.

Standard track walk day wheel builds.

A set of Rux in for a full service.

Plenty of service work happening in the SR Suntour pit

It's all about the lube.

This is one way to stiffen up a bike.

A classic Shimano 10 speed cassette getting some love.

A little bit of chain oil goes a long way.

Cube still using the bolt on idler.

Those foam rings have seen some use.

All the notes you need for a SRAM tune up.

SRAM's lost and found box

If the rain persists this suspension cleaner could come in handy.

Jordan Williams' mechanic cleaning up his rims with some wet and dry paper.

Tire choice is going to be important with the rain here this weekend.

Hand bleeding an Ohlins shock.

Back with the gray frames this weekend for Trek Factory racing.

Will Flight Attendant and electronic suspension make a big difference at Val di Sole like it did at Leogang? Hard to say, but there is still plenty of it around in the pits.

Before this Contra, when was the last time a steel bike was on the World Cup podium?

A little modification to the caliper mount to take a Hayes brake.

And a borrowed cover from Atherton to keep the mud and junk out of the rear caliper.

When fitting data acquisition to a bike, having plenty of random screws helps make up some custom mounts.

The Pivot prototype is still one of the most interesting bikes in the World Cup pits.

It must be track walk day as there are mechanics everywhere walking around with forks and shocks for service. The Cube team were up early to get to Fox.

Gold as far as the eye can see.

Without these little cards all suspension service at the World Cup would grind to a halt.

Vali's bike getting a full rebuild post Leogang.

A little bit of weight added for Oisin.

Full rebuilds for Union after an amazing weekend for them in Leogang.

A rare sighting of a non-electronic shock.

Richie Rude is back for some DH fun this weekend.

Fresh bearings

We took a trip around the pits at Round 4 of the Downhill World Cup at Val di Sole, Italy, to check out what teams were up to on track walk day.