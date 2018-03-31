Tech Talk: From Dust to Mud at EWS Colombia - Video

The first two rounds of the Enduro World Series could not be more different - from the dry dust of Chile to the damp, loamy trails of the Colombian mountains. The first stage of the race was held today in downtown Manizales and was won by Anneke Beerten and local legend Marcelo Guttierrez. But tomorrow's seven stages are out in the dense rainforest and are going to be wet, muddy and wild and bike set up will be key to finishing this race. Ric McLaughlin caught up with the pros in Manizales to see how they've changed their set ups ahead of round two's main race.