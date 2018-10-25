PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Talks: Bike Assembly How-To, Part 1

Oct 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
In this episode, Calvin and Truman pull Seth's well-used bike out of his travel bag and discover that his bottom bracket has had a hard life. Hilarity ensues. Not really, but they do show us the importance of proper spacing, proper bearing preload, and what happens when things are out of whack.

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.

Bike Assembly How-To

Tech Talks: Bike Assembly, Presented by Park Tool – Video

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 144    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind
Episode #19 - Handlebar Trimming
Episode #20 - Chain Line
Episode #21 - Tools for a trip
Episode #22 - Bedding in brakes
Episode #23 - Direct Mount Chainring Install
Episode #24 - Wheel Balance 101
Episode #25 - Data Under Pressure, Part I
Episode #26 - Data Under Pressure, Part II
Episode #27 - In the pits with professional mechanics


  • + 3
 I love these guys. From little baby handlebars to this, excellent. Truman is so lucky to work with Calvin, and obviously has the skills. I would LOVE to be able to work with Calvin and just f'ing learn all day err'y day at work.
  • + 1
 Damn, they integrated, "Seth's Bike Hacks". Triple threat. "The show to end all shows". I don't think having every tool ever made is very, bike hacky.
  • + 1
 I really enjoy stuff like this. I wish I had a multitude of all sorts of spacers to play with.
  • + 1
 Shimano cranks FTW. Ohh so easy to preload. Combine that with a threaded BB-shell and Bobs your uncle Smile

