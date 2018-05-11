VIDEOS

EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video

May 11, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

Handlebar height all comes down to personal preference and varies massively from rider to rider. Ric McLaughlin takes a tour of the pits at Round 3 of the Enduro World Series in France to see how the pros set up theirs.

Theo Galy: 1080mm
Kenta Gallagher: 1060mm
Isabeau Courdurier: 1050mm
Sam Hill: 1042mm
Mitch Ropelato: 1040mm
Cecile Ravanel: 1060mm
Iago Garay: 1070mm
Jesse Melamed: 1065mm
Remi Gauvin: 1067mm
Jerome Clementz: 1040mm
Matt Simmonds: 1080mm
Ines Thoma: 1100mm

@EnduroWorldSeries


40 Comments

  • + 21
 PB really set the bar high on the write up-
  • + 8
 Few can measure up to it...
  • + 17
 Seriously, can't we just get SOME text about the information. Not everyone can watch videos all day long.
  • + 9
 @laxguy: They did it just to get a rise out of you.
  • + 4
 @laxguy: I feel your pain, my PB consumption is always at work. Have to keep it covert.
  • + 3
 Guess the write up was just too much to handle? Very gripping video, tho.
  • + 1
 That's a bit of a sweeping statement..
  • + 1
 This one was really a reach...
  • + 1
 @laxguy:
  • + 1
 I think PB could stem the comments and put a fork in the discussion if they just included some text.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Thanks bud.
  • + 9
 Did I really just watch this? MM off due to bike not truly level, no BB height that is absolutely relevant to bar height. Then lets talk bike size, to rider height, the also width of bar as wider bar brings you forward on bike. This one half way measurement is so pointless.
  • + 6
 i demand a spreadsheet.
  • + 1
 @adrennan: and pivot table
  • + 11
 Sam is class “Doesn’t matter to me what other people are doing does it?”
  • + 4
 f*cking useless. BB heights are all owner the map so what's the point measuring bar height? Especially when the way they're being measured probably has more than +/- 10mm going on.

What would have been better to ask is "what do you think the benefits of running a lower bar are?". Then it would have been interesting and we'd see who knows what is going on.
  • + 7
 Ah, more of the hard hitting journalistic excellence we've come to expect from pinkbike.
  • + 3
 Am I the only person who thinks Jesse Melamed looks/sounds like the one stoner dude from the first Super Troopers movie? Just going across the boarder for some fries and gravy sir.
  • + 5
 Yup, that was a sad waste of time. Could have asked / measured more interesting or relevant things.
  • + 2
 Really, would have been much better to measure saddle>bar drop since that's what matters and controls the leverage a rider has.
  • + 3
 Love that the general answer is along the lines of "wtf no I don't know it it just goes fast."
  • + 0
 Always been the case. 98% of the noise on this site is a circle jerk of weekend warriors.

Clearly it's what they want to know about though, so makes sense there is content about it, just always funny to be reminded that the pros ride more than focus on this shit.
  • + 4
 @nvranka: they may not know the number but they know where they want it and even make 2mm adjustments. More appropriate to measure from centre of B.B. height to handlebar height difference
  • + 1
 @won-sean-animal-chin: meh suppose you're right, but my point was they aren't going around talking to each other about it.
  • + 1
 @nvranka: ya personal preferences varied
  • + 1
 It's totally personal pref but I think it's funny nobody knew even within an inch minus Jerome. Must be nice to show up and have personal mechanic crunching the numbers for you. I have actually been measuring this more as I build a new bike for many years and have my pref depending on type of setup it is street/DH/AM etc.
  • + 1
 @fecalmaster: I don’t know if it means anything but the difference between the top of my bars and centre of B.B. height is my leg inseam length.eZ to remember I guess. Same on my trail and dh bike
  • + 1
 That's interesting,, my AM/Enduro build is 2 mm shorter than Sam Hill. Maybe I'll ride like him this weekend or crash trying.
  • + 3
 I think this is a useful measurement, if you ride your bike by standing on the floor
  • + 1
 Please please please can the next video be ‘What torque do pros use on their pedal pins?’
Please
It’ll be so interesting.
  • + 2
 Sam Hill was like, I don't care about the bar height, just make sure I have flat pedals...
  • + 3
 Bolted to the front of the bike ????
  • + 2
 That video was awkward. Bring back Lord Cunny. Really easy to eff that measurement up if the bike wasn't 100% level.
  • + 1
 I'd like to know reach vs height of the person as well as head angle and wheelbase vs height of the person.
  • + 1
 I have mine currently on the front, and I think that’s the best place for them
  • + 1
 Now where did I put my measure tape?
Must be in the bathroom,as usual.
  • + 1
 I wasn't aware anyone actually measured this...
  • + 0
 Who cares?
  • + 1
 No one.

Post a Comment



