EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video

Handlebar height all comes down to personal preference and varies massively from rider to rider. Ric McLaughlin takes a tour of the pits at Round 3 of the Enduro World Series in France to see how the pros set up theirs.Theo Galy: 1080mmKenta Gallagher: 1060mmIsabeau Courdurier: 1050mmSam Hill: 1042mmMitch Ropelato: 1040mmCecile Ravanel: 1060mmIago Garay: 1070mmJesse Melamed: 1065mmRemi Gauvin: 1067mmJerome Clementz: 1040mmMatt Simmonds: 1080mmInes Thoma: 1100mm