Tech Talks: Fork Wiper Seal Replacement, Presented by Park Tool - Video

Mar 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the ninth episode tackling fork wiper seal replacement.

Suspension forks are expensive, so keeping them running smoothly is important. Not only will your fork perform better if you give it some love, but it'll also perform better for longer. Below, Calvin goes through the basic steps of fork wiper seal replacement, a job that can seem intimidating but is actually far easier than it sounds.


Tech Talks - Wiper Seal Replacement

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 122    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?
Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

1 Comment

  • + 1
 My boy Kelvin !!!!!

