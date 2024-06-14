XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024

Every brand has their own theme on remote lockouts

Love the custom decals at Manitou.

Looks like it's been a busy day at Fox.

Another remote lockout, this one for Fox's Grip SL damper.

3D printed tools making life a touch easier.

Finishing touches to a lower service.

Almost home time for the Fox team.

Ineos has brought a little bit of World Tour road racing to the XC pits. This is their dedicated XC truck, so it looks like they're here to stay too.

The new Cannondale Scalpel ready to rip.

Most of the bikes in the Specialized pit were running data loggers.

Data acquisition is now being seen more in the XC field.

Time for a service.

Some close inspections going on at Specialized.

This paint job is just so good from Cube.

What's under the cover?

It looks like the Trek team is running Flight Attendant too.

Fresh shocks straight out of the box.

Even new shocks get a quick tune-up before they head out to teams.

This one had an air can service.

A tiny bit of nitrogen, then ready for rebuild.

DT Swiss have some interesting design features on their fork.

Some final touches to some DT Swiss forks.

The team at LIV have a set of crowns ready for when the fork is removed for service.

Tire choice could be interesting if we have any more rain at Val Di Sole.

Spokes anyone?

Lots of work going on at Lapierre.

The tools of the wheel building trade.

Some fresh XC wheels are being built up.

I wonder how many nipples are in this tub. Does anyone want to guess?

One of the tidiest toolboxes at the World Cup.

Flight Attendant is everywhere in XC.

More foam rings soaking.

There are some funky shock covers for BH, too.

Not for your teeth.

The guys at Manitou have a new tool.

An Andreani Fork Bushing sizing tool.

It makes pretty short work of a job that used to be a bit of a pain, and it's a really accurate way of sizing fork bushings.

The Euro Champ paint is pretty special.

But these SIDs do look pretty.

Some latecomers to service today.

It was a busy day in the Orbea pits.

The team in the SRAM pits is always there to help whenever they can.

The SID Flight Attendant assembly is pretty compact.

Some SIDs in for a service.

A not very disguised prototype Pirelli

A final fork lockout.

We headed around the massive XC pits at Val Di Sole to see what tech we could find.