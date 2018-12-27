SPONSORED

Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?

Dec 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
In this episode, Calvin and Truman go over the best way to put your bike on a bike stand when it has a dropper seat post.

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs.

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind
Episode #19 - Handlebar Trimming
Episode #20 - Chain Line
Episode #21 - Tools for a trip
Episode #22 - Bedding in brakes
Episode #23 - Direct Mount Chainring Install
Episode #24 - Wheel Balance 101
Episode #25 - Data Under Pressure, Part I
Episode #26 - Data Under Pressure, Part II
Episode #27 - In the pits with professional mechanics
Episode #28 - Seth's Pre-Load Nightmare, Part I
Episode #29 - Seth's Pre-Load Nightmare, Part 2

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

 remember the old TNT BMX seat clamp that came in two halves with two bolts?
Would something like that with more cuts in the seat tube distribute clamping forces more equally for people that have problems with dropers slipping ?
 12 minutes on clamping? i'll quote a SRAM tech rep at a Park Tool seminar i attended in reference to the then new reverb.... "you can clamp the shit out of it"
 Save yourself now ....life is too short
 Haha, I got a hair cutter for Christmas, all the informational, DIRECTLY IN THE GARBAGE.

