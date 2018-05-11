EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video

Handlebar height all comes down to personal preference and varies massively from rider to rider. Ric McLaughlin takes a tour of the pits at Round 3 of the Enduro World Series in France to see how the pros set up theirs.
Theo Galy: 1080mm
Kenta Gallagher: 1060mm
Isabeau Courdurier: 1050mm
Sam Hill: 1042mm
Mitch Ropelato: 1040mm
Cecile Ravanel: 1060mm
Iago Garay: 1070mm
Jesse Melamed: 1065mm
Remi Gauvin: 1067mm
Jerome Clementz: 1040mm
Matt Simmonds: 1080mm
Ines Thoma: 1100mm
MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
What would have been better to ask is "what do you think the benefits of running a lower bar are?". Then it would have been interesting and we'd see who knows what is going on.
Clearly it's what they want to know about though, so makes sense there is content about it, just always funny to be reminded that the pros ride more than focus on this shit.
Please
It’ll be so interesting.
Must be in the bathroom,as usual.
