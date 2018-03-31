Tech Talk: From Dust to Mud at EWS Colombia - Video

The first two rounds of the Enduro World Series could not be more different - from the dry dust of Chile to the damp, loamy trails of the Colombian mountains. The first stage of the race was held today in downtown Manizales and was won by Anneke Beerten and local legend Marcelo Guttierrez. But tomorrow's seven stages are out in the dense rainforest and are going to be wet, muddy and wild and bike set up will be key to finishing this race. Ric McLaughlin caught up with the pros in Manizales to see how they've changed their set ups ahead of round two's main race.
MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
47 Comments
It's muddy so we put mud tyres on.
.....Mind....Blown....
www.facebook.com/Baiikstore/videos/450740058677285
29" or 27,5"?
The one good thing re: the urban race, is the people get to get a close look at just how frekin fast and talented these racers are. Who knows, maybe this situation will inspire a couple or more young kids to start riding / racing, and that can't be all that bad..right..?
Post a Comment