Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?

In this episode, Calvin and Truman go over the best way to put your bike on a bike stand when it has a dropper seat post.
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperers, Calvin Jones and Truman. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
Would something like that with more cuts in the seat tube distribute clamping forces more equally for people that have problems with dropers slipping ?
