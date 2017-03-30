Tech Talks: Fork Wiper Seal Replacement, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Tech Talks - Wiper Seal Replacement

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the ninth episode tackling fork wiper seal replacement.Suspension forks are expensive, so keeping them running smoothly is important. Not only will your fork perform better if you give it some love, but it'll also perform better for longer. Below, Calvin goes through the basic steps of fork wiper seal replacement, a job that can seem intimidating but is actually far easier than it sounds.