Tech Talk: From Dust to Mud at EWS Colombia - Video

Apr 1, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

The first two rounds of the Enduro World Series could not be more different - from the dry dust of Chile to the damp, loamy trails of the Colombian mountains. The first stage of the race was held today in downtown Manizales and was won by Anneke Beerten and local legend Marcelo Guttierrez. But tomorrow's seven stages are out in the dense rainforest and are going to be wet, muddy and wild and bike set up will be key to finishing this race. Ric McLaughlin caught up with the pros in Manizales to see how they've changed their set ups ahead of round two's main race.

47 Comments

  • + 72
 "Tech Talk"
It's muddy so we put mud tyres on.

.....Mind....Blown....
  • + 54
 30 psi in my minions, I don't care about your opinions...
  • + 13
 I've got 30PSI in my minions and I'm wondering what everyone thinks...
  • + 1
 @gaberoc: i dont like my sidewalls squishing, im on the old 26 exxpro xc minions tho on 25mm inner rims. so yeah 30 psi minimum!
  • + 1
 @gaberoc: but im getting a new bike this month... its been a long road of saving money
  • + 1
 @lyleo: Congratulations! What are you getting?!
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: not even sure yet! its one of the most difficult decisions of my life, so many good bikes to choose from... im gonna decide after transition has a demo day here april 15th, i like the idea of what theyre doing, but i think id want one of their carbon frames, i like pedaling up pretty far
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: i know i favor short travel, i only got off my hardtail because the choppy trails hurt my back as im gettin older lol. my current bike has 120mm front and rear, i pump it up til it feels like a jump bike with maybe 10% sag and send it. im not sure if id enjoy 27.5 or 29s more at home, but currently trannys 2018 carbon bikes are only 29 so i guess the smuggler is at the top of my list. im not opposed to alloy, but the new aluminum transitions are hefty ( 9.2 lbs for the scout i think) for the amount of climbing i want to do.
  • + 1
 @lyleo: Just came off the alloy Smuggler and it was definitely heavy. It pedalled pretty darn well, so I think the carbon frame would really liven it up, and the geo / suspension curve is great.
  • + 1
 @oilpathsuspension: thanks for the insight! my current bike is alloy at around 32 lbs, and id like a lighter rig to speed up the climbs a bit, and save more energy for the descent. i do fine on the climbs now, but if i can afford it, why not get something wasteful and a challenge to recycle? sorry planet, i need to ride... a lot
  • + 31
 check this video of the death drop
www.facebook.com/Baiikstore/videos/450740058677285
  • + 2
 Thanks for sharing. Klunkers
  • + 17
 20,000 people turning up to watch a 70 second Urban Prologue stage says it does deserve a place, maybe next time a jump or 2 as an A-line and the slalom as a slower B-line. :Beer:
  • + 2
 Absolutely agree. They should have done couple stepdowns to filter the bline takers..
  • + 10
 They should head out to Evergreen, Colorado. The word has it that the Elite Social Justice Brigade of Women Studies has developed the ultimate Knob Cutter. Would make mechanics life much easier
  • + 2
 I chuckled.
  • + 10
 Yeah, thats me and my canfield balance ! Rick, you need to make the feature story on weekend warriors racing ews. We deserve it man !!
  • + 10
 Yoann Barelli could be easily mistaken for Jesus Christ with these long hair... hail Jesus, keep up the speed !
  • + 3
 The phrase "Godspeed" really just seems to fit all too well here lol
  • + 9
 Pro Tip: Maxxis Shorties work for everything! Or High Roller IIs if you're British.
  • + 2
 Yup, got that right. Unless you’re facing a sliipery rock slabs or slimy roots. Other than that shorty is an ace
  • + 5
 Shorties are horrible on wet roots
  • + 0
 High Roller IIs are absolutely terrifying to ride on here in New England. I'll take my tan 26 x 1.95 Tioga Psychos from 1995 over those things!
  • + 2
 @BaldBilly: strange as high roller 2 are the best all round tire in the uk. It’s my go to combo front and rear. Maybe put a minion in the front in the summer.
  • + 6
 @mikelee: I hate high roller 2's. They are just dangerous here in Wales, 3c Shorty are the only Maxxis tyre I'll use. WTB Vigilante, Conti Der Baron Projek or Magic Mary's work for me.
  • + 1
 @deli-hustler: haha and I can’t stand magic Mary’s! I find them slow and unpredictable. Id still use cut down wet scream for the mud. I guess it comes down to terrain we ride. Hr2 are so good where I ride and i find them really easy to predict. To each there own I guess.
  • + 2
 @mikelee: you got that right mate.I live in various condition trail, loam fest, ruts fest, slippery roots, boulder and rocky terrain, and hardpacked when dry. Unless you’re willing to change your tire for every terrain, i found a DHR 2 can hit a fine middleground. Except when it get really muddy and sticky. Just my 2cent.
  • + 1
 DHF, DHR and a Shorty is all you need for everything.
  • + 1
 Please let both Hill and Ravannel hear they have been doing it wrong and they should switch their tire provider asap and improve their times.
  • + 1
 @kanasasa: When you get to there level of riding it doesn't matter
  • + 1
 I so hope they do one of these for the EWS qualifier at windrock this year, if they do I'm getting in on it and I promise I will be the most brutally honest guest. He is gonna ask me about my tire set up and my response will be "Honestly dude this tire has like 3 different tire boots in it right now, and I've kind of been running it since last season too.... I am super poor plz help"
  • + 2
 Just hang around the Windrock trash can and you can reload with half used tires.
  • + 1
 @notenduro: JOKES ON YOU THATS WHERE I GOT MY CURRENT REAR TIRE FROM
  • + 4
 Need to scroll too far down on the front page for a post with some real content today!
  • + 3
 Yabba Dabba Doooooooo!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Stoked to see a Canfield Balance with a DVO Topaz!
  • + 1
 BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAPPPP
  • + 0
 What's the most common wheel size @ews?

29" or 27,5"?
  • - 3
 HR2`s are terrible in wet or dry. DHF 3C is best all rounder for BC. Super tacky front compound sometimes. All personal opinions
