Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
Jun 30, 2023
by
Nick Bentley
1 Comments
Before XC racing got under way we had a quick trip around the pits to check out the latest tech.
Puck Pieterse's Canyon Lux World Cup ready to roll for XCC practice.
One hell of a crazy paint job on these Willier URTA Max's.
The perfect German paint scheme and it's not even Worlds yet.
A fresh build this weekend for KTM.
Simple solutions are always best.
KTM went all in on the paint for their team bikes.
The paint on the Giant team's bikes are stunning.
Ti spindle and blue anodising is always a win.
If you wondered where all the SRAM Transmission 12-speed cassettes are, Primaflor Mondraker have a few.
A pair of BH's ready to roll for practice.
Val Di Sole is a tough track for a hardtail.
Will we ever see a wireless XTR groupset?
Tidy cables make for a fast bike.
XTR brakes with Galfer pads for the Lapierre team.
A prototype Manitou fork getting some work done in the Manitou pits.
Four piston calipers are making their way into the XC world.
They were fitted front and back on Janis Baumann's BMC.
A DT Swiss lever running the lock out on the front and back suspension of Janis's BMC.
This Scott had seen plenty of track time during practice.
The Cura X's have carbon levers as every gram counts right.
A nice touch on this Scott. Different coloured spacers for the inner and outer side of the linkage.
What's not to love about tan wall tires?!
The Biks Team were hard at work doing final race prep.
A fresh Shimano XTR cassette heading on for race day.
One Biks waiting for its wheel.
The Orbea mechanics have some nice tool boxes.
We took the Orbea out into the small amount of sun for a quick closeup look.
The linkage is so clean and hides at the front of the seat tube.
Plenty of levers to fiddle with mid-race.
The UCI inspection stickers are still on the top tube from Leogang.
The XTR brakes are well protected by the frame.
You will definitely see this Trinx coming.
A clean bike is a fast bike
Wireless gears for this Ridley.
Vittoria Mezcal's on the KMC Ridleys, but with rain due these might not stay on too long
More electrical tape skills keeping cables near.
Hmm . . . headset cable routing - the clean look does come at a cost
The KMC team run a mix of full suspension and hardtails. It's less and less common now to find a hardtail in the XC pits, let alone one without a dropper
These bikes are the same but different. The old Rockshox SID right next to what will likely be the new SID
The old SID has a very different crown compared to the new one.
I was heading across to the pits on the far side of Val Di Sole and bumped into a rider on this Edelsten HT2. It's not something you see every day.
The HT2 comes in either 100mm travel or 120mm travel.
Like most of the XC field it has dual cable lockouts.
It's so easy to forget just how many cables there are after seeing so many AXS equipped bikes.
Full services happening in the MMR pits
A nice set of Abbey tools ready to be put to work.
I'm not sure all Fox forks should be orange.
No one likes a loose number board.
Not every XC rider has a big team but the communal bike washes help everyone keep their bikes clean.
A nice little hack, taping all the bolts and spacers together when the brakes are off saves dropping them into the grass when privateers are working on their bikes.
Gripshift lock out on this Cube.
All the water you could ever need.
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
brianpark
Mod
(6 mins ago)
The gulf between nice looking XC bikes and hideous XC bikes has never been wider.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
