Tech Randoms - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

We've been dodging the rain at the top of the Vallnord WC track by diving in and out of the various tents and trucks to see what the mechanics are preparing for this weekend's racing. The venue in Vallnord is a weird one, with the pits based at the start of the track rather than the bottom, but that didn't stop the mechanics working flat out after a busy month of racing with both World Cups and Crankworx on the cards.





The leading bike getting a little loving before chasing after the top step once again. The leading bike getting a little loving before chasing after the top step once again.





A new touch of bling on the Trickstuff brakes in the Polygon pits. A new touch of bling on the Trickstuff brakes in the Polygon pits.





An Box derailleur spotted on Mick Hannah's Colossus, he ran it last week in Crankworx but is taking it off this weekend. An Box derailleur spotted on Mick Hannah's Colossus, he ran it last week in Crankworx but is taking it off this weekend.





An interesting decision from Graeme Mudd who has ditched the 29er in search of a little consistency from his racing this year. An interesting decision from Graeme Mudd who has ditched the 29er in search of a little consistency from his racing this year.





Graeme said he just felt at home jumping back on the 27.5" equipped Session. Graeme said he just felt at home jumping back on the 27.5" equipped Session. Yes, she is back. Rachel Atherton is back in the game and rocking a number board a tad lower than she is used too... How will her shoulder hold up? Yes, she is back. Rachel Atherton is back in the game and rocking a number board a tad lower than she is used too... How will her shoulder hold up?





Fresh frames for Matt Walker and Max Hartenstern this weekend. Fresh frames for Matt Walker and Max Hartenstern this weekend.





The Canyon squad have a fresh rig this weekend. Supercross anyone? The Canyon squad have a fresh rig this weekend. Supercross anyone?





The new pits have given the guys a shed load more space than they had for the opening rounds. The new pits have given the guys a shed load more space than they had for the opening rounds. Maxxis Shortys are the weapon of choice for Troy Brosnan tomorrow. Maxxis Shortys are the weapon of choice for Troy Brosnan tomorrow.





Loic Bruni's mechanic Jack Roure making everything's perfect after giving Loic's Demo the Ohlins gold touch. Loic Bruni's mechanic Jack Roure making everything's perfect after giving Loic's Demo the Ohlins gold touch.





A fresh colourway for Finn Iles this weekend; he'll certainly stand out. A fresh colourway for Finn Iles this weekend; he'll certainly stand out.





A small streak of Canada aboard that fresh paint job of Finn Iles. A small streak of Canada aboard that fresh paint job of Finn Iles.





Bikes will take a beating this weekend, making sure bolts are torqued perfectly after each run will not be uncommon. Bikes will take a beating this weekend, making sure bolts are torqued perfectly after each run will not be uncommon.





A -0.75 angleset in Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal; mechanic Damien said it was how he always runs it and not specific to the steeps of Andorra. A -0.75 angleset in Thibaut Ruffin's Commencal; mechanic Damien said it was how he always runs it and not specific to the steeps of Andorra. The brake mount aboard the Commencal's is rather meaty. The brake mount aboard the Commencal's is rather meaty.





No semi slicks in sight this weekend, spikes seemed to be the order of the day. No semi slicks in sight this weekend, spikes seemed to be the order of the day.





The Kona boys ensuring there's not even the slightest scuffing of brakes. The Kona boys ensuring there's not even the slightest scuffing of brakes.





Dirty Dans ready to go on board the Norco of Sam Blenkinsop. Dirty Dans ready to go on board the Norco of Sam Blenkinsop.





Mechanics are taking no risks before sending their riders into the depths of Vallnord. Mechanics are taking no risks before sending their riders into the depths of Vallnord.





Intense are really putting in the extra effort this year with fresh kits and colourways. Intense are really putting in the extra effort this year with fresh kits and colourways.











Big rotors throughout the pits with the steep La Massana track placing a premium on brake performance and longevity. Big rotors throughout the pits with the steep La Massana track placing a premium on brake performance and longevity.





These look like they will come in very handy this weekend. These look like they will come in very handy this weekend.





Complete strip downs were standard after a busy few weeks, many riders tackling Crankworx in between the WC rounds. Complete strip downs were standard after a busy few weeks, many riders tackling Crankworx in between the WC rounds.





Mike Jones is back racing this weekend after picking up an injury in Lourdes. Mike Jones is back racing this weekend after picking up an injury in Lourdes.





There's no mistaking whose bike this is with a neat detail on the headtube. There's no mistaking whose bike this is with a neat detail on the headtube. The copper detailing looks even better when viewed up close. The copper detailing looks even better when viewed up close.





Luca Shaw running the pins on his Crankbrothers almost flush with the body. Luca Shaw running the pins on his Crankbrothers almost flush with the body.





