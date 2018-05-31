Video: Tech Talks - Direct Mount Chainring Install 101, Presented by Park Tool

In this episode, Calvin and Truman explain how to know when your 1X direct mount chainring is worn out, and how to install a new one so that it runs smoothly and quietly.
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.
In this episode, Calvin and Truman install a new 1X chainring, using RC-1 compound to make sure that it doesn't creak.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
