XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024
Jun 14, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
18 Comments
Tech Randoms
Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2024
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We headed around the massive XC pits at Val Di Sole to see what tech we could find.
Every brand has their own theme on remote lockouts
Love the custom decals at Manitou.
Looks like it's been a busy day at Fox.
Another remote lockout, this one for Fox's Grip SL damper.
3D printed tools making life a touch easier.
Finishing touches to a lower service.
Almost home time for the Fox team.
Ineos has brought a little bit of World Tour road racing to the XC pits. This is their dedicated XC truck, so it looks like they're here to stay too.
The new Cannondale Scalpel ready to rip.
Most of the bikes in the Specialized pit were running data loggers.
Data acquisition is now being seen more in the XC field.
Time for a service.
Some close inspections going on at Specialized.
This paint job is just so good from Cube.
What's under the cover?
It looks like the Trek team is running Flight Attendant too.
Fresh shocks straight out of the box.
Even new shocks get a quick tune-up before they head out to teams.
This one had an air can service.
A tiny bit of nitrogen, then ready for rebuild.
DT Swiss have some interesting design features on their fork.
Some final touches to some DT Swiss forks.
The team at LIV have a set of crowns ready for when the fork is removed for service.
Tire choice could be interesting if we have any more rain at Val Di Sole.
Spokes anyone?
Lots of work going on at Lapierre.
The tools of the wheel building trade.
Some fresh XC wheels are being built up.
I wonder how many nipples are in this tub. Does anyone want to guess?
One of the tidiest toolboxes at the World Cup.
Flight Attendant is everywhere in XC.
More foam rings soaking.
There are some funky shock covers for BH, too.
Not for your teeth.
The guys at Manitou have a new tool.
An Andreani Fork Bushing sizing tool.
It makes pretty short work of a job that used to be a bit of a pain, and it's a really accurate way of sizing fork bushings.
The Euro Champ paint is pretty special.
But these SIDs do look pretty.
Some latecomers to service today.
It was a busy day in the Orbea pits.
The team in the SRAM pits is always there to help whenever they can.
The SID Flight Attendant assembly is pretty compact.
Some SIDs in for a service.
A not very disguised prototype Pirelli
A final fork lockout.
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
XC Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2024
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
289 articles
18 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
SATN-XC
(34 mins ago)
Just a random thought...but is it really necessary to rebuild the forks (build new wheels, etc.) before each and every race or are they simply putting tons of miles on the bikes between races? The image of them rebuilding the brand new DT Swiss shock got me thinking. Would figure any unnecessary rebuild opens the door to mechanical errors that weren't there before.
...this coming from a guy who's 1 year over due on fork service...but hey, its working fine still.
[Reply]
1
1
CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme
(24 mins ago)
You are a privateer I guess? How your world cup seasons went?
[Reply]
2
1
zepper
(21 mins ago)
Its the mechanics making themselves useful. Want to keep the job where you travel around the world and work on bikes? Then look busy.
I worked in the motorcycle racing circuits in the early 2000s.....so speaking from experience.
[Reply]
1
0
TimBikesAlot
(13 mins ago)
I'm just speculating here.
but they are preforming at the highest level and marginal 1-2% things can make the difference between being on the podium or not. if you have the resources to run a freshly (and correctly) serviced shock and wheel, it makes sense to pick that one vs one with some miles on it.
while i agree every time a person touches something that introduces a potential error, I also assume they have some pretty decent checks that they are doing their work correctly.
[Reply]
1
0
plustiresaintdead
FL
(3 mins ago)
@TimBikesAlot
: It also gives you a chance to check every bolt before every race, if they didn't pull it apart there could be something loose or damaged inside that wouldn't have been caught otherwise.
[Reply]
1
0
plustiresaintdead
FL
(2 mins ago)
The real question is why wouldn't they? For the amount of money the team is spending to get them to the race, a full rebuild of the whole bike is pennies, may as well if it only helps your time 0.1 seconds.
[Reply]
1
0
andrewbikeguide
(1 mins ago)
I think you will find/ feel how crap your fork is running as soon as it is back from a service. But maybe not......
There is also 6-18 months (probably not so for race stock) between production and use for some retail components so those components that are assembled with the bare minimums (oil quantity), stored vertically or horizontally so the seals don't see any oil for a long period, in addition to the difference between assembly line QC for Joe Public and OCT levels of attention from a pro mechanic and you have a very different performing product.
Having had two forks (in five years) that were faulty when brand new I don't run any suspension that hasn't been fully re-built/ inspected by a recognised service pro before I run it on my bikes.
[Reply]
4
3
zerort
(41 mins ago)
Servicing forks and shocks after each race?? Makes me question the reliability of the stuff we buy for over $1,000 each.
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
FL
(28 mins ago)
They want to make sure the suspension reacts as close to identical every race. In the last video they posted for DH, one mechanic mentioned they only do 4-5 laps on a set of tires. I'm sure us mere mortals are fine. I'd bet they are also fine, would be interesting to see if a racer can tell his fork or shock wasn't rebuilt, or if it's a placebo.
[Reply]
1
0
zepper
(21 mins ago)
see my post above.
[Reply]
2
0
heatproofgenie
FL
(18 mins ago)
Racing is not about "good enough", it's all about the very highest level. Best way to ensure that, especially with suspension is to service. I feel like I can tell that my fork is not quite as good 3-5 rides after a lower leg service. Best when fresh.
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
FL
(14 mins ago)
Do you honestly think that acceptable condition is the goal while racing at an elite level? Imagine racing F1 and not working on the vehicle. It would be catastrophic for the next race results.
[Reply]
1
0
orangecoat
FL
(8 mins ago)
Can we get a closer look at the suction cup fork service mount in the DT Swiss pit please
[Reply]
1
0
Ru-tang
(1 mins ago)
I'm not sure how nipples many are in that box, but between me and the ol' lady, we've got 5
[Reply]
1
0
petemacmtb
(55 mins ago)
Anyone got info on the rear tire on the S-Works World Cup?
[Reply]
1
0
avg-roadie
FL
(31 mins ago)
its previously been said as a 2.5 captain when Blevins won his WC in Brazil
[Reply]
1
0
Scottycruz
(10 mins ago)
Is this the new "Captain" model or do you think it's something else?
[Reply]
1
1
vinay
FL
(49 mins ago)
Fox and RS: We've got overpressure releases on our 38mm stanchioned fork lowers.
DT Swiss: Hold my vault.
[Reply]
