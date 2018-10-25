Tech Talks: Bike Assembly How-To, Part 1

In this episode, Calvin and Truman pull Seth's well-used bike out of his travel bag and discover that his bottom bracket has had a hard life. Hilarity ensues. Not really, but they do show us the importance of proper spacing, proper bearing preload, and what happens when things are out of whack.
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
